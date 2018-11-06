Since that last dark moon in Scorpio, our lil' orb of the night has been growing brighter and larger with each passing day, and it will culminate in the November full moon not long after midnight eastern time on Nov. 23. This moon — also known as the Beaver Moon — will peak in the dualistic and energetic sign of Gemini. This luminary is bringing us a definite energy boost, but before we hit the streets for that full moon party vibe, let's refresh in our consciousness that excess energy can be used for either good or, you know, less good. So while the weather might be getting colder, this full moon is going to be incandescently hot, as it's the first lunar event of fire sign Sagittarius' season, and also because, well, it has potential to get red-hot tempers flaring in even the most mild-mannered souls. That said, it's majorly requisite to know exactly how the November full moon will affect each zodiac sign before this luminary hits so you can at least attempt to steer clear of the drama it's likely to conjure up.

Gemini, a mutable air sign, is ruled by the planet Mercury (which, notably, begins its slightly dreaded retrograde period on Nov. 16). Gemini is represented by the twins, who are two sides of one coin. If a pendulum swings on a two dimensional plane, I often think of Gemini energy as residing in the points furthest from the center — they represent duality. Gemini vibes are also super chatty, quick-witted as all heck, and endlessly curious and inquisitive (Mercury is the planet of communication, after all), so there's a focus on communication during this moon.

Just between us ~moon goddesses~ here, let's tell it like it is: The warning alarms for major mood swings are officially ringing, and emotions are going to be running hot. We've got Mars, the hot-headed planet of war and masculinity, in hard aspect to this full moon — and of course we've also got all that Gemini energy, which can be jittery, scattered, and majorly hates being told what to do. "The November 23 full moon has a nasty feel to it because of the planetary aspects and fixed stars," explained Astrology King, which also noted that we should expect "bitterness and anger for the next two weeks" and notes that Jupiter's placement only" amplifies this confrontational energy." Yikes. Not cute. It's going to be way too easy to lose your temper and act on impulse during this full moon.

So what's the antidote here? Control. Do your best to exert it over yourself — think before you speak or act, check in with and dissect your feelings regularly, and make sure you're healthily expressing your frustrations and not just repressing them, otherwise you'll risk them blowing out on someone in a fiery rage later. Way worse. To boot, Gemini's quick-moving energy can make us feel super distracted, so you're going to have to try extra hard to focus on self-control. Do your yoga breaths and diffuse that lavender oil, moon babies, cause we're going to need to find our chillllll.

Unfortunately, in a cruelly comical twist of fate, the full moon is going to be opposite Jupiter, which is actually going to make self-control really difficult. We can't win, y'all. But before you cancel all appointments and hide out through the weeks surrounding this luminary, know that there is total potential for growth here, too. Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who shares, "The Gemini Full Moon is a time to grow and heal relationships through communication." As mentioned, Gemini's skill set is all about communication, so during this moon, we're going to want to clear up issues using these methods. "Talking things out under this Full Moon will serve to help matters blossom and transform." So, as mentioned, think before you speak, but certainly do speak! It's important that we're getting our points across clearly and calmly, even with hot-tempered Mars on our shoulder and Mercury's retrograde spinning us upside down.

So how will this energy manifest for you? Bustle had Stardust as well as astrologers Randon Rosenbolm and Maia Orion weigh in on how the November 2018 full moon will affect each zodiac sign, so check out what's in store for you.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Keep it posi, Aries, because even though your ruling planet Mars is wreaking a lil' bit of havoc on everyone's temper during this moon, you're actually in a great position to connect with and boost up others. "The rams idealistic views will help them build strong relationships with others under this luminary," shares Stardust. Just keep being yourself, allow yourself to cheer up those who are having a super rough moon, and don't let Mercury's retrograde trip you up too much communication-wise.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Ahhh, the sweet release that can come hand-in-hand with a full moon feels good, doesn't it, Taurus? "A financial situation will come to an end, allowing the Bull more money to fill up their bank account and more freedom to pursue their dreams," explains Stardust to Bustle. With Venus, your ruling planet, having just stationed direct after its pesky retrograde, you'll definitely feel an influx of forward-moving energy in the money department, which your luxury-lovin' self will more than enjoy.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, this moon is yours, and you know it — so don't be afraid to own it and seize the opportunity for growth. "Gemini is going to be thinking about everything they can do to satisfy themselves," tells Rosenbolm to Bustle. "[The moon is full in Gemini] at 0 degrees, so it’s extremely fresh energy to change and heal the ego." Use this newfound determination to channel the moon's energy and embrace growth toward your highest self. It's your time to do some self-care on the outside and inside, and shed those old skins to make room for new parts of yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

