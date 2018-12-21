54 Bizarre Grooming & Bathroom Products That Have Tons Of 5-Star Reviews On Amazon

It takes a lot of work to be a human. No, I'm not talking about getting along with your parents or finding a life philosophy that works for you — I'm talking about the absolute basics: grooming, hygiene, and generally staying your preferred version of clean. (Think about it: just taking a shower requires a fair bit of time and effort, what with all that getting wet and scrubbing and shampooing and conditioning.) And since this aspect of being human takes so much energy, I'm in favor of anything that makes it more fun — like these grooming and bathroom products on Amazon.

Okay, so all these products are a little bit bizarre — which is what makes them so much fun. For example, there's an LED light you shine in your mouth to help whiten your teeth. There's a shampoo that uses exotic tree oils to fight dandruff. There's even a combination toilet paper roll holder and smart tablet holder. (Say what?)

And just because these products are fun doesn't mean they don't work. In fact, all these products come backed with the approval of thousands of Amazon reviewers, so you can rest assured that the work you're putting into being a human will pay off.

1 An LED Light That Accelerates Teeth Whitening AuroGlow Teeth Whitening Accelerator Light $19 Amazon See on Amazon Use this teeth whitening accelerator light to get professional grade whitening at home. When used in conjunction with AuraGlow gel, the whitening light works to remove stains and brighten pearly whites up to five times faster. Users say it fits comfortably in the mouth, but a built-in timer will let you know when it's time to take it out. This reviewer says it will give you "immediate and dramatic results," and another says it's "a must-have for anyone who wants bright white teeth fast!"

2 This Solution That Prevents Razor Bumps And Ingrown Hair Tend Skin Solution $19 Amazon See on Amazon Razor bumps, irritated skin, and ingrown hairs are all part of the joy of unwanted hair removal. To help prevent any of those not-so-pleasant side effects, apply a thin layer of this ingrown hair solution before and after removing unwanted hair — it works with most hair removal methods, including shaving, waxing, electrolysis, and laser hair removal. Already have an ingrown hair? Apply the solution to help clear skin and bring the hair to the surface.

3 A Gadget That Effortlessly Removes Stray Eyebrow Hairs Mokale Eyebrow Trimmer $19 Amazon See on Amazon Some days you don't mind keeping your eyebrows natural, and some days you want to shape them a little. Use this eyebrow trimmer in between waxing or threading sessions to remove any unwanted eyebrow hair above, below, or in between the brows. The battery-operated trimmer features an 18-karat gold-plated head that — when moved in small, circular motions — removes stray hairs with ease.

4 This Tea Tree Cleanser That Soothes Sensitive Eyes We Love Eyes Tea Tree Eyelid Cleanser $19 Amazon See on Amazon Soothe red, itchy, and irritated eyes with this eyelid cleanser. The foaming cleanser uses 100 percent natural ingredients, but the star player here is tea tree oil — a naturally anti-microbial ingredient that fights inflammation caused by bacteria and demodex mites. (I know — it's unpleasant to think of mites on your eyelashes, but they're there.) The cleanser also washes away makeup, dirt, and allergens, leaving you with brighter, clearer eyes.

5 A Waterproof Shower Speaker So You Can Jam Out While You Lather Up BassPal Shower Radio $35 Amazon See on Amazon When I say this shower speaker is "waterproof", I'm not messing around. The speaker can be submerged in up to three feet of water for up to 30 minutes... and still work when you're done. The speaker has a strong suction cup that can be attached to the wall, but it can also float on the water (!) when you're taking a bath. Connect it to your phone via Bluetooth to stream your favorite playlist, or listen to the latest traffic report on the radio. A built-in mic even lets you answer calls.

6 This Foolproof Automatic Curling Iron InfinitiPro Curl Secret $60 Amazon See on Amazon This automatic curling iron is a game-changer for those of us that don't have a lot of styling prowess. Just clamp a section of hair halfway up the hair shaft and press the button — rotating plates will draw hair into the chamber, where it then gets curled. The curler has two heat settings and three timer settings, so you can choose between loose waves or tight curls. Tourmaline ceramic plates reduce heat damage, prevent frizz, and add shine.

