50 Best Gifts For Guys, According To Male Reviewers On Amazon

It's not always easy to shop for people. An example: I always try to come up with novel gift ideas for my boyfriend, but in general, all he wants are socks. And while I also agree that socks are great, they're also a little unoriginal. So instead of buying him yet another pack of black knee-highs when I'm trying to surprise him, I've started looking at all the great gift options for men available on Amazon instead.

If you're struggling with gift ideas — whether it's Christmas, Valentine's day, or a birthday — there are tons of best-sellers on Amazon that are unique. There's a flameless s'mores cooker that lets you pretend you're cooking marshmallows over a campfire (even though you're indoors), and even a vacuum-insulated koozie that keeps your beverages chilled for hours. Besides — who can say no to a waterproof Bluetooth speaker? Considering how many speakers my boyfriend has dropped in the ocean, it's probably time for me to surprise him with an upgrade.

And these stellar Amazon products with near-perfect reviews aren't just for guys, of course — because there's not a person out there who doesn't enjoy a great gift.

Seriously: what's not to love?