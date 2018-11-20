Each lunar cycle ends with a Full Moon, a time that is always full of emotions and energy, and is important to pay attention to. A Full Moon signifies completion, both in the lunar cycle and in our lives. It's a time for revelations, when a spotlight gets shone on the things we've been working towards and what is no longer serving us. On Nov. 22, the Full Moon will rise in Gemini, and it will be ruled by Mercury, meaning that it's going to affect everyone. As usual, though, certain zodiac signs will be affected the least by the November Full Moon, and you probably want to know if yours is one. But first, what exactly should you expect overall?

The fact that the Full Moon falls in Gemini means that, according to AstroStyle, it could be described as "footloose and fancy-free." Geminis are all over the place, and once we're under their influence, we all will be too. Our sense of self is going to feel more fluid, and we'll find that we want to try out different identities rather than be held down or defined by just one particular label. And since the sun is in Sagittarius, opposing this Full Moon, we'll be able to gain some wisdom and get new insight into so many things.

At the same time, we might feel less energized and centered as Gemini pulls us in a million different directions. Try not to get too carried away and overwhelmed during this Full Moon. If you're one of the below signs, though, you don't have too much to worry about. Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who talked about the zodiac signs that will be least affected by this lunar cycle:

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Aries are normally pretty outgoing and social, but Scorpio season may have left you feeling a little bit more introverted than usual - you may have found yourself spending more time on your own. Stardust says that will change with this Full Moon: "The Gemini full moon will force you out of your shell, allowing you to connect more to your close friends."

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Stardust says, "Under this luminary, you will spend time connecting with old friends, which will be fun." The Full Moon is going to shine a light on your eleventh house of collaborations, meaning you're going to want to be around others.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle This Full Moon is going to leave you feeling more open-minded and thoughtful than usual. You're going to feel more open to different opinions and more intrigued by others who are very different from you. Stardust says, "This is a time for you to focus on higher minded pursuits and activities, try connecting to a new intellectual pursuit." Sounds pretty interesting!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle This is actually a good time for you to get organized and to focused. Stardust says, "This Full Moon will force you to focus on daily activities, forcing you to add more vigor to your workout routine." You'll also have an easier time making decisions, as your intuition will be on point.