7 An All-Natural Shampoo Bar That Fights Dandruff Ethique Shampoo Bar $16 Amazon See on Amazon Skip the stuff that strips down your hair — and try this eco-friendly shampoo bar the next time you deal with dandruff. The bar uses oils from neem and karanja trees (which grow in India) to combat flakiness. Kiwifruit, calendula, oats, and coconut round out the formula, adding nourishment and hydration to dry scalps. And although the bar looks small, it's actually equivalent to three bottles of shampoo. Try other Ethique shampoo bars to heal damaged hair and fight off frizz, too.

8 A Bamboo Toilet Squatting Stool Squat-N-Go Luxury Toilet Stool $45 Amazon See on Amazon By now, you probably know that squatting can help facilitate better... going. But why not do it in style with this luxury toilet stool? Made from 100 percent solid bamboo, this stool has a more sophisticated aesthetic than the plastic versions. There's even a built-in foot massage roller, because... why not?? The stool height is adjustable between 7 inches and 9 inches.

9 These Charcoal Pads That Neutralize Unpleasant Body Odors Subtle Butt Gas Neutralizers (5 Pack) $13 Amazon See on Amazon Having a burrito for lunch can be problematic for the people who have to spend time with you after you have that burrito. I mean, it's totally natural — but if you don't want people to smell it, now you don't have to! For those days, use these gas neutralizers pads. Each one is made with activated charcoal, which does wonders to neutralize all sorts of unpleasant odors. The pads adhere easily to the inside of your clothes and are covered in soft fabric, so they're comfortable to wear.

10 This Playful Pineapple Toothbrush Holder Tooletries Pineapple Toothbrush Holder $15 Amazon See on Amazon Conjure up piña coladas and tropical beach vacations with this pineapple toothbrush holder. The silicone pineapple grips to smooth surfaces like tile and mirrors, providing space for toothpaste, toothbrushes, razors, and combs. A drainage system catches run-off water, so everything gets a chance to properly dry.

12 This Powder That Helps Fight Friction Anti Monkey Butt Friction Powder $9 Amazon See on Amazon This anti-friction powder absorbs moisture and alleviates skin irritation caused by rubbing and chafing. The silky-smooth formula combines cornstarch and calamine for extra soothing relief. This reviewer writes: "I love this product!! I sweat in the summer but especially when wearing dresses and skirts. I was looking for something to keep me dry and this does the trick." Apply a little of this between the thighs, under your bra strap, or anywhere else you experience uncomfortable friction.

13 A Shield To Protect Your Toothbrush from Germs Steripod Clip-On Toothbrush Protectors (8 Pack) $19 Amazon See on Amazon Your bathroom is home to all sorts of germs, and they're bound to land on your toothbrush sometime. So instead of risking it, use these toothbrush protectors to shield bristles from any free-floating bacteria. (They even release active vapors to keep your brush fresh.) The protectors clip neatly onto both manual and electric toothbrushes, too.

14 An Extendable Handle For Your Razor So You Can Shave Hard-To-Reach Places Giraffe Razor Extension Handle $30 Amazon See on Amazon Reaching down to shave your ankles or the backs of your calves proves difficult for the best of us, but it's even more difficult with balance or mobility challenges. This razor extension handle extends from 15 to 20 inches, so you can shave hard-to-reach places without bending over. A rotating head makes it easy to maneuver, and two universal attachments fit both large and small razors.

15 This Satisfying Peel-Off Mask That Gets Rid Of Blackheads AUKE Blackhead Peel-Off Mask $11 Amazon See on Amazon This peel-off mask looks downright weird, but it just might be your skin's new best friend. The mask uses an array of minerals and activated charcoal to suck out impurities and blackheads, leaving you with a smoother, blemish-free complexion. The addition of vitamin C works to brighten skin and boost collagen production. Plus, what's more cathartic than peeling that mask off along with all those blackheads?

