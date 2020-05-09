54 Cheap Products That Make Life Way More Enjoyable

Sometimes, it's the little things in life that make it worthwhile — like a light breeze on a hot day or finding a washed dollar in your jeans pocket. But if you're looking for something that can brighten your day on a regular basis, make sure to check out all the enjoyable Amazon products for when you're bored at home.

And while you've likely heard of at least a few of these items, many of them will probably be completely new to you. For example, did you know that you can turn any regular ol' mirror into a Hollywood-style vanity? With the LED lighting kit I've made sure to include on this list, it's an easier feat than most. And if you're looking for easy ways to relax, let me quickly direct your attention to the cool mist humidifier and moisturizing bath fizzies I've added — because at the end of a long day, what's better than a bath and a nap?

Whether you're looking to keep yourself entertained at home, or simply trying to upgrade your relaxation game, there are tons of genius products on Amazon that can help you out.

So what are you waiting for? There's a Jenga set in here, and I think I can even hear it calling your name.

1. The Air Popper That Lets You Make Deliciously Fresh Popcorn Presto Air Popper $29 | Amazon see on amazon You can't get fresher popcorn than with an air popper like this one. It's able to pop up to 18 cups of popcorn in less than three minutes, and there's no oil necessary since it relies on hot air to pop your kernels. The butter melter doubles as a measuring cup, and the power cable wraps directly onto the unit for easy storage.

2. A Wholesome Version Of The Game, What Do You Meme? What Do You Meme? Family Edition $20 | Amazon See on Amazon With all of the R-rated content removed, this version of What Do You Meme? is appropriate for the whole family to play. A rotating judge crowns the winner every round, and each box comes with more than 250 caption cards so that it's unlikely that two games will be the same.

3. The Vegetable Chopper That Also Slices And Dices Fullstar Vegetable Chopper $25 | Amazon See on amazon With the four interchangeable blades that come with this vegetable chopper, you can slice, dice, chop, and cut your ingredients with ease. Each one is made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and the plastic bin underneath the blades collects all your chopped veggies in one convenient location.

4. A Pair Of Scissors That Are Made For Chopping Herbs Chefast Herb Scissors Set $16 | Amazon see on amazon Chopping up herbs quickly becomes tedious, so save yourself some time and effort with these herb scissors. The five blades are made from rust-resistant stainless steel that doesn't dull easily, and each order also comes with a cleaning comb for added convenience.

5. This Clip-On Strainer That Takes Up Hardly Any Space At All Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer $19 | Amazon see on amazon Most strainers are large and bulky, whereas this one is a fraction of the size. The spring-loaded clips allow it to attach to pots and pans of almost any size (as well as lipped bowls), and the durable silicone construction is completely BPA-free. Choose from three colors: green, orange, and red.

6. The Cold Brew Coffee Maker With An Airtight Lid Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker $17 | Amazon see on amazon Not only does the airtight lid help keep your brew fresh, but this cold brew coffee maker also has a slim design so that it'll fit in most refrigerator doors. It's completely BPA-free and large enough that it can make about four servings of cold brew or iced tea.

7. This Mini Waffle Maker That Can Also Press Pancakes DASH Mini Waffle Maker $15 | Amazon see on amazon If your kitchen is running low on available kitchen storage, add this miniature waffle maker to the mix; it takes up hardly any space at all. The maker weighs less than 2 pounds, and it's surprisingly versatile. Use it to make stir fry, grilled cheese, pancakes, and of course, waffles. Choose from fun colors like aqua, pink, red, and more.

8. A Tiny Smart Speaker That Has Alexa Built Into It Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Plum $30 | Amazon see on amazon Not only does it allow you to make hands-free calls, but this smart speaker also has Alexa built into it, letting you to stream songs from Amazon Music, Spotify, and more. You can also pair it with other smart devices so that you can control them using voice commands, and the compact size means it fits practically anywhere.

9. The Stainless Steel Instant Pot With 14 Different Cooking Settings Instant Pot Duo Mini 7-in-1 $76 | Amazon see on amazon With its fingerprint-resistant exterior, this instant pot looks great on your countertop no matter how many ways you've handled it. There are 14 one-touch cooking presets for making soul, steaming rice, slow cooking meals, and more. Plus, each order comes with a ton of accessories: one steam rack, a soup spoon, serving spoon, as well as a measuring cup.

