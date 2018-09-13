5 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Double Cross You

Each and every zodiac sign has personality traits that can be incredibly positive and beneficial, such as an ingrained hardworking nature, or a tendency to be loyal. But each sign can also have a few traits that make their lives more difficult, as is the case with the least trustworthy zodiac signs.

These zodiac signs — the ones that may have a habit of flaking on plans, manipulating others, and so on — are the way they are for a variety of reasons. And many do these things without even realizing it. It might be due to the generalized personality traits associated with their sign. Or, it might be due to nothing astrology-related whatsoever, and based more in how they were raised, or experiences they've had. But whatever the case may be, it never hurts for them to assess how their actions may be pushing others away.

By being untrustworthy, it can make having a relationship difficult, it can send friends running for the hills, and it can make it tricky to hold onto a job. People want to be surrounded by people they can trust, and if they can't do that, they might turn away. There is good news, though, in that it's always possible to acknowledge a negative trait and work on changing it — with a little effort. Here are the five zodiac signs most likely to be untrustworthy, according to experts.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle While Aries knows what they want, and works hard to get it, they have a tendency to go overboard with the self-centeredness. And it can rub people the wrong way. "The main motive of Aries is to fulfill their own needs — not the needs of other people," Susan Shumsky, Vedic astrologer and author of Instant Healing, tells Bustle. They're quick to disregard everyone else's feelings, and can seem quite shifty and untrustworthy. But this habit isn't set in stone. Once Aries realizes that the world doesn't revolve around them — often by practicing more empathy and compassion, Shumsky says — they can stop letting others down.

2 Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Gemini doesn't mean to come off as untrustworthy, but they often do thanks to their tendency to flake out on plans at the last minute. "Because they are like bees, whose attention flits from one flower to another in rapid succession, if they don’t write it down, it’s out of sight, out of mind," Shumsky says. Friends and family may start to lose faith in them, or even wonder if they have darker motives, as a result. "Geminis might claim to be trustworthy, but that’s not how it plays out, because they might not follow through," she says. "They need to be more aware of how their flightiness affects people around them." And make an effort to be more reliable, both for their own sake and the sake of others.

3 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Since they have a hard time opening up to others, Scorpio can come off as a bit manipulative and emotionally distant — which gives off all sorts of untrustworthy vibes. They're also highly emotional people, who often let their feelings get the best of them. "Though they make plans with the best of intentions, they will often phone at the last minute to cancel," Shumsky says. "Sometimes it’s because they’ve gotten themselves into an emotional frenzy. At other times it’s because they actually (consciously or unconsciously) want to hurt others." Since this can create a toxic cycle, it's helpful for Scorpio to assess where their emotions are coming from, while also working to become "less selfish and more cognizant of other people’s feelings," Shumsky says.

4 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarius is a sign that values their freedom above pretty much everything else — and it can affect how others view them. "Because they’re so independent, they need to feel they're in control and no one else is manipulating them," Shumsky says. "They will go to great lengths to live what they determine [to be] an autonomous lifestyle," and as a result can seem cold and aloof. This sign also has a tendency to let others down, since they struggle to follow through with commitments. "They will be loyal to the end for a humanitarian cause, but they tend to make few emotional attachments and [might] turn on a dime if they feel someone has wronged them," Shumsky says. But they can change, often by making an effort to be more "patient, kind, and thoughtful in their personal relations." With time, others will begin to see them as way more trustworthy.