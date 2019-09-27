Cheese lovers, make your way over to Trader Joe’s pronto. They’ve got five new, must-try cheesy things that all of you dairy fans will want to sink your teeth into immediately, if not sooner. If you thought you were already shoving enough cheese into your pie hole, you thought wrong. We're just getting started with the new Trader Joe's products for cheese lovers.

There are so many cheeses in the world and an infinite number of ways to enjoy them, and simply not enough time to sample it all. I'm still trying to find room in my schedule to experiment with a nacho cheese fountain. Guacamole cheese is also on my list, but to be honest, I'm not totally on board yet. If you're getting hitched anytime soon, you can swap a traditional wedding cake for one made entirely of cheese. And of course, with the holidays on the horizon, there's a pretty good chance Aldi's annual cheese advent calendar is making a return.

It doesn't have to end there, though. Trader Joe’s, known for its low prices, excellent quality, and unique food selections, made a few new cheesy snack options in 2019 for us to explore and add to our grocery list. With that said, here are five you should check out the next time you stop by — meaning... you should go right now.

1. Pimento Cheese Dip Trader Joe's Whoever invented this heavenly combination deserves praise. Cheesy, peppery, and absolutely delicious, Joe's Pimento Cheese Dip is definitely a must-try. This creamy, gooey dip is made with shredded extra sharp cheddar cheese, roasted pimento, mayo, and a mix of delightful spices to create the perfect blend of cheesy goodness you’ll want to spread on everything. Whether you’re making a sandwich, preparing a dip for chips and crackers, or just straight up eating it from the container (because it’s that good), this cheese dip will certainly make its way to the list of your cheese favorites.

2. Organic Dutch Gouda Cheese Trader Joe's Trader Joe’s offers another fresh, affordable, organic, and delicious product to help cheese lovers satisfy their gouda cheese craving. Nutty and caramel-y, TJ's gouda boasts a mild flavor that goes perfectly with fruit, nuts, and wine. Great for appetizers, snacks, and cocktail food, this cheese is a versatile treat that you’ll never get tired of.

3. Mac And Cheese Bites Trader Joe's Macaroni and cheese is an American favorite, and Trader Joe’s did well in 2010 when they offered the mac and cheese bites that we all first fell in love with. Now, they have an improved version of the product, and there’s even more to love about it. Combining seven types of cheese and a thinner and crispier batter, each bite is sure to be a delight that any cheese fan (and mac and cheese aficionado) will appreciate. Think about it: macaroni and cheese in ball-form. Brilliant.

4. Organic Crumbled Feta Cheese Trader Joe's Here’s another awesome Trader Joe’s find that cheese lovers will want to get their hands on. Featuring organic cow’s milk that’s carefully soaked in brine and delicately drained, this crumbled feta cheese boasts a buttery, tangy taste that pairs particularly well with olive oil. You can add it to salads, eat it with wine, toss it in your scrambled eggs, use it for your pizza — the possibilities are endless. Easy to incorporate and packed with flavor, it promises to become one of your favorites.