10. A Cool Mist Humidifier That Works Up To 20 Hours Each Time TaoTronics Cool Mist Humidifiers $40 | Amazon see on amazon Whereas most humidifiers are wide and bulky, this one features an ultra-slim design so you can easily keep it on your bedroom nightstand. The reservoir is large enough that it can run for up to 20 hours, and the auto-shutoff kicks in when it runs dry to keep you safe. It's available in black, blue, or white.

11. This Immersion Blender With More Than 7,900 Positive Reviews Mueller Austria Immersion Hand Blender $30 | Amazon see on amazon With more than 7,900 positive four- and five-star reviews, this immersion blender is an absolute steal at only $30. Each order comes with an egg whisk and milk frother attachments in addition to the blending head, and they're all made from rust-resistant stainless steel. "At 500 watts this one is more powerful than most," one reviewer raved. "The steel feels substantial and the attachments are very easy to change. I am impressed with how fast it is, and cleanup is super easy."

12. An Circular Jigsaw Puzzle With A Whimsical Design Moruska Jigsaw Puzzle $20 | Amazon see on amazon When you're bored at home with nothing to do, why not whip out a circular jigsaw puzzle like this one? It's made from sturdy recycled cardboard, and the completed image will look great framed anywhere in your home. And because it's only 500 pieces, it's less likely you'll wind up leaving it unfinished.

13. This Clip-On Light That Illuminates Your Selfies Auxiwa Clip on Selfie Ring Light $23 | Amazon see on amazon In my opinion, any picture instantly looks better when you're standing in good lighting — so add this clip-on light to your phone during your next photoshoot. There are three brightness levels to choose from depending on how dark it is, and the clip is padded so that it won't scratch your phone.

14. A Set Of Bath Fizzies That Help Moisturize Dry Skin LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set 12 $28 | Amazon see on amazon If your skin is feeling dry, try going for a soak in the tub with one of these bath bombs. They're formulated with shea and coco butter to help moisturize your body, and unlike other bombs, these ones won't stain your tub.

15. The Lightweight Tripod Made From Sturdy Aluminum Lightweight Tripod 55-Inch $23 | Amazon see on amazon With its sturdy yet lightweight aluminum frame, this tripod is a must-have for anyone looking to take professional photos. It's designed to work with phones as well as cameras, and each order also comes with a zippered tote bag to keep it safe while you're traveling.

16. A Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak That Can Help Soften Your Heels Purely Northwest Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak $14 | Amazon see on amazon Formulated with 100% therapeutic-grade essential oils, this foot soak can help remove unwanted odors as well as soften dry, cracked heels. The added salt blend is also great for helping to exfoliate away dead skin — and it's completely free of any dyes or synthetic fragrances.

17. The Aromatherapy Neck Wrap Filled With Soothing Lavender Nappo Aromatherapy Neck Wrap $28 | Amazon see on amazon Filled with soothing lavender, chamomile, lemongrass, and peppermint, this neck wrap can help calm your mind on extra-stressful days. It's compatible with hot and cold therapy (depending on your preferences), and the added weight can help alleviate pain from sore muscles.

18. This Easel That Comes With Paints And A Canvas US Art Supply Easel Set $45 | Amazon see on amazon Not only does each order come with a stretched canvas, but this easel set also comes with 12 tubes of acrylic paint, one palette, and six brushes. "This was a great starter kit," one Amazon reviewer wrote. "It's a nice size canvas holder for working at the table and enough paint for at least two canvases. Overall very happy with this."

19. This Art Set That Comes With Watercolors, Crayons, And More Art 101 USA Wood Art Set $30 | Amazon see on amazon With more than 170 pieces, this art set is perfect for any beginner who's just learning how to draw — or even just casual doodlers. It comes with crayons, colored pencils, oil pastels, markers, watercolors, as well as other accessories. Plus, it's all packaged in a chic wood case.

20. A Milk Frother That Can Also Be Used To Blend Dressings PowerLix Milk Frother $18 | Amazon see on amazon Use it to froth milk for your coffee, or use this frother as a miniature immersion blender to whip up egg whites, dressings, soups, and more. The whisk is made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and the motor creates hardly any noise while running — perfect for the office.

