These 5 Zodiac Signs Are Least Likely To Be In Tune With Their Emotions

When you think about all the astrological signs, there may be a few that spring to mind as more emotionally complex than others. These are the folks whose moods change quickly and easily, making them seem unpredictable and mysterious. But then there are the signs that are more emotionally simple, even-keeled, and straightforward.

Unlike their more emotional counterparts, these signs value simple, calm conversation. If something is on their mind, they'll tell it like it is. And if given the choice is discuss emotions or do something else with their time, they'll often choose the latter.

This can be a good quality to have, in some regards. But it can also make their lives slightly difficult — especially when it comes to relationships. "Problems arise when a person whose feelings are simple [and] blunt [...] is in a relationship with someone who’s more intense or complex emotionally," Skye Alexander, astrologer and author of Magickal Astrology, tells Bustle. "In these cases, the sensitive partner often feels unappreciated, misunderstood, unfulfilled, or is hurt by the less sensitive [...] partner."

It can feel like their personalities are constantly clashing, and "finding common ground or even engendering respect and understanding for each other’s position can be a challenge," Alexander says. But it's not an impossibility. Emotionally "simple" signs can certainly work to understand their complex partners. And vice versa. It just may take some extra effort.

Here are the five most "emotionally simple" signs, according to an expert.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle "Aries individuals don’t have time for complex, emotional expressions or to examine their feelings deeply," Alexander says. "These direct and assertive people are active — not reflective — and can be rather brusque." Instead of sitting down for an emotional chat, they'd rather be off getting things done. "Aries is the sign of competition and war, so those born under this sign may discount any feelings they think make them vulnerable or weak, and [might] avoid showing them," Alexander says. That's not to say they can't get in touch with their emotions, if they want to. Aries can choose to slow down and take a break from time to time, so they can better connect with the people in their life — even when doing so isn't at the top of their to-do list.

2 Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle As a highly practical sign, Gemini tends to follow their head instead of their heart. "These idea people may consider emotions too cloying or messy," Alexander says. "They’ll talk about their feelings but don’t want to actually experience them too intimately." As a result, they're not always down to dive deep into their emotions, especially since it doesn't jive with their priorities in life. "Powerful emotions scare them, for they fear the responsibilities and limitations of an intense relationship, and would rather be free to breeze through life unfettered." If Gemini does choose to slow down and be in a relationship, for example, they can certainly do so. They just need to acknowledge their emotional hangups first — by communicating with their partner — so they can avoid hurt feelings.

3 Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle "Leo is the sign of kings and queens, and people born under this sign are often more interested in how others engage and encourage their feelings than vice versa," Alexander says. So while they can seem complex at first, they actually might have a fairly simple, surface-level motivation when it comes to sharing their feelings. "Colorful and theatrical, Leos enjoy the drama of love, but their relationships can be more play-acting than genuinely heartfelt," Alexander says. They'd rather focus on other things in life, rather than get tangled up in the emotions of others. But that doesn't mean they're always emotionally distant. To tune into themselves, Leo can decide to make friends and relationships a priority by slowly down and learning how to truly listen.

4 Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle As a very serious sign, Capricorn may not be caught displaying a broad spectrum of emotions. "They prefer to be rational, dignified, and in control at all times," Alexander says. "Although they’re often quite sensitive, they don’t show it outwardly — to do so would be tasteless and irresponsible." And even might feel a bit embarrassing for them. That's not to say, though, that they don't enjoy the company of others. "Once they make an emotional commitment, they generally live up to it," she says. "However, they won’t make a big production of their feelings and carefully manage their emotions so as not to upset their orderly lives."