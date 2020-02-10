50 Practical AF Products That Save You A Ton Of Time

Whether you're dealing with work, school, or just everyday life, it goes without saying that things can get extremely hectic within a 24-hour period. Then, when you factor in the idea of taking care of your home and family, it can feel as if there aren't enough hours in a day to get everything done. Thankfully, there are some small things you can do to make your life easier — and it all starts with incorporating practical Amazon products that will help you save time.

I'm sure there have been situations where you could've used a handheld sewing machine to hem a pair of pants on the fly. Or perhaps, maybe there was a moment when you needed a food processor to chop fruits, vegetables, and meats for easy meal prep. Whatever your needs were (and possibly still are), there are items in this collection that'll work to make your life simpler and stress-free in the long run.

To make your shopping experience even easier, I've created a list of must-have selections that'll help you free up more space on your calendar so you can spend time doing the things you love with the people you love. And since most of them can be delivered within a few days, you'll be saving even more time than you thought.

1. These Foodie Dice That Help You Decide What's For Dinner Two Tumbleweeds Foodie Dice® No. 1 Seasonal Dinners $32 | Amazon See on Amazon Add a little bit of time-saving fun to your cooking routine with these unique Foodie Dice. Simply select the five primary dice, add a veggie die, and roll. Each die is made of engraved birch wood, and they work together to create over 186,000 meal combinations in total. They come packaged in an attractive glass vase that's enclosed with a natural cork lid.

2. This Planner That Will Get You Organized For The Entire Year Clever Fox Weekly & Monthly Planner $25 | Amazon See on Amazon You can easily plan your entire year with this weekly and monthly planner. The book is designed to help you be more productive and organized with your time, and it comes with color-coded tabs and dividers to help you remember your tasks. The planner is offered in a variety of shades and comes with 150 colorful stickers to keep things interesting.

3. A 4-in-1 Hand Blender That Can Handle A Myriad Of Tasks Aicok 4-in-1 Hand Blender $67 | Amazon See on Amazon Whip up delicious smoothies, baby food, baked goods and more with this four-in-one hand blender. It has a five different speeds plus two turbo settings, and it also comes with interchangeable attachments to suit your particular needs. The comfortable grip handle and removable anti-skid bottom make this device safe and easy to use.

4. This Bowl Allows You To Rinse, Cut, Chop, And Serve Salad Salad Cutter Bowl by WEBSUN $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Cut and chop your salads with ease by using this cutter bowl. It allows you to rinse and chop any salad, thanks to the slots within the bowl's curve. The container is BPA-free and can also function uniquely as a serving bowl when you're ready to eat. And when you're done, it can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

5. A Tiny Tracker That Can Locate Your Keys Within Seconds Tile Pro (2020) - 2 Pack $60 | Amazon See on Amazon Never deal with lost keys again with the help of this powerful Bluetooth tracking device, which connects to your phone. It's compatible with most smartphones and can be programmed to ring when activated within a 400-foot range. This device not only works on keys, but it can also be used on bags, backpacks, and other items that may get misplaced.

6. The Beverage Chiller That Cools Hot Coffee In Under A Minute HyperChiller Long Lasting Beverage Cooler $55 | Amazon See on Amazon Make delicious iced coffee in under one minute by using this beverage chiller. It has the ability to cool hot coffee without diluting it; just freeze the container and pour your beverage inside. The unit can also work with water, wine, tea, and more. It has a 12.5-ounce capacity and can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher after using it.

7. This Oven With A Slot For Toasting Bagels On Top Hamilton Beach 2-in-1 Countertop Oven and Long Slot Toaster $80 | Amazon See on Amazon This toaster oven combo claims to toast 40% faster than similar appliances, making it a great upgrade for any kitchen. It serves as miniature oven and can fit one 9-inch pizza inside. For added convenience, it has an auto-shutoff feature and comes with a crumb tray that can be pulled out and cleaned when needed.