21. These Resistance Bands Made From Natural Latex Letsfit Resistance Loop Bands $18 | Amazon see on amazon Made from 100% natural latex, these resistance bands help you tone your muscles without stepping foot outside your home. Each order comes with five increasing resistance levels. Plus, you also get a convenient travel case so you can easily take them with you anywhere.

22. The Braided Steel Wire Jump Rope With Memory Foam Handles DEGOL Skipping Rope Tangle-Free with Ball Bearings $14 | Amazon see on amazon Jumping rope is an easy way to get some cardio without having to run — so why not grab this sleek jump rope? It's made from braided steel wire and coated with PVC for added durability, and the length is adjustable so that you can use it no matter how tall you are. Not to mention, the handles are lined with soft memory foam.

23. This Hammock That Folds Down Into A Compact Travel Bag Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock Camping Double & Single with Tree Straps $40 | Amazon see on amazon Without any knots needing to be tied, this hammock is incredibly easy to set up. Just loop the straps on the ends around two trees, and then secure them using the included carabiners. The straps and the hammock are made from high-quality parachute nylon, and it even folds down into a compact travel bag.

24. These Bootcut Yoga Pants With 4 Convenient Pockets IUGA Bootcut Yoga Pants $32 | Amazon see on amazon Made with a stretchy blend of spandex and polyester, these yoga pants set themselves a cut above the rest. They also feature four convenient pockets for your must-haves. The fabric is thick, and they won't become transparent no matter what direction you bend. Choose from six colors, including black, maroon, dark blue, and more. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X-Large

25. A Vibrating Facial Massager Made With 24-Karat Gold DANGSHAN Facial Massager $12 | Amazon see on amazon Made with 24-karat gold, this vibrating facial massager can help stimulate blood flow in your complexion so that it's left glowing. It only requires one AA battery to operate, and it's even waterproof so you don't have to worry about using it around your sink.

26. This Cozy Lounger That Easily Inflates Using The Wind Weakpo Inflatable Lounger $46 | Amazon see on amazon You can still use this inflatable lounger when there isn't any wind; simply whisk it through the air and close the sleeve before it deflates. It's able to stay inflated for up to six hours, and each order also comes with a travel bag as well as a bottle opener. It's also available in over 10 colors.

27. A Fun Backyard Game That Works Like Wall Ball Spikeball Game $60 | Amazon see on amazon Featured on Shark Tank, Spikeball is a two-on-two outdoor game that's similar to wall ball. Players bounce the ball back and forth, and whichever team fails to hit the ball or bounce it back using the net concedes a point to the other team. Unlike other backyard games, this one can also be played indoors.

28. A Pair Of Spa Socks Infused With Lavender And Vitamin E Dr. Scholl's Spa Socks (2-Pack) $16 | Amazon see on amazon With grippers on the bottom that prevent you from slipping, these spa socks are a great way to relax after a long day. They're infused with vitamin E and lavender to help moisturize dry, cracked heels — and the soft yarn feels plush against your skin.

29. The Anti-Burst Exercise Ball That Comes With An Air Pump Trideer Exercise Ball $31 | Amazon see on amazon This anti-burst exercise ball is coated with a nonslip layer to help keep you stable. It's great for pilates, yoga, stretching, and more — and it's available in a variety of sizes as well as more than 10 bright colors. The ball even comes with a pump so you can easily inflate it.

30. A Blanket That Folds Up To Fit Into The Palm Of Your Hand Pike Trail Pocket Blanket $20 | Amazon see on amazon Keep this pocket blanket in your backpack or purse at all times, and you'll always have a dry place to sit on the ground. It's made from puncture- as well as tear-resistant fabric, and it's large enough for about two adults, or even four kids. Choose from various colors, such as apple green, cherry red, metallic blue, and more.

31. The Premium Cornhole Set Made From Solid Wood GoSports Cornhole Set $123 | Amazon see on amazon Unlike other flimsy cornhole sets, this one is made from 100% solid pine wood. And these aren't miniature cornhole boards, either. Not only are they regulation size, but the bean bags are also extra-durable so that you won't have to worry about tossing them long distances.

