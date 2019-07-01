Sadly, a season of warm weather is never guaranteed for those of us who reside in the UK, however, one thing we can definitely look forward to in the month on July is an exciting range of brand spanking new Netflix content. Yay. Over the next month, subscribers can expect to enjoy a whole new bunch of Netflix original films, but deciding on what to watch can often times take longer than watching a movie itself. So, I've narrowed down the cream of the crop, and here are the best new films on Netflix UK in July.

In the coming weeks, subscribers have a whole lot to look forward to on the streaming service, including the highly-anticipated third season of Stranger Things, which is also set to debut in July. However, the fresh list of Netflix UK movie releases — which tell the stories of a mysterious apocalypse, a hunter looking to reconnect with his son, a drunken debate between two college graduates, and much more — are sure to get your streaming juices flowing throughout the month of July. So, sit back, relax, and get ready to spend your summer enjoying the very best of what Netflix UK has to offer.

1. 'The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter' Netflix on YouTube The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter tells the story of Buck Ferguson (Josh Brolin), a famous deer hunter who plans to reconnect with his estranged son, Jaden (Montana Jordan). With his cameraman Don (Danny McBride) in tow, the group set out to create a special episode of Buck's hunting show. Watch The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter here

2. 'The Skin Of The Wolf' MiamiFilmFestival on YouTube The Skin of The Wolf tells the story of an animal trapper who resides in an abandoned mountain town situated within Northern Spain. And in an attempt to cure his crippling loneliness, he sets out to find himself a wife. Watch The Skin of The Wolf here

3. 'How It Ends' Netflix on YouTube Theo James, Forest Whitaker, and Kat Graham star in the Netflix original How It Ends, which takes place in the wake of a mysterious apocalypse — in which one man and his estranged father-in-law embark on a desperate search for his pregnant wife. Watch How It Ends here

4. 'Father of the Year' Netflix on YouTube Father of the Year is a coming of age story which stars the likes of David Spade, Nat Faxon, and Joey Bragg. The tale begins with two college graduates as they engage in a booze-fuelled debate about whose dad would win in a fight — an argument taken too seriously by their intellectually challenged fathers. Watch Father of the Year here.

5. 'The Warning' Trailers y Estrenos on YouTube Following the death of his close friend, a mathematical genius manages to unravel a numerical pattern of deaths which take place at the same gas station — and with his newfound knowledge, he sets out to warn the next young victim. Watch The Warning here