8. An Adorable Mini Vacuum That's Great For Picking Up Crumbs Crumby Mini Vacuum $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your small areas nice and neat with this mini vacuum. It's designed to look like a turtle, and it's an excellent tool for small spills and crumbs that may accumulate on your desk, countertops, or car seats. The easy-to-use device has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon — and one person wrote, "This is a fun and efficient mini-vacuum. I have one at home and I use it so much that I bought one for my office!"

9. The Countertop Device That Peels Fruit Within Seconds Ourokhome Rapid Pear Apple Peeler $17 | Amazon See on Amazon You'll be able to peel and eat your fruit in no time using this rapid pear and apple peeler. This convenient device is BPA-free and features a sharp stainless steel blade that quickly and effectively removes fruit skin within seconds. It also comes with four suction cups that hold it in place so you can use it safely and easily.

10. This Cauliflower Prep Tool That Cuts Your Vegetables Perfectly Chef'n Stalk Chop Cauliflower Prep Tool $8 | Amazon See on Amazon You can prep your broccoli and cauliflower within minutes with this nifty cauliflower tool. Thanks to its curved cutting blade — which cores and removes the vegetable's florets — it's easier than ever to cut and cook your cauliflower. The device is compact and easy to stow away after use.

11. A Kitchen Knife With A Built-In Cutting Board Allstar Innovations Clever Cutter 2-in-1 Knife & Cutting Board $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This two-in-one knife and cutting board makes it easy to cut and slice items with little effort. It's equipped with a stainless steel blade that can cut fruits, meats, and more with almost no mess, all thanks to the flat surface attached to the bottom edge. The device's locking feature also makes it safe for storage, and it can be placed in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

12. These Elastic Shoelaces That You Don't Have To Tie Xpand No Tie Shoelaces $10 | Amazon See on Amazon You'll never have to bend over to tie your shoes again, all thanks to these no-tie laces. Great for runners and athletes, these elastic laces feature anchor closures, turning any tie-up shoes into a slip-ons with little effort. They come in a variety of colors and can be customized to fit shoes for both adults and children alike.

13. A Handheld Sewing Machine That's Cordless And Easy To Use APlus+ Handheld Sewing Machine $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This handheld sewing machine will help you stitch up minor issues in a flash. It can be used with your power adapter or four AA batteries, allowing you to use it cordlessly wherever you go. Ideal for beginners, this devices arrives pre-threaded and ready to use right out of the box.

14. This Brush Cleaner That Removes Debris From Your Hair Tools Olivia Garden Brush Cleaner $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Your hair tools will be good as new when you use this brush cleaner, which works to seamlessly remove hair and debris from your bristles in a flash. The two-sided tool is compatible with all types on brushes and features a comfortable grip handle that makes it easy to use and maneuver.

15. A Body Lotion Brush That Gets In Hard-To-Reach Places Skinerals Padded Body Lotion Applicator $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Moisturize hard-to-reach places using this padded body lotion applicator. It allows you to access every area on your body, delivering lotion, self tanner, and other products without getting your hand messy. This tool is simple and easy to use on your legs, back, arms, and more.

16. This Cherry Pitter That Also Removes The Pits From Olives Talisman Designs Chomper Cherry Pitter $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Effectively remove the pits from small fruits and vegetables with this cherry pitter. This device uses a plunger-like system that removes pits while capturing residual juice to eliminate messes. It's made of BPA-free plastic and comes with a safety feature that helps protect fingers from getting hurt throughout the process.

17. A Clip That Uses Heat To Seal Your Snack Bags iTouchless Handheld Heat Bag Sealer (2-Pack) $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Powered with two AA batteries, this handheld heat bag sealer will close off your snack bags within seconds, keeping them fresher longer. This combo pack includes two sealing devices that will help eliminate wasted food. Each also comes with a magnet on the back so it can remain easily accessible your refrigerator door.

18. This Wrinkle Spray That Eliminates The Need For An Iron Magic Wrinkle Releaser $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Ditch the iron and save tons time using this wrinkle spray. It removes creases within minutes while releasing a fresh scent onto your clothes. In just a few sprays, it can also reduce static electricity within the fabric. One customer wrote, "I use this at home all the time instead of ironing. It's quick and easy to use."

