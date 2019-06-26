Pets are the best, especially dogs. They're your companion when you need a friend, they cuddle whenever you're feeling lonely, and they can make you smile the second you walk in the door. But for all of the good things about pets, they do have a creepy side: it sometimes seems like they have a paranormal sense that humans just don't have. Have you ever been alone in your home with your dog, and all of the sudden, their hair goes up and they seem to be staring at something that doesn't exist? It's scary enough to make you want to run out the door. There are some weird, paranormal things dogs might sense, and it's pretty terrifying.

To make things less scary, know this: there's no actual scientific evidence that dogs can sense paranormal activity, like ghosts. And, actually, you might have that same sixth sense. Pet psychologist Marti Miller told Animal Planet that both humans and dogs have a sixth sense, saying, "But humans judge or deny what they're feeling. Dogs don't judge what is going on in the environment. While our own minds start to analyze what is happening, dogs don't do that. They feel the barometric pressure change, and may react by shaking, panting, salivating and feeling anxious, or they may not react at all."

Some say that dogs don't have a sixth sense at all; they can simple smell and see better than us. According to Animal Planet, a dog's eyes "detect more delicate movements; his sense of smell is 1,000 to 10,000 times more sensitive than a human's. He can hear much higher frequencies, and at four times the distance of a human with normal hearing." Some also say that a dog's reactions can come from early trauma, like being stuck outside in a storm.

But you know what? It's a lot more fun to imagine that your dog is sensing something paranormal, as eerie as that seems. Plus, we might not have evidence that they have a sixth sense, but we also don't have evidence that they don't. There's a lot about dogs (and animals in general) that we don't know, so it's completely possible that they can see ghosts and predict natural disasters. Just saying!

In any case, here are a few things that dogs can sense. It's pretty spooky:

1. They Can Hear Things We Can't ShutterStock Dogs can hear higher pitched noises than us and they can also hear at further distances than we do. According to Paw Culture, "this could be what makes dogs more likely to hear some footprint of a ghost or a parallel universe." It's possible that dogs are just hearing noises we don't have the ability to hear, but it's also possible that they're hearing paranormal activity.

2. They Can Detect Diseases In Humans ShutterStock According to Animal Planet, "Dogs' heightened sense of smell is credited with their ability to detect some cancers in humans." There are also service dogs who help people prone to seizures - these dogs are trained to be alerted to small shifts in the person's health, like body smells and dilated pupils. These things warn the dogs of a looming seizure attack. Paw Culture says, "For example, dogs seem to be able to 'smell' storms, cancer, low insulin levels, bombs, drugs, truffles, so it makes sense that they might be able to smell other energies we’re not aware of."

3. They Might Sometimes See Things We Can't ShutterStock A dog's sense of sight is also a lot sharper than ours, so again, they might just be seeing things we don't notice... but it could also be something spooky. Brandy Stark, who runs a paranormal investigation group called SPIRITS of St. Petersburg, told Paw Culture a story about taking her two rescued Pugs on an investigation where they spotted unusual activity. They stopped and looked at a spot on the wall, and she later discovered that the original owner, who was believed to be haunting the property, had an office in that spot. Spooky!

4. Sometimes It Seems Like They Can Sense Natural Disasters ShutterStock According to Animal Planet, "Wild and domestic animals, including dogs, seemed to sense the impending Indian Ocean tsunami in 2004, displaying their distress with behavior changes and vocal warnings, and either ran for cover or refused to go outside. Some experts believe they could sense vibrational changes on land from impending the earthquakes before humans could." This probably definitely happens all the time, and is so weird.