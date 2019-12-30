Bustle

5 Setting Sprays That'll Keep Your Makeup On Point For All Of New Year's Eve 2019

By Lollie King
Cristian Negroni / 500px / Getty

Other than primer, the holy grail of your makeup routine should most definitely be setting spray. Whether you are going for a subtle day look with just a touch of eyeshadow or a bolder night-time style, setting spray is essential in keeping everything where it should be. And no night of the year is this more needed than on New Year's Eve, when many of us choose to stay out dancing and drink until the early hours of the morning. So, with that in mind, here are the best setting sprays to use for New Year's Eve 2019.

New Years is of course one of the biggest events of the social calendar, which for some of us means levelling up our makeup game. If you've spent a long time perfecting your liquid eyeliner, applying glitter eyeshadow or even the most flawless base, the last thing you'll want is for all of that to shade or smudge before 2020 has even arrived.

One thing that is a top tier requirement for setting spray is to have a nozzle that means the liquid sprays finely. What sets some setting sprays apart is their micro-mist technology, allowing them to finely spray your face as opposed to drown it.

Below are some of the most hard-working sprays in the biz.

Morphe Continuous Setting Mist

Morphe Continuous Setting Spray
£15
|
Morphe
This is the champ of the micro mists and an absolute dream when it comes to setting. Your makeup does not budge or fade with this, and if you're looking for a bigger impact, spray it on your makeup brush before eyeshadow.

Sleek Lifeproof Mattifying Spray

Sleek MakeUp Lifeproof Mattifying Fixing Mist
£6.99
|
Boots
Don't be fooled into thinking that a setting mist needs to be super expensive to work. This one is a bargain and keeps your face matte for 12 hours. If matte is not your thing, it also comes in a version with glitter particles so you can glow.

Beauty Bakerie

Beauty Bakerie's Spray Your Grace
£17
|
Selfridges
This is the most gorgeous-smelling setting spray my makeup routine has ever seen. It keeps your skin hydrated with Aloe and has a fine spray. If you wanted to use this both before and after makeup I would 100% recommend it.

Too Faced Hangover Spray

Too Faced Hangover 3 in 1 Spray
£26
|
Cult Beauty
The Hangover 3 in 1 Spray does exactly what is says on the tin. When you're feeling a little ropey and want your makeup to hide your bags, this does wonders for your skin, hydrating it and leaving it silky soft. And as for your makeup, it won't budge from dusk until dawn.

Urban Decay All Nighter Spray

Urban Decay All Nghter
£24
|
Look Fantastic
Without a doubt the original don when it comes to setting sprays. If you haven't tried this you must, you can dance all night with this and your makeup will look the same. It's honestly incredible.