19. This Fast Charger With 4 USB Ports For Your Devices RAVPower USB Fast Charger $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Charge all of your devices quickly and easily with this rapid charger, which connects to your outlet with a power cord. If your phone's out of commission, it'll take this device 35 minutes to give you a 63% charge — and it's equipped with four USB ports. It's about the size of a credit card and can be easily transported in your bag.

20. A Fabric Defuzzer That Keeps Your Sweaters Looking Brand New Conair Fabric Defuzzer $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Your jackets and sweaters will look and feel brand new after just one use of this fabric defuzzer. It can be adjusted to repair different types of fabric and comes with a detachable lint catcher for quick and simple use. Since its powered by batteries, you'll be able to toss this into your bag to travel and use when you're away from home.

21. This Device That Helps Clean The Air Inside Your Home Swiffer Continuous Clean System $50 | Amazon See on Amazon This unit works to keep your home clean by continuously removing dust, dirt, and dander from the air so that surfaces stay dust-free. The device is made with whisper-quiet technology and uses a layered filtration system to trap dirt as it runs.

22. These Waterers That Nourish Your Plants While You're On Vacation Terracotta Plant Waterer by Punchau $14 | Amazon See on Amazon These plant waterers relieve the worry of having to keep up with your in-home gardening routine. Made of eco-friendly terracotta, they help nourish your plants when a water bottle is attached to the insert. With this kit, you receive four waterers that are recyclable and easy for anyone to use.

23. A Hair-Cutting Comb That Trims As You Style Your Hair Tinkle Hair Cutter $3 | Amazon See on Amazon This hair-cutting comb is equipped with two double-edged razor blades that help cut your hair as you comb it. It's dual sided, featuring two different ends that can be used depending on the thickness of your hair. It's also great for keeping up with your hairstyle when you can't make it to the salon.

24. A Exercise Peddler To Help Strengthen Your Arms And Legs Drive Medical Deluxe Folding Exercise Peddler $31 | Amazon See on Amazon You can strengthen your arms and legs with this folding exercise peddler. It features a digital display that calculates your progress while its rubber bottom makes it resistant to slipping. Because of its foldable design, this peddler can be used and stored just about anywhere you choose.

25. This Silicone Bowl That Steams Veggies In The Microwave Cestari Kitchen Microwave Vegetable Steamer $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Cook veggies quickly and easily with this microwavable vegetable steamer. It finishes most veggies in under three minutes and can also be used to make omelets or poach chicken and fish. Made of high-quality, food-grade silicone, this tool can be easily folded up to store in your kitchen drawer or cabinet.

26. A Plug-In Sanitizer That Purifies And Disinfects The Air Germ Guardian Pluggable Air Purifier & Sanitizer $35 | Amazon See On Amazon This air sanitizer helps keep the air in your home or office clean. It plugs directly into an outlet and uses a a built-in UV C light to ward off airborne viruses. It also helps eliminate germs and household odors caused by pets, laundry, and more.

27. This Food Processor That Chops Food Within Seconds Gourmia Mini Slicer Pull String Manual Food Processor With Bowl $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Simplify your meal prep with this mini slicer. It works quickly and seamlessly to mince and chop vegetables, fruits, herbs, meats, and more. To use it, simply place your items into the bowl and use the pull-string handle to cut the contents to your desired consistency.

28. These Eraser Sticks That Help Remove Makeup Errors Almay Oil Free Makeup Eraser Sticks $5 | Amazon See On Amazon These facial eraser sticks can remove smudges and mistakes that may happen as you apply your cosmetics. Each cotton swab tip within this 24-pack is filled with oil-free makeup remover — and all of the swabs come in a resealable container that's sized to fit in a small bag.

29. An Eyeliner Stamp That Makes Winged Liner Easy To Apply iMethod Eyeliner Stamp $12 | Amazon See On Amazon You can up your eyeliner game using this winged eyeliner stamp. This applier makes it super easy to create a "cat eye" look, thanks to the angled stamps that are provided for each eye. What's best is that this formula is also waterproof and smudge-proof, which means it's built to last a long time.