As a sensi water baby ruled by the moon herself, you can bet you're going to be feeling this luminary, Cancer — and don't be afraid if you notice some old skeletons floating to the surface. All that means is you have easier access to them when it comes to cleaning them up. "Cancer, the Gemini full moon will bring your secrets and mysteries to the forefront, as well as give you a heightened sense of intuition," shares Orion. "Pay attention to your dreams at this time, as they may contain messages and revelations." Keep a journal next to your bed and make sure to write down your dreams on the nights leading up to and following this moon, and look for any symbols or messages.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

We're all trying to sort out what we want to do with our lives, but this full moon is calling you to examine your career path and purpose, Leo — and you'll want to strike while the inspiration iron is hot. "For Leo, it will become clear what track they want to take for their career," explains Rosenbolm. "[I]t’s really easy for Leo to see what they want to be known for, and it will definitely help [them] to talk to their family about it, it they really want to narrow a career path down." If you're getting together with the fam for the Thanksgiving holiday, seek some loving advice on your next steps. It might be more helpful than you'd even guess.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

If you've felt a bit clouded with confusion when it comes to what your future looks like, this full moon may actually offer some of the guidance you've been seeking. "Perhaps you’ve been waiting to spread your wings, widen your circle, or even enhance your studies, but have felt a roadblock," Orion tells Bustle. "This Gemini full moon will help provide direction and clarity for the next steps in your journey." Allow this Gemini moon's fluttering energy to keep you from getting too attached to any one detail, allowing your focus to flow from one possibility to the next.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You're blessed with skills of social diplomacy, Libra, but the sometimes-gossipy Gemini energy of this moon may get you and the people around you a little caught up in drama. "The rumor mill may have tipped the Libras scales recently," explains Stardust. "However, they will take the high road and squash any issues with those who spread gossip in the first place." If there's anything a Libra hates, it's injustice and conflict, so keep your chill and do your best to smooth things over gracefully.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You hangin' in there, Scorpio? The sun just left your territory, and this moon is bringing to light all the seeds that were planted during your sign's recent new moon a couple weeks ago, so you may be extra introspective. "This luminary serves as a time to reflect and heal the past," explains Stardust. "Through inner transformative energy, it’s possible now for Scorpios to evolve and become the person they always dreamt they could be — as long as they remember, the power is lies within them."

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Feeling the madness of this moon much, Sag? The sun is in your sign, so you're definitely on your vibe right now, but the frenetic energy of this Gemini moon may leave your usually-focused thoughts pretty scattered. "Sagittarius will be internally stirring a lot, losing sleep, while thinking about their feelings for others," says Rosenbolm. With Mercury retrograding, we're all feeling the results of miscommunications. Put your thinking cap on and use this energy to help heal any partnership-related issues that are standing out to you during this moon.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

This moon's a heavy one for many of us, but you're actually going to find some deep connections and resolutions to a bunch of eighth house issues that may have been in the back of your mind lately. "The Gemini full moon will likely bring you answers and resolutions on themes related to death and rebirth, inheritance and handling of other people’s money (such as taxes), sexual explorations, or even bring your enemies out of the shadows and into the forefront," explains Orion. "Remember that knowledge is always a blessing, and your psychic prowess will likely be heightened at this time." Embrace your shadows, trust your intuition, and allow for this regeneration to take place so you can emerge totally fresh.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Always a wildcard, aren't you, Aqua? This luminary is actually bringing you hella good vibes in the name of love — and with Venus' retrograde period having just come to an end, you can officially turn your love and dating switch back to on. "Romance is in the air for Aquarius," advises Stardust. "All Aquariuses should go out and hop on Tinder or Grinder to meet a hot new beau!" Pump yourself up with full moon energy and get on it.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

If you're spending the Thanksgiving holiday with any group of people you consider to be family, then you're doing this full moon right, Pisces. "Pisces will be connecting more to their roots and family, opting to spend more time focusing on their personal life, rather than work under this luminary," Stardust tells Bustle. You're always deep in your feels, but really trust your intuition during this luminary, as you need a break from your grind to surround yourself with the people you love and feel their support.