16 A Back Scrubber That Mounts To Your Shower Wall Squeechy Scrubber And Soap Dispenser $19 Amazon See on Amazon This combination hands-free loofah and soap dispenser is the best way to get a good back scrub in the shower. Mount it to your shower wall and pour some soap in opening at the top. Then, rub your back against it (kind of like a cat) — and the crocheted netting will exfoliate your skin, while the soft beads underneath will give you a good massage. The mount has adjustable sliders that you can move up and down to target both your upper and lower back.

17 This Ice Roller That Brightens Your Complexion And Relieves Headaches Esarora Ice Roller $16 Amazon See on Amazon This ice roller has so many uses. You can roll it under your eyes after a sleepless night to help reduce bags and swelling. You can roll it all across your face to reduce redness and inflammation. Or you can roll it across your temples and forehead to relieve headache and migraine pain. Keep it in your freezer so it's ready at all times.

19 An LED Color-Changing Shower Head For Disco Showers PowerSpa LED Shower Head $40 Amazon See on Amazon Ready to really turn your bathroom into a disco? Check out this LED shower head. The seven color changing lights are actually powered by running water (!), so you never have to bother with batteries or charging. The shower head has three water output settings: rain, massage, and combination rain and massage. The shower head can be removed from the bracket for handheld showering, or just keep it on the bracket so you can shampoo with both hands.

20 An Ergonomically-Designed Scrubber For Your Feet FootMate Scrubber $28 Amazon See on Amazon Feet don't always get the attention they deserve, simply because they're so, well, far away. But you can use this foot scrubber to cleanse, exfoliate, and massage your feet — all without bending over. The ergonomically-designed scrubber suctions onto the floor of your shower, and features sturdy bristles on the ends to scrub the heels and the balls of the feet, and softer bristles in the middle massage the soles.

21 These Masks That Nourish Your Lips Burt's Bees Lip Masks (6 Pack) $16 Amazon See on Amazon If you find yourself constantly reaching for lip balm to hydrate your parched pucker, you're going to love these Burt's Bees lip masks. Each mask is soaked in an essence of almond and meadowfoam seed oils, which deeply moisturize lips — leaving them softer and smoother in just five minutes. The masks are 100 percent natural and dermatologist-tested.

22 This Facial Cleansing Brush To Brighten Up Your Complexion MiroPure Facial Cleansing Brush $26 Amazon See on Amazon This facial cleansing brush will get your face six times cleaner than if you were to just use your hands. With vibrating ultrasonic technology, the brush cleanses, exfoliates, and massages skin, leaving it smoother and free of clogged pores. The brush comes with three heads: a superfine bristle head for delicate skin, a 3-D bristle head for contours, and a silicone head to gently massage and stimulate circulation.

23 A Three-In-One Massager You Can Use In The Shower MARNUR Shower Massager $17 Amazon See on Amazon Give yourself a full-body massage while you wait for the conditioner to soak in with this shower massager. The massager comes with three attachments: a loofah to suds up, a bristled pad to massage your scalp, and — of course — a massage pad to loosen up tight muscles. The battery-powered massager features a handle, so it won't slip out of your hand no matter how soapy you get.

24 This One-Of-A-Kind Hair Catcher TubShroom $13 Amazon See on Amazon Keep drains free and clear with this award-winning hair catcher. Shaped like a mushroom, the catcher traps hair and winds it around a cylinder so you can remove it later. The holes in the cylinder ensure that water is able to flow through freely, so you won't be standing in an inch of water while you suds up.

25 An Ultra-Absorbent Microfiber Towel Aquis Microfiber Towel $28 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is this microfiber towel softer than your standard terrycloth towel, it's also much more absorbent. The tightly-woven fabric draws water away from skin, leaving it drier, faster. It also dries quickly between uses. The towel is super thin, so it saves tons of space in your suitcase or linen closet.

26 These Extra-Long Japanese Washcloths To Scrub Your Back Salux Washcloths (3 Pack) $13 Amazon See on Amazon Measuring in at at a length of 35 inches, these Japanese washcloths are a great way to cleanse and exfoliate hard-to-reach places, like the back and shoulders. The nylon material is abrasive enough to slough off dead skin cells, but gentle enough for sensitive skin. This happy reviewer writes, "My skin literally glows after using these and feels so soft! These babies are incredibly exfoliating, lather up quickly and are so easy to use, especially on the back areas!"

