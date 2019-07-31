As well as beauty, I am super passionate about jewellery, and would use every penny of my expendable income on pretty stacking rings, necklaces to layer, and huggie hoop earrings if I could. I love discovering new brands as well, both from doing my own research while out and about in London, and from places like Instagram. I've recently found a number of beautiful unusual jewellery brands, all of which feature unique, stunning pieces that are unlike other designs you will usually see.

While not long ago I wrote a piece about the coolest jewellery brands on Instagram, I decided I needed to dedicate an entire round up to brands that were a little bit different, and perhaps a little more under the radar. Inspired by a trip to East London's Broadway Market, where there are little jewellery stalls and boutiques aplenty, I've come up with a list of five ultra-cool, covetable jewellery brands that you may not have heard of, but that are all worth checking out. From unique earrings that resemble safety pins to necklaces sporting pendants inspired by wildlife and nature, I've also picked out each brand's standout piece to give you a taste for what you can expect.

Keep reading to learn about all five.

1. William Cheshire I discovered William Cheshire during a chance visit to Broadway Market. The designer has a little shop that offers a peaceful haven away from the hustle and bustle of the weekend market, and that houses his studio where he makes all of his pieces as well as his showroom. While my dream piece is his Feather Ring (which costs a cool £1300), Cheshire makes jewellery for all budgets, and his pieces are so unique and unusual, they're worth paying a little more for anyway. This is such a special little find I want to really shout about, and definitely a store you should visit if you love jewellery and live in London. Fear not, however, as he does sell some of his pieces online, too. Gold Plated and Black Leather Libertine Bracelet £225 | William Cheshire Buy Now

2. Maria Black Probably the most well known brand on this list, Maria Black is still pretty under the radar. Maria Black sells in stores like Liberty, making Scandi-chic pieces accessible to UK fans direct from Copenhagen. My favourite of her designs are her single earrings, particularly the ones that resemble safety pins. This is the ultimate laid back, sleek jewellery brand that will become your go-to daytime favourite. Maria Black Gold Plated Pebble Earring £60 | Liberty Buy Now

3. Anna + Nina Dutch brand Anna + Nina is quirky, fun and youthful. Each piece is inspired by the designers' trips to far flung places including Thailand and India, and they use materials such as freshwater pearls and onyx. Their Dutch website ships over to us Brits, meaning we can get a taste of their awesome jewellery, and they also have stores that are definitely worth checking out if you're heading over to The Netherlands. Salty Shell Bracelet €56 | Anna + Nina Buy Now

4. Reo Jewels Another brand that I discovered down at Broadway Market, Jeweller Rebecca Ellis Onyett sells her pieces every weekend at the market, and now has her very own store in Margate. Rebecca is inspired by wildlife and nature, and her pieces all have a slightly raw, rough feel to them that are world's apart from a number of sleek, polished popular brands. These are perfect as statement pieces, or equally work well when worn layered. Rose Thorn Pendant £50 | Reo Jewels Buy Now