32. A Mineral-Infused Mud Mask Made With Jojoba Oil New York Biology Mud Mask $15 | Amazon see on amazon Made with real mineral-infused mud, this mask is great for helping to reduce the appearance of your pores, as well as cleanse away acne and blackheads. The added aloe vera, jojoba oil, vitamin E, and more help keep your complexion from drying out — and it's paraben-free.

33. This Eye Mask That's Filled With Soothing Gel Beads NEWGO Eye Mask $12 | Amazon see on amazon It doesn't matter whether you have swollen eyes or a headache — this soothing eye mask can help. You can use it for hot or cold therapy depending on your preferences, and it's available in three fun colors: pink, blue, or green.

34. The Pack Of Sheet Masks Infused With Natural Extracts DERMAL Sheet Masks (24-Pack) $14 | Amazon see on amazon Aloe, bamboo, apricot — you name a natural ingredient, you can probably find it within this pack of sheet masks. Each mask is also infused with vitamin E and collagen to help brighten your complexion, and you only need to wear them for about 20 minutes to experience the full benefits.

35. A Jasmine Body Scrub Made With Sea Salt, Aloe Vera, And More ASUTRA Body Scrub $23 | Amazon see on amazon Whereas files and pumice stones can leave your skin feeling irritated, this body scrub exfoliates using natural sea salt. The added aloe vera and jojoba oil add a nourishing dose of moisture to parched skin — and it can even help get rid of unwanted blackheads, ingrown hair, and even blemishes.

36. A Set Of Resistance Bands You Can Stack Up To 150 Pounds Fitness Insanity Resistance Bands Set $70 | Amazon see on amazon If you're looking for a set of heavy duty resistance bands, search no further than this one. The bands are stackable up to 150 pounds, and the anti-snap tubes can withstand a variety of exercises. Each order comes with one door anchor, two cushioned straps, two ankle straps, as well as a workout guide to get you started.

37. This Pack Of Pendant Necklaces That Suit Every Occasion Hicarer Necklace Set (12-Piece Set) $19 | Amazon see on amazon Wear these long pendant necklaces to the office, dinner, or even during casual days around the house. They're made from durable alloy that isn't easily broken, and the variety of patterns mean you can wear a different necklace every day for almost two weeks. These ones feature tassels, but you can also choose from necklaces with round and polygon stylings.

38. A Trivia Board Game Where It's Okay To Shout The Answer University Games Smart Trivia Board $20 | Amazon see on amazon Players are actually encouraged to shout out their answers when playing this trivia game — even if it isn't their turn. It comes with over 400 question cards, so it's unlikely you'll repeat one. Plus, the questions were updated as recently as 2017. It's suitable for two to six players, and one person wrote, "One of my new favorite games!!! I am so happy that we added this to our collection."

39. This Stovetop Espresso Maker That Brews Up To 3 Cups GROSCHE Espresso Maker $25 | Amazon see on amazon Large enough that it can make up to three cups of coffee, this stovetop espresso maker is incredibly easy to use. It works on any gas or electric stove, and you can even use it on propane stoves while you're camping. The burn guard on the handle and knob help keep your hands safe, and it's made from durable aluminum.

40. A Small, Lightweight Tent That's Large Enough For 2 People Wakeman Tent $20 | Amazon see on amazon You want to make sure you're traveling light when camping — and this lightweight tent is not only just $20, but it's also large enough for two people. It's made from tear-resistant nylon, and many Amazon reviewers wrote about how it was "easy to assemble." Choose from green and red.

41. These Mesmerizing Fairy Lights With Flexible Copper Wire ANJAYLIA Fairy LIghts (2-Pack) $16 | Amazon see on amazon Add these waterproof fairy lights to your outdoor patio, and you'll instantly have a chic source of light to guide your way in the dark. There are eight different lighting modes to choose from when setting the mood, and they only take three AA batteries to work (those aren't included, though).

42. These Slippers With Memory Foam Insoles That Feel Like Wool ULTRAIDEAS Women's Slippers $29 | Amazon see on amazon With a thick anti-skid rubber sole, these slippers are perfect for quick walks out to the mailbox as well as strolling around your home. They're made from soft microfiber that feels like ultra-soft wool, and the memory foam insoles contour to the shape of your feet.

