A natural instinct when you see a spot is to douse it in strong ingredients that will dry it up and fix things in an instant. But as mentioned in the previous point, sticking to a simple routine to soothe skin is often best. Calming, antibacterial ingredients like rose and witch hazel are brilliant for this.

This isn't to say that AHAs (alpha hydroxy acids) and other spot-targeting acids don't have a place, however. Dr Murad explains how they can absolutely help, but just must be used mindfully and in the right way: "Initially a problem acne skin can be dehydrated, so it is essential to focus on hydration and calming by flooding the skin with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory ingredients to build the health of the skin and barrier function," he explains. "The more ‘active’ ingredients like Salicylic and Retinol are not advised without these important ingredients in place first to protect the health of the skin and get the best results from your skincare regime."