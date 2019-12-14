As you've probably noticed when shopping for a high-quality, quiet space heater, most manufacturers don't release the decibel levels of their heaters. For this reason, it can take a little bit of legwork to determine if a "quiet" space heater actually is quiet. But, don't feel discouraged. I've done a little digging to sort the loud, obnoxious heaters from the true, whisper quiet models.

A few things to know upfront: You'll want a space heater with multiple heat settings for the quietest overall experience, and so you can customize the level of heat to your needs. Space heaters with one heat setting will always prioritize warming your room over quiet operation, and by opting for a model with multiple power levels (high, low, etc.), you're more likely to find a heater that actually runs silently.

Reviewers will be the first to confirm whether a space heater operates quietly. But, to save you time, I've pored over what users and experts say about the best heaters on the market, to confirm that with the options below, you won't be stuck listening to a loud heater just to stay warm.

Lastly, as you shop, consider both the size of your space and your budget. While space heaters often go up in price as the amount of space they heat increases, this isn't always the case. And, if you're looking for an office space heater or one you can fit underneath a desk or table, opt for shorter models over tower heaters.

Keep scrolling to see the best quiet space heaters you can buy.

1. Vornado VH10 Vortex Heater With Adjustable Thermostat Vornado VH10 Vortex Heater with Adjustable Thermostat $80 | Amazon See On Amazon Coverage: 600 square feet (according to reviewers) There's so much to love about this Vornado space heater. It is designed with two quiet heat settings so you can adjust based on the temperature of the room. Features like a cool-touch case and a safety mode where the heater automatically turns off when it's jostled or tipped over make this a worry-free option. The Vornado also has a relatively small footprint, especially considering that Amazon reviewers report it can heat up to 600 square feet. This model is a bit more expensive than others on this list, but when tested by Consumer Reports, it earned an "excellent" noise rating for its quietness. Best of all, this model comes with a five-year warranty should you run into any issues. This space heater is expert-tested, whisper quiet, and has heaps of safety features What fans say: "A quiet unobtrusive product that does what it is supposed to do and safely as well. It will shut off if knocked over or picked up. No hot spots to worry about and safe to use around little children. It sits on an end-table in my unheated sun room making it useful except on the coldest of days. The room is used whenever we have company and children love to play there."

2. Lasko 754200 Ceramic Portable Space Heater Lasko 5409 Ceramic Portable Space Heater $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Coverage: 300 square feet All things considered, this Lasko portable space heater is a great (and quiet!) personal space heater you can use in your office or home without disturbing anyone. Equip with an easy-to-grip handle, you can transport this space heater with you if you move rooms. And, this model has three quiet settings (fan only, low, and high heat), that you can toggle between to achieve the perfect balance of heat and noise for your space. This small heater also oscillates to reach more space. But, I'll let over 17,000 Amazon reviews speak for themselves. For $30, this best-selling personal heater is great for offices or single person use What fans say: "This little heater does an amazing job keeping my feet warm. It does NOT heat up large spaces or rooms, just what's right in front of it (i.e. feet). It is quiet so I leave it on the floor under my desk to keep my feet warm in the office. It does not distract me or anyone else."

3. Dr. Infrared Heater Portable Space Heater Dr. Infrared Heater Portable Space Heater $110 | Amazon See On Amazon Coverage: 1000 square feet, but reviewers say closer to 500 square feet For a more aesthetic look, this wood-paneled space heater is a pricier pick on this list, but for a good reason. Not only do manufacturers claim this can handle spaces up to 1,000 square feet, but it also has handy features that are key to safely heating your home. This heater has a 12-hour automatic shut-off feature that will ensure it's never left on for an unsafe period of time. (Note: You should still turn this off when leaving the room or before bed.) And, this manufacturer is one of a few to actually disclose the noise level of this appliance, which is 34 decibels (considered very quiet by experts). Choose between one of three heat settings: low, high, and an automatic setting which will fluctuate between low and high heat depending on your room's temperature. It even comes with a remote control so you can change the heat settings from anywhere in the room. With an attractive wood design, this heater can tackle large spaces — at a price What fans say: "I love this little heater. Cranks out the heat. Quiet and easy to use. Looks good and operation costs are hardly a blip on my electricity bill. I heat up and entire garage bay that isn't exactly airtight with this thing and it maintains a nice 68 degrees."

4. Lasko 5160 Ceramic Tower Heater Lasko 5160 Ceramic Tower Heater $54 | Amazon See On Amazon Coverage: 300 square feet An oscillating tower heater like this one is a great pick if you're looking to heat multiple rooms quickly and quietly. Simply place this heater in the doorway and it'll blow hot air into each room as it rotates. Designed with a remote control for easy use, this space heater has two heat settings (high and low), an energy-saving timer that turns the machine off after eight hours, and an adjustable thermostat that is displayed on an easy-to-read LED screen. Standing just under 23 inches, this is the tallest space heater on this list, so keep this in mind if you're planning to place it underneath a desk or table. But, on the plus side, its narrow frame will free up more space on your floor. This sleek tower heater is a middle-of-the-road option that oscillates to cover more space What fans say: "Fabulous, quiet, efficient, warms my large room really fast. LOVE the remote so I can just shut it off when it's toasty enough!"