There are plenty of haters out there who turn their noses up at escapist reading, but when life gets difficult, there are few things as relaxing or effective as checking out of this world and into a fictional one. If you find yourself in need of a break this weekend, try one of these romantic fantasy novels. Their heartwarming love stories, magical characters, and imaginative settings are exactly what you need to forget your worries — at least, for a little while.

When people say books are great stress relievers, they don’t just mean it anecdotally. According to studies, just six minutes of reading can help reduce stress levels by up to 60 percent. While it is by no means a cure to anxiety or other stress-related disorders, reading can be a great tool for coping. And let’s face it, who couldn’t use another weapon in their mental health arsenal, especially one as relaxing and rewarding as reading?

Are you looking for a way to keep your worries at bay, at least for a little while? Then pick up one of these five romantic fantasy novels and be prepared to be swept off your feet and out of this world.

'The Warrior Queen' by Emily R. King (The Hundredth Queen Series) In the final installment of Emily R. King's stunning The Hundredth Queen series, Kalinda has everything she wants: peace in the Tarachand Empire, freedom for the Bhutas, an end to the rebellion, and Prince Ashwin set to take over as rajah. Everything, that is, except the love of her life, who is still trapped in the Void. It's impossible to free mortals from this most dangerous place, but Kalinda is willing to do everything to save the man she loves, include risk her own life. A gripping end to a magical and romantic series, The Warrior Queen will make readers' hearts pound from beginning to end. Click here to buy.

'Bring Me Their Hearts’ by Sara Wolf Zera is a heartless, an immortal witch bound to the wicked Nightsinger. There is nothing she wants more than her freedom, something she can get if she can successfully take the heart of Crown Prince Lucien d’Malvane. But when she infiltrates the court, Zera finds a dangerous game of cat-and-mouse waiting for her, one where not only her heart, but her one chance of love, are at stake. A unique and engaging young adult fantasy novel, Bring Me Their Hearts just might steal yours.

'The Silver Witch' by Paula Brackston In this sweeping romantic fantasy, the lives of two magical women — one, a witch and shaman during Celtic times, the other, a widow still mourning her husband's sudden death — are intertwined, despite being separated by centuries. Drawn to the incredible powers of an ancient lake, they must both fight for their lives, and those that they truly care for. A beautiful and mesmerizing story of magic, time travel, and true love, The Silver Witch will take your breath away. Click here to buy.

'How to Stop Time' by Matt Haig If you're a fan of fantasy, romance, and comedy, look no further than How to Stop Time, a charming new novel from Matt Haig. It follows Tom Hazard, a high school history teacher in London with a rare condition that has kept him alive for centuries, despite the fact that he appears to be only 41-years-old. But when he falls for a French teacher where he works, the secret society that has sworn to protect him threatens to destroy his new life and everything (and everyone) he loves. A captivating love story , one that is truly for the ages, this romcom will sweep readers off their feet. Click here to buy.