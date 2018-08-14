5 Questions To Ask Every New Sexual Partner For The Best Sex Possible

There's a widespread misconception that you shouldn't talk about sex, even with the people you're having sex with — not before you have it and certain not during it, lest you "ruin the moment." But the only way to have good sex is to talk about it. Everyone's different, and there's just no way to know what your partner wants unless you ask.

"Communication is a, if not the, cornerstone of social interaction," Dr. Chauntelle Tibbals, sex sociologist, resident sex and social behavior expert for Motorbunny, and author of Exposure: A Sociologist Explores Sex, Society and Adult Entertainment, tells Bustle. "But saying something that maybe makes sense to you is not enough — communication that is clear and that is clearly delivered in a mode that resonates amongst all parties involved is key. With effective communication in mind, the most basic — and most significant — questions we should be asking with every new sexual partner involve consent. What we do and do not consent to in of itself is complex and mutable, but this needs to be addressed."

Before you have sex with someone, ask them these questions so that you'll have the safest, most connected, and overall best sex possible.

1 "When Were You Last Tested?" Ashley Batz for Bustle If you want to protect yourself from STIs, which you will if you're making any sort of skin-to-skin contact, make sure neither of you have any STIs or use protection if you might. A good way to start this conversation is to mention when you were last tested, Astroglide's resident sexologist Dr. Jess O’Reilly tells Bustle. "Getting tested is an important component of safer sex, as many STIs are asymptomatic."

2 "Are You Planning To Have Sex With Anyone Else?" Ashley Batz for Bustle This is valuable information not only for preventing STIs but also for preventing hurt feelings. "Don’t assume that you’re monogamous because you’re having sex," says Dr. Jess. "And don’t assume that everyone wants a monogamous relationship. Rather than making assumptions, ask specific questions about sexual behavior, plans, and expectations so that you don’t run into any surprises." It may be uncomfortable to talk about, but not as uncomfortable as believing you're monogamous only to learn that your partner's been having sex with someone else.

3 "Do You Want To Try X?" Ashley Batz/Bustle To make sure nobody's boundaries are crossed, discuss in advance what you each would like to do. Then, ask again in the moment to see if they want it right then. "Consent is sexy and it makes sex hotter, safer, and more fulfilling," says Dr. Jess. "In the beginning, you’ll need to ask many questions to figure out what your partner wants and you’ll need to keep the conversation going, as needs, interests, and boundaries vary from day to day."

4 "How Will We Prevent STIs And/Or Pregnancy?" Ashley Batz for Bustle "You don't want to find yourself all hot and steamy, ready to go, just to hear them say, 'But I don't use condoms,'" Bethany Ricciardi, sex education and expert with TooTimid, tells Bustle. Instead, discuss in advance what you're both willing to use to prevent pregnancy and STIs. This will also tell you whether someone truly respects your physical health and boundaries before you sleep with them.