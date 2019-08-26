Every relationship goes through a few bumps in the road, from disagreements to times when you just aren't connecting. But sometimes things get even worse, and you have to decide whether to forgive a partner who cheated or if you want to end things altogether. A big decision like this can depend on a number of different favors, but your zodiac sign can suggest whether or not you'll be able to put the infidelity behind you, according to astrology experts.

It often comes down to your personality and how you approach relationships in general. "Sagittarius folks are big-picture thinkers, they can see the value of the whole relationship beyond one cheating incident," Jennifer Lakshmi Dove, a trained astrologer and certified Martha Beck life coach, tells Bustle. "They see the benefits to staying by looking at the relationship’s past and its possible future," she says. "They will give you the benefit of the doubt and will try to salvage the connection." Forgiveness might come easily to a Sagittarius, but a few other signs find it difficult — or even impossible — to move forward in a relationship with their partner after they've been unfaithful.

Here are the zodiac signs that are unlikely to forgive a cheating partner, according to astrology experts.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong for Bustle "Aries is the doubter of the zodiac, so they already start out with a little bit of mistrust in their heads," Jasmine Hoover, an astrologer, transmuter, and new earth healer with Spirit & Spark, tells Bustle. "Aries rules over the brain and when cheating occurs they may get stuck in their head over the situation." If you're an Aries, you might be able to go through the motions of telling your partner that you forgive them for the infidelity, but in reality, your mind will probably have trouble truly forgiving them. While you won't hold a grudge, you might feel angry and resentful for a long time, Hoover says. Keep in mind that you're never obligated to forgive a partner for cheating on you, so be honest with yourself about whether your mind is truly past the incident.

2. Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Some people are completely happy with a relationship where each partner does their own thing most of the time. But as a Gemini, you probably want a fuller commitment. "Gemini has no time to waste on people who are not 100% committed to them," Dove says. So if you find out that your partner has been unfaithful, you probably aren't willing to overlook the incident. "[Geminis] will arrive at this conclusion using intellect and rational thought instead of emotion," she says. If this is your tendency, it's definitely fair to want to move on after your partner cheats. Just make sure that you allow yourself the space to feel your emotions during the process.

3. Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Tina Gong for Bustle As a Virgo, you're probably a natural caretaker, which can make you feel like you can conquer any problem that comes your way. But for folks of this sign, when their partner cheats, they can feel very helpless. "When cheating happens to them, they instantly start self-criticizing as to why they did not catch it before it happened and what they could have done to prevent it," Hoover says. "This begins a downward-thinking process for the mercurial muse and the inability to forgive not only themselves, but the cheating partner as well," she says. While it can be tempting to blame yourself for not realizing that your partner was being unfaithful, be sure to extend the same care and love to yourself that you extend to those around you.

4. Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) "Scorpio will never forget and never forgive a partner who cheats on them," Dove says. Some people have go-with-the-flow personalities and can't stay mad for long. But as a Scorpio, you probably tend to hold on to feelings of hurt and anger. "[Scorpios] are the brooders of the zodiac," she says. If you do make the decision to continue your relationship with your partner after they've cheated, make sure that you do so with a peaceful heart, because the Scorpio's tendency can be to seek revenge or to punish their partner for what they've done. While this could be gratifying in the moment, it won't really take away the pain you feel.