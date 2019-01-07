The 4 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Sensitive

Being sensitive is a somewhat overarching trait. Your tendency towards sensitivity can vary due to everything from your experiences to overall disposition. And for the most sensitive zodiac signs, being a little more connected to matters of the heart can be written in the stars as well.

Being a highly sensitive person means you feel both sensations and emotions more deeply than others. Astrologically speaking, feeling things deeply is an important part of what makes certain signs stand out. "In astrology, the water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces) are known to be the most in tune with their emotions — as well as the sentiments of others — because they absorb feelings like a sponge," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle.

Having a zodiac sign that is inclined towards sensitivity can affect everything from your sentimentality to your intuition. So while your first impression when thinking about sensitivity is whether someone may feel emotions more easily, there's actually a lot more to the story.

If you are a sensitive person with one of these sun signs, the depths of your sensitivity may extend further than you think. Learning more about your astrology may help you get more in tune with these emotions as well.

Here are the four zodiac signs that are the most likely to be sensitive, according to astrologers.

1 Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle While the idea of Cancers being very emotional is a bit of a cliché, the stereotype is on the right track when it comes to this sign's tendency towards sensitivity. "Cancers are sentimental creatures who live their life through emotion; after all, they are ruled by the Moon," Stardust says. Cancers may become more invested in their loved ones' success, making it hurt more if anyone they care about goes through a setback.

2 Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Being analytical doesn't make Virgo any less sensitive. Because they understand others so well, they have an empathy that builds up as well. "Virgos analyze situations to understand both sides, which allows them to help others through their kind and fair attributes," Stardust says. Virgo sees both sides, leading them to approach conflict with generosity, instead of being solely motivated by their own point of view.

3 Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpios are mysterious and a bit misunderstood. But just because not everyone gets them, doesn't mean they aren't sensitive to others. "Intensely passionate Scorpio uses their sensitive nature to their advantage, by using it to heal and transform both themselves and others," Stardust says. Scorpio's sensitivity acts as a form of intuition, and may make this sign seem like they're one step ahead.