30. This Microwave Pasta Cooker That Skips The Boiling Water Step The Original Fasta Pasta Microwave Pasta Cooker $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Save yourself tons of time and energy while making dinner with this microwavable pasta cooker. It's designed to cook pasta every time without boiled water or messy cleanups. Just add your noodles to the container, pour water inside, and then heat it up before carefully draining the water out.

31. A Set Of Oven Liners That Prevent Unwanted Drips And Spills Chef's Choice USA X Large Oven Liner, 2pcs $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Reduce mess and stress from your life with these extra-large oven liners. They work by catching drips, spills, and grease residue that could collect in bottom of your oven — and they're safe to use up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Constructed of nonstick teflon material, these mats are sure to make kitchen cleanup simple since they can be rinsed with warm water or placed in your dishwasher for easy cleaning.

32. A Handheld Chopper That Comes With A Bowl And Lid ZYLISS Zick-Zick Classic Food Chopper $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This handheld chopper features sharp stainless steel blades that rotate to chop and cut vegetables and fruits in a flash. It's simple and safe to use, thanks to the blade cover that protects your fingers while it works. The handle also locks down so you can stow it away in your kitchen drawer or cabinet. The device even comes with its own lid and storage cup that preserves and holds the contents after they've been chopped.

33. These Grill Mats That Prevent Food From Falling Through The Cracks GrillMagic Grill Mat, 3pcs $8 | Amazon See On Amazon This grill mat makes it easier than ever to cook your favorite foods. Made of flexible, nonstick materials, it allows you to grill fish, vegetables, and even eggs without oil or butter. Plus, it helps prevent food from falling through the cracks of your grill. You can also use it in the oven, and it's dishwasher safe.

34. A Facial Hair Remover That's Less Painful Than Tweezing Bellabe Facial Hair Remover $17 | Amazon See On Amazon You can remove unwanted hair easily and effectively with this facial hair remover. It's made of hypoallergenic, medical-grade carbon steel and works quickly and effectively to extract hairs without the painful process of tweezing. Great for sensitive skin, this device also affects the hair's grow-back process over time, thus reducing how often you'll have to use it.

35. This Cooktop Cleaner That Will Leave Your Stove So Shiny Weiman Cooktop Cleaner $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Get your stovetop in tip-top shape with this cooktop cleaner. It features a non-abrasive pad that helps remove caked-on residue left behind after cooking. Safe for both glass-top and ceramic stoves, this micro-bead scrubbing formula dramatically increases shine without scratches or streaks.

36. The Secret Spot Remover That Doesn't Require Scrubbing Grandma's Secret Spot Remover, 3 pack $11 | Amazon See On Amazon You can eliminate tough stains on contact with this pack Grandma's Secret Spot Removers. All you have to do is apply a drop of this liquid formula and wipe the stain away; it's seriously that easy. The formula is safe for the environment, because each bottle in this three-pack is made with nontoxic ingredients.

37. This Egg Mold That Makes Bite-Sized Breakfast Snacks Aozita Silicone Egg Bites Molds $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Make breakfast snacks in a flash with this egg bite mold. It's made with high-grade silicone that provides a quick release when your eggs are cooked — and it can be used in the microwave or oven. Designed with seven individual sections, you can customize each bite to your desired taste.

38. These Wipes That Get Rid Of Sticky Residue On Your Skin Uni Solve Adhesive Remover Wipes $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Remove sticky residue from your skin with these adhesive-removing wipes. This pack of 50 pads quickly gets rid of stickiness left behind by bandages, films, and tapes, giving you clean skin without the remnants of fragrances. They currently have a 4.8-star rating on amazon with over 1,000 reviews.

39. A Set Of Winter Gloves With Touchscreen Capabilities COOYOO Touchscreen Gloves, 2 pair $13 | Amazon See On Amazon You can control your phone or tablet out in the cold with these touchscreen gloves. Made with a wool outer layer and fleece lining, they allow you to conveniently use your device with your thumb and forefinger while simultaneously keeping your hands warm. You can choose from over 10 colors and three sizes before ordering.

