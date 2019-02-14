Sensitive isn't a trait that gets appreciated a lot. But there are a lot of great things about being sensitive, especially in a relationship. For instance, being sensitive means you have a ton of empathy. You likely have the ability to know how your partner is feeling so you can relate to them on an emotional level. You also feel things really deeply, which means you can experience the depths of love in a way that many others cannot. Not everyone can experience the ups and downs of emotions as much as more sensitive people can. If you're a Water sign, you're likely the sensitive one in the relationship.

According to professional astrologer Rachel Lang, Water signs, Cancer, Pisces, and Scorpio tend to be much more sensitive in relationships than everyone else. If you know astrology, it doesn't really come as a surprise. In general, Water signs are known for letting their emotions lead. Unlike Air signs who rely on logic or Fire signs who are driven by desire, Water signs may act and make decisions based on how they feel.

But these are not the only sensitive signs in the zodiac. Here are the zodiac signs that are most sensitive in relationships, according to an astrologer.

1 Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle As a Water sign, Cancer is in tune to other people's emotions and thoughts. "They can be deep feelers, but they may not show it," Lang says. "The intensity of their emotions can make them feel vulnerable and want to protect themselves." They can also be empathic and can naturally pick up on things that aren't being said. If you're in a relationship with a Cancer, it's important to talk about your feelings, express yourself, and be gentle with them. "They tend to hold on to hurt and resentment as a protective mechanism," she says. "If you understand this tendency, you may bite your tongue before saying something hurtful in the heat of an argument." Overall, being with sensitive Cancer can be a real treat. Because according to Lang, Cancers love with their whole hearts. So you won't ever have to doubt their feelings for you.

2 Pisces (February 19 - March 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Pisces is highly intuitive and sensitive to others. "They may cry upon seeing a Hallmark commercial, or their heartstrings might tug passing a homeless person on the street," Lang says. Like their fellow Water signs, Pisces is naturally in tune to the emotions of others. "If you're in a relationship with a Pisces, try not to squelch their dreams or ideals," Lang says. "Let them outwardly process their thoughts and feelings with you. That way, they feel seen, heard, and validated."

3 Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle As natural people-pleasers and peacemakers, Libra can get pretty sensitive. According to Lang, anger or disappointment can tip a Libra's scales out of balance. They may even compromise their own wants and needs in order to keep the peace and ensure their partner's happiness. If they start an argument, they'll only do so for the purpose of achieving a peaceful resolution. If you're in a relationship with Libra, it's important to talk through any disagreements or differences in opinion. The good part is, they can be very open-minded. But just try to notice the little things they do for you and the relationship. "Acknowledge their sweet gestures and just know you're with one of the most generous signs in the zodiac," Lang says. And of course, be generous in return.

4 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Although mysterious and intense, Scorpio will never explicitly admit it but they do have a sensitive side to them. "They take words and actions to heart, and they will remember it all," Lang says. They can also be very intuitive, and will sense when something is wrong. When this happens, watch out because they will become guarded. If you want a Scorpio to trust you, you'll need to earn it. If you want to maintain your relationship, always be honest because they'd rather know everything now than find out later. "Understand, it takes a lot for them to show their sensitive side or be vulnerable in relationships," Lang says. "Therefore, when they do express their feelings, pay attention and be present." If you can open up and speak from your heart, you can keep your Scorpio happy.