27 A Hairdryer Diffuser That Defines Curls And Waves xtava Black Orchid Hair Diffuser $14 Amazon See on Amazon This diffuser reduces frizz, maximizes volume, adds shine, and — most importantly — defines curls. The large size of the diffuser speeds up drying time, and 360-degree airflow helps distribute heat evenly. Vents on the ends of the fingers mean that you're drying the roots of your hair as well as the tips. The diffuser fits onto most hairdryers — check out the specs to make sure it fits onto yours.

28 A Bidet That Hooks Onto Your Toilet LUXE Bidet $35 Amazon See on Amazon Now you can get an extra-clean bum with this bidet attachment. The bidet hooks onto the side of your toilet and releases a steady stream of water to keep things fresh and clean. Chrome control knobs allow you to adjust water pressure, and a self-cleaning feature keeps things hygienic. The nozzle retracts when not in use and is covered with a protective guard to protect it from germs.

29 This Toilet Paper Holder With A Shelf Homemaxs Toilet Paper Holder $18 Amazon See on Amazon This toilet paper holder features a built-in shelf — use it to hold your phone, incense, or air freshener. The toilet paper holder mounts directly to the wall and is made from sturdy, anti-rust aluminum, and has a sleek, minimalist design that'll fit in seamlessly with any bathroom.

30 This Hardcore Toenail Clipper Harperton Precision Toenail Clipper $18 Amazon See on Amazon This might look like it belongs in your toolbox in the garage, but it's actually a pretty great toenail clipper. The heavy-duty clipper effectively trims even the thickest of toenails — and helps prevent ingrown nails. And unlike traditional nail clippers, these are angled, so you can actually see what you're trimming — plus. the extra-large handles give you superior control.

31 A Shower Squeegee That Helps Prevent Mold Growth HASKO Shower Squeegee $17 Amazon See on Amazon Swipe your shower walls with this squeegee after you're done showering to eliminate soap scum and prevent the growth of mildew and mold. The squeegee comes with a hook — just use the adhesive to mount it to your shower wall so you have it within easy reach. The chrome-plated stainless steel squeegee is rust-proof, so you won't have to replace it anytime soon.

32 A "Soap Lift" So Your Soap Doesn't Get Soggy Sea Lark Soap Lift $6 Amazon See on Amazon You know that soggy mess that occurs on the bottom of your soap dish? You can prevent it by placing your soap on this soap lift instead. The soap lift is made with multi-directional bioplastic fibers, which allow water to drain while maximizing airflow. It'll also extend the life of your soap, since remnants of it won't end up stuck to the bottom of the dish.

33 This Very Cute Octopus Shower Caddy Formverket Octopus Shower Caddy $33 Amazon See on Amazon Why settle for a boring old shower caddy when you can use this adorable octopus shower caddy instead? The octopus hooks onto your shower knob and features nine looped "tentacles" that hold you body wash, shampoo, conditioner, razors, and bath toys. You can even hang bottles upside down, so you get every last drop of shampoo.

34 This Touchless Soap Dispenser Secura Automatic Soap Dispenser $25 Amazon See on Amazon Keep things ultra-clean with this automatic soap dispenser. Soap will be automatically dispensed anytime the built-in sensor detects the motion of your hand. The battery-operated dispenser holds up to 17 ounces of soap, and you can adjust the amount of soap that gets dispensed each time. Stand it upright on your bathroom or kitchen counter, or simply mount it on the wall.

35 This Body-Balancing Himalayan Salt Scrub ArtNaturals Himalayan Salt Scrub $13 Amazon See on Amazon Himalayan pink salt has a whole host of benefits: it's known to remove toxins, stimulate circulation, lower blood pressure, induce feelings of calm, and remineralize the body with essential trace minerals. In other words, this Himalayan salt scrub does a whole lot more than just exfoliate your skin. (Although it does that, too.) Worried that putting salt on your skin will dehydrate it? I've got good news: the addition of jojoba, argan, and sweet almond oils add a nourishing dose of hydration.