43. A Plush Bathrobe Made From Super-Soft Fleece NY Threads Fleece Bathrobe $33 | Amazon see on amazon Step out of the shower and into comfort with this fleece bathrobe. It's perfect for at-home spa sessions as well as just lounging around. Plus, there are two front pockets where you can quickly stash remotes, phones, keys, and more. It's even available in eight colors including various pink hues. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

44. This Padded Yoga Wheel That Can Help Improve Your Flexibility Wacces Yoga Wheel $30 | Amazon see on amazon With extra-thick padding on the outside, this yoga wheel is more comfortable than the competition. You can use it to help improve your flexibility, stretch, and balance. One Amazon reviewer even wrote, "I actually think that I will enjoy this one better than the wooden wheel I had been watching, because of the padding." It's available in black and orange or pink and blue.

45. These Lights That Turn Your Mirror Into A Hollywood Vanity Chende LED Vanity Kit $28 | Amazon see on amazon If your bathroom mirror is a little too dark to do your makeup, just use this vanity light kit to add some chic illumination. The LED bulbs will last a long time after being stuck onto your mirror, and the built-in dimmer switch makes it easy to adjust how bright they are.

46. The Home Rowing Machine With 12 Levels Of Resistance Sunny Health & Fitness Rowing Machine $78 | Amazon see on amazon Not only does this home rowing machine feature 12 levels of resistance, but it's also incredibly compact so that you can easily move it around your home. The foot pedals pivot for added as you press backwards, and the cushioned seat adds extra comfort while you exercise.

47. A Seed Starter Kit That Lets You Grow Organic Peppers At Home Garden Republic Seed Starter Kit $30 | Amazon see on amazon USDA certified organic, this seed starter kit comes with everything you need to start growing four different types of hot peppers. The box planter is made from real wood, and the peppers are completely non-GMO: habanero, cayenne, jalapeño, and Anaheim.

48. The Body Pillow That Feels Like Your Significant Other Bodyfriend Pillow Body Pillow $24 | Amazon see on amazon It's probably softer than your significant other, which means this body pillow might just be an upgrade. Made from 100% cotton, this pillow is shaped like an actual human torso so that it's easy to snuggle up against — and many Amazon reviewers wrote about how it's "extremely comfortable."

49. A Hydrating Face Gel Formulated With Hyaluronic Acid Neutrogena Hydrating Water Gel $16 | Amazon see on amazon This water gel is absolutely chock-full of hyaluronic acid for adding extra hydration to your complexion with every use. The formula is completely non-comedogenic, and you can even wear it underneath makeup since it absorbs quickly. It's also free of fragrances and dyes.

50. The Storage Bins With Windows So You Can See What's Inside DOOOB Storage Bins (3-Pack) $17 | Amazon see on amazon It can be hard to keep track which boxes your seasonal blankets and clothes are in, which is why these storage bins are helpful. They have windows along the sides so you can see what's inside, and the non-woven fabric is durable. Plus, the reinforced handles won't tear when it's time to finally drag them out of the closet.

51. This Personal Blender That Comes With Travel Cups La Reveuse Personal Blender $29 | Amazon see on amazon Use it to blend up delicious smoothies, or use this personal blender for baby food, protein drinks, and more. The sleek design takes up hardly any space in your kitchen, and the included travel cups make it easy to go straight from the kitchen to the car when you're on the go.

52. A Personal Water Filter That's Perfect For Hiking LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for Hiking $18 | Amazon see on amazon If you have a camping trip coming up — or even if you're stocking an emergency kit — this personal water filter is a must-have. It's able to filter up to 1,000 gallons of contaminated water without using any iodine or chlorine, and it removes a minimum of 99.9% of waterborne bacteria and parasites.

53. The Foldable Backpack Lined With Tear-Resistant Nylon Venture Pal Lightweight Packable Durable Travel Hiking Backpack Daypack $20 | Amazon see on amazon With more than 10 vibrant colors to choose from, this lightweight nylon backpack is perfect for casual day trips, or even overnight hiking. There are multiple compartments as well as two zippered front pockets to help you stay organized, and the mesh side pockets are perfect for water bottles. Plus, it folds into a smaller pouch for easy traveling when you're not using it.