40. This Quick-Drying Towel That Comes With A Carrying Case 4Monster Microfiber Towel $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Great for working out, hiking, swimming, or traveling, this absorbent polyester travel towel can be used and air-dried in very little time. It comes with a compact box that's small and lightweight enough to toss into your purse or bag as you travel. Designed to make your easily life easier, this towel can be cleaned in the washing machine.

41. This Hair Dryer And Brush That Will Cut Your Styling Time In Half Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler $34 | Amazon See On Amazon Cut your styling time in half with this hair dryer brush, which boasts tangle-free bristles to dry and smooth your hair at the same time. Designed with two heat and speed settings (along with a cooling option), this brush will have you out the door and feeling your best with little effort and time.

42. This Trash Can For Your Car That Doubles As A Drink Cooler KMMOTORS Car Garbage Bin $10 | Amazon See On Amazon You can keep your car neat and tidy with this mini trash bag that's made for your vehicle. It's constructed with straps that are large enough to fit around your headrest, middle console, or seat — and it can also be used as a storage bag or drink cooler, thanks to its leakproof design and insulated lining.

43. A Ceramic Soap Dish That Comes With A Bamboo Brush Full Circle Ceramic Soap Dispenser & Bamboo Dish Brush $9 | Amazon See On Amazon This bamboo dish brush comes with a chic ceramic bowl that keeps your countertop nice and neat when you're not doing the dishes. The spring-loaded brush is is meant to create more soap suds — and it's great for scrubbing pots, pans, and other spaces that may require extra cleaning.

44. This Ceiling Duster That Can Wrap Around Your Fan Blades Estilo Ceiling and Fan Duster $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Get rid of debris in hard-to-reach places with this ceiling and fan duster. Made of fibers that trap dust on contact, this duster comes with a handle that's extendable from 27 to 47 inches. And thanks to its center opening, it can wrap around fan blades that are up to 6 inches wide.

45. A Pet Hair Remover That Works On Both Furniture And Carpets Fur-Zoff Pet Hair Remover $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your furniture, carpets, and car dander-free while using this pet hair remover. With a design similar to a pumice stone, this handheld device is simple to use and store. Just sweep it over any carpet or fabric and watch the pet hair wipe away before your eyes.

46. These Dust Mop Slippers That Make Cleaning Cozier Than Ever FEATHERHEAD Washable Dust Mop Slippers $11 | Amazon See On Amazon These dust mop slippers can handle a myriad of tasks. Sized to fit most, they effortlessly pick up dirt and dust as you walk around your home. However, they can also be placed at the end of a mop or broom to sweep up debris. Made of chenille, they come in a pack of four wonderful colors that are soft and highly absorbent.

47. The Toilet Brush With Extra Bristles For Cleaning The Rim TreeLen Toilet Brush and Holder $11 | Amazon See On Amazon This toilet brush and holder features non-scratch bristles that safely and effectively clean your commode without leaving damage. The unique design features an angled under-rim scrubber that works to cleanse hard-to-reach places. What's great is that its also compact in size, so you can store it in the corner of your bathroom.

48. These Hangers That Can Mount Pictures Without Using Tools Monkey Hooks Picture Hangers $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Mount photos, frames, and other artwork on your wall quickly and easily while using these picture hangers. They're lightweight, but strong — and they can handle items up 50 pounds each. This set of 30 hangers includes three different varieties, all of which can be pushed into the wall with minimal effort or tools.

49. The Meat Claws That Let You Handle Food Straight Out Of The Oven Jolly Green Products Ekoclaws Meat Claws $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Make your favorite shredded chicken, beef, or pork meals with these sharp, FDA-approved meat claws. They're heat-resistant up to 475 degrees Fahrenheit, allowing you to shred hot meat quickly without the use of knives and forks. Made of BPA-free materials, they're also perfect for lifting and handling turkeys, roasts, and other heavy meats.