36 A Drying Lotion That Clears Up Blemishes Overnight Mario Badescu Drying Lotion $17 Amazon See on Amazon This drying lotion will be your skin's best friend anytime a pimple decides to make itself known. With ingredients like salicylic acid, zinc oxide, and calamine — the lotion works to draw out oil and soothe inflammation. Dab a little on blemishes before bed and wake up with a clearer complexion. This reviewer is sold on its wondrous effects: "I will absolutely buy this again and I will be recommending it to friends. It’s bottled magic. Some facial wizard wept tears of joy and bottled it for us mortals to use to clear up angry breakouts."

37 A Caddy For Your Hot Styling Tools Holster Brands Hot Styling Tool Storage $14 Amazon See on Amazon This styling tool holster is heat-resistant up to 500 degrees, so it's the perfect place to store your curling iron or hair straightener while it's on or cooling down. Made from flexible silicone, the holster features grips that attach to any smooth, non-porous surface. When you're ready to put the holster away — just lift the flap. Choose from black, white, pink, or purple.

38 These Dermaplaning Tools That Are A True Beauty Bargain Tinkle Eyebrow Razors (6 Pack) $5 Amazon See on Amazon These eyebrow razors are oh so much cheaper than going to the aesthetician for a dermaplaning session. Simply glide the razors along the surface of your face to remove dead skin, unwanted peach fuzz, and stray eyebrow hairs. A stainless steel blade guard protects skin from any nicks or irritation. One reviewer writes they are "VERY pleasantly surprised at how painlessly and well they work."

39 A Toilet Freshener Made From Essential Oils Poo-Pourri Toilet Spray $12 Amazon See on Amazon Bathroom air freshener is great — but this toilet spray is even better. Just spritz the bowl before you go, and the natural eucalyptus and spearmint essential oils will neutralize any odors before they start. And unlike old school air fresheners, this spray is chemical-free and aerosol-free, so you can feel good about using it. Try the other scents too, like lavender lemongrass or smoky woods.

40 This Drain Blaster That Get Rid Of The Clogs In Your Sink BAAM! Drain Blaster $18 Amazon See on Amazon Paying a plumber can get expensive, and using chemical drain cleaners can corrode your pipes and harm the environment. Use this drain blaster instead: Just place it into the drain and pull the trigger to clear the clog. The blaster comes with three attachments for bathtubs, sinks, and toilets.

41 This Clever Tool That Removes Unwanted Facial Hair Bellabe Facial Hair Remover $16 Amazon See on Amazon Forget about shaving, bleaching, or painful waxing and try this facial hair remover instead. Just slide it along the surface of your face while rotating the handles — the tightly wound coils will catch any hair and lift it out by the roots. The remover is hypoallergenic, so it won't harm sensitive skin.

42 These Lightweight Rollers That Are Actually Comfortable To Wear Aimin Hair Silicone Rollers $9 Amazon See on Amazon Sleeping with a head full of rollers can be an uncomfortable affair, but these silicone hair rollers are lighter and more flexible, so you can sleep soundly while your hair styles itself. The set comes with 15 large rollers, 15 small rollers, and two hair nets to keep everything in place. Plus, think of all the heat damage you'll avoid by taking a break from your hair dryer and curling iron.

43 A Shave Gel That Doesn't Require Water Busy Beauty Showerless Shave Gel $10 Amazon See on Amazon If you're trying to work quickly, shaving without water is ideal (especially if you're already dressed) — but it can cause razor burn and cuts. Bring this showerless shave gel along. Made with a blend of oats and clove, ginger, and eucalyptus oils — the gel gives you a close, non-irritating shave without having to use water. When you're done shaving, just rub any excess oil into your skin for some soothing hydration.

44 These Body Wipes That Freshen You Up Between Showers GoodWipes Deodorizing Wipes (10 Pack) $10 Amazon See on Amazon These deodorizing wipes are a great way to freshen up between showers. Each wipe is soaked in lavender, tea tree, peppermint, and ginseng oil — all of which work together to cleanse skin, deodorize, and soothe inflammation. Take them along on camping trips, or keep them in your gym bag to freshen up between yoga and happy hour.

