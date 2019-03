Misunderstandings, computer crashes, transportation delays. Yep, it's the first Mercury retrograde of the year, and it's here to make everything stable in your life go sideways. While seven signs will feel the effects of Mercury retrograde the most due to certain astrological factors, Aries, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, and Aquarius are the zodiac signs Mercury retrograde March 2019 will affect the least. Mercury begins its bajiggity backspin in Pisces on Mar. 5 and will continue to make things difficult for the majority of signs until Mar. 28.

Because Mercury is retrograde in a water sign, and all of the outer planets are hanging out in earth signs — according to astrologer Dru Ish writing for them. — this retrograde will turn your attention to your dreams and intuition. However, water and earth signs, as well as Virgo and Gemini (the moon is in these signs, which are ruled by Mercury), are going to have a tougher time seeing the silver lining.

"This can make us all a little emotionally anxious, on edge, feeling extra off, and needing to give ourselves time to calm down, to get things done, and exercise extra patience," The Dark Pixie Astrology noted on its website. On the other hand, fire and air signs Aries, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, and Aquarius will have an easier time navigating Mercury's backward boogie.

1 Aries Giphy Aries, if you're worried about Mercury retrograde March 2019 coming along to ruin your birthday, everything is going to be just fine. This is especially true for those who have birthdays close to March 21, according to the website Yearly Astrology. During this time, "You could move to a new locality, begin a new career, [or] embark on a personal quest with more enthusiasm and drive than you have felt for some time."

2 Leo Giphy Leo, if your year has gotten off to a slow start, it's going to officially kick into high gear during Mercury retrograde March 2019. While other signs might be slowing down, you're going to enjoy a clear path to success in many areas of your life. "You may get great satisfaction on successfully completing your work. Every effort will bear fruit, which gives [you] inner happiness. Your communications become more cordial," the website AstroVed reported. "A new love interest may enter your life and develop into a steady, long-term relationship." All in all, it's all good.

3 Libra Giphy Balance-seeking Libra, if the past decade has been difficult for you, things are going to get a little easier during Mercury retrograde March 2019. According to The Dark Pixie Astrology, the presence of Mars in your intimacy sector through March 2019 could lead to new connections. You might widen your circle and start spending time with new friends and love interests. This fresh perspective will make Mercury retrograde mishaps seem minor in comparison to all that you stand to gain.

4 Sagittarius Giphy Sagittarius, so many things are changing in your life that you'll hardly notice Mercury retrograde March 2019 is even happening. According to Cafe Astrology, the day after Mercury goes retro you'll be entering a new seven-year chapter in your life that's going to usher in exciting changes. As long as you listen to your intuition and don't get too bogged down in the details, you're going start on a journey to becoming your most authentic self.