If you celebrate Christmas with family, then you might be feeling two conflicting emotions this morning: boundless joy, and the desperate desire to get away for a few minutes of quiet solitude with Netflix or a good book. If you can steal away a few minutes before the festivities begin, I suggest reading one of these poems with serious Christmas vibes. I promise, you only need five minutes to get through them.

Christmas can be a difficult holiday. It's over-commercialized. It's capitalist. Between the gifts and the travel and the decorations, it's honestly just really damn expensive. But these poems all cut to the heart of what makes the season so special, despite the stress of choosing presents, buying presents, wrapping presents, and getting yourself to the holiday celebrations with your sanity mostly intact. These poems are a cheerful reminder that Christmas is — to most people — about family, about laughter, about joy, and about coming together around a big tree with sparkling lights to lovingly roast your siblings and drink warm beverages.

No matter how or why you celebrate Christmas, these poems will help you — and your family — get into the spirit of the holiday this year:

“Christmas Card to Grace Hartigan” by Frank O’Hara Giphy "Christmas is the time of cold air and loud parties and big expense, but in our hearts flames flicker answeringly, as on old-fashioned trees. I would rather the house burn down than our flames go out." Read the poem in full.

"& isn't the heart an ampersand" by Aracelis Girmay "Dark like the dark sign of infinity but even more giving, you remind us of the heart & how the heart would rather die than keep its two dark arms all to himself; his life, like our lives, depend on what is at his side." Read the poem in full.

"[little tree]" by e.e. cummings Giphy "look the spangles that sleep all the year in a dark box dreaming of being taken out and allowed to shine, the balls the chains red and gold the fluffy threads," Read the poem in full.

"White Eyes" by Mary Oliver "I don’t know the name of this bird, I only imagine his glittering beak while the clouds— which he has summoned from the north— which he has taught to be mild, and silent— thicken, and begin to fall into the world below like stars, or the feathers of some unimaginable bird..." Read the poem in full.