The 3 Zodiac Signs That Tend To Be The Least Trustworthy

When it comes to being a trustworthy person, we all drop the ball from time to time. And that's OK. It's easy to tell a few white lies, or forget to call back a friend. That said, according to astrologers there are a few zodiac signs not to trust because they may be more likely to have some of these bad habits, due to characteristics often associated with them.

That doesn't mean these signs are 100 percent untrustworthy, or that they can't make great partners or friends. In fact, many people do not identify with all characteristics customarily associated with their sign, and should therefore use the zodiac as a guide for rectifying potentially negative behaviors while keeping in mind not all astrological predictions will always ring true for them.

By being aware of these tendencies, it's possible to counteract them, muffle them, or balance them out. And that's true whether you're the sign in question, or you're interacting with one of these signs. "Being open minded and learning to speak [someone's] language is key; whether it's your love interest, co-worker, or family member," astrologer Valerie Mesa tells Bustle. "Relationships need compromise, empathy, and trust; regardless with who it may be." Here are a few signs that astrologers say might have untrustworthy tendencies, as well as a few tips on how to create more trust.

1 Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Gemini is a complex sign, so they can come off as untrustworthy for a variety of reasons — one of them being the fact that they're so complex. "Geminis are social chameleons with dual personalities, and it's their logical mindset and curious personalities that could ultimately get them into trouble," Mesa says. "This air sign wants variety, in every sense of the word." And because of that, they might lie to get their way — even if it's not on purpose. But Gemini can be more trustworthy, and fib less often, if they'd like to. All it takes is communication. A friend or partner of a Gemini might want to share their thoughts more often, in order to make Gemini come around and feel more willing to share the truth. And, Gemini themselves might want to work on being more open, so that they seem less sneaky.

2 Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Leo is the star of the zodiac, and loves any kind of attention they can get. This means they have dazzling personalities, and are fun to be around. But it also means they might stoop low to get people to notice them. "They honestly can't help but feel like the center of everyone's universe sometimes; after all, they are ruled by the sun," Mesa says. Because of this, Mesa says Leo's are more likely to accidentally share other people's secrets, or they might be more prone to infidelity. Of course, none of that is set in stone. And Leo can be a great partner, an upstanding person, and totally trustworthy. All it takes is being open about the amount of affection they need, so friends and partners can be there for them. By knowing that they're needed, Leo will be more open and less likely to seek attention elsewhere.