45 An Exfoliating Brush That Prevents Ingrown Hairs WIZKER Exfoliating Brush $7 Amazon See on Amazon Razor bumps and ingrown hairs are by far the most annoying thing about shaving, but you can prevent them with this exfoliating brush. Rub the flexible bristles along your skin before you shave to prevent bumps, or use it after you shave to release any trapped hairs. The oval-shaped brush fits in the palm of your hand, and is flexible so it can fit easily into all your contours (like your armpits).

46 This Shower Mirror That Doesn't Fog Up ToiletTree Fogless Shower Mirror $28 Amazon See on Amazon Keeping a mirror in the shower is super practical for shaving, but it's absolutely useless if it fogs up again and again. This fogless shower mirror solves that problem. Just add a little warm water to the chamber and the mirror will remain crystal clear for the duration of your shower. The mirror mounts directly to the shower wall — and can be tilted so you get the perfect angle.

47 This Heated Lotion Dispenser Conair Heated Lotion Dispenser $24 Amazon See on Amazon Getting out of a warm and comforting shower is painful enough, but slathering cold lotion on your skin makes it even worse. This heated lotion dispenser, though, makes everything a little less painful. The heater warms lotion with two minutes — turn it on before you jump in the shower, and look forward to silky, smooth, warm skin after.

48 This Bath Mat Made From Rocks And Fossils Diatomat Bath Mat $35 Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for the most unique bath mat out there — this is it. It's made from fossilized phytoplankton (read: microscopic plant fossils) and diatomaceous earth (read: soft, sedimentary rock). The unique material is super-absorbent — so when you stand on it, you can literally feel it sucking the water away from your feet. The mat is bacteria and mold-resistant, and even works to dehumidify your bathroom.

49 A Detangling Brush That Fits In The Palm Of Your Hand Sohyo Detangling Brush $13 Amazon See on Amazon This detangling brush is a dream come true for hair that's prone to knots. Its 300 flexible bristles comb through hair easily without snagging, pulling, or causing breakage, while the soft tips work to protect hair and prevent frizz. The brush is ergonomically-designed for superior control, and features two straps (it looks like a flip-flop) to keep your hands secure.

50 This Shower Caddy That Can Hold Every Last Thing In Your Shower mDesign Shower Caddy $25 Amazon See on Amazon This shower caddy will make your shower the most organized room in your house. There are six angled shelves for shampoo, conditioner, and body wash, two flat shelves for soap, and two double hooks for razors and loofahs. And there's no installation required; just hook the caddy over your shower head, and a strong suction cup will hold it in place.

51 An Intensive Nail Repair Cream Healthy Hoof Nail Strengthener $6 Amazon See on Amazon Apparently, this nail treatment has been used for years by equestrians, but now the secret of this miracle treatment is out. Rubbing a little of this cream on your nails before bed will do wonders to heal (and prevent) cracks, chips, peeling, and dry cuticles. One reviewer writes, "I have tried everything on my weak fragile nails and I haven't seen a clear difference with anything but this" and another: "I apply this at bedtime, and it keeps my cuticles from tearing and my fingertips from becoming rough and chapped."

52 A Fungus-Fighting Tea Tree Solution For Nails JASON Tea Tree Nail Saver $7 Amazon See on Amazon This tea tree nail treatment is another great secret for strong, healthy nails. Tea tree tea tree oil is a natural antiseptic that keeps fungus growth and germs at bay. The all-natural formula also uses sesame seed oil, safflower seed oil, and aloe leaf juice to keep nails and cuticles well-hydrated, even in the dead of winter.

53 A Waterproof Clock You Can Keep In Your Shower hito Waterproof Shower Clock $29 Amazon See on Amazon If you daydream in the shower and lose track of time, this shower clock will be a great help. The battery-operated, waterproof clock displays the time, which can help you stay on schedule in the morning. It's also a great way to conserve water — set the timer for one, three, five, or 10 minutes and get out of the shower once the alarm goes off.