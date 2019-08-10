Are you a regular shopper at Trader Joe’s? Are your pantry and fridge stocked with their goodies? Ever since Trader Joe's opened in 1958 in Pasadena, California, we've shopped for groceries a little differently. Joe raised the bar, and other stores can't quite keep up. This month alone he introduced several new products, but we're going to stick to the six best things to hit Trader Joe's in the summer of 2019 (at least, so far).

With the popularity of the brand and millions of people who enjoy their products across the country, Trader Joe's obviously knows what's up. And I haven't even mentioned the prices, which are always more than reasonable. Let's be honest: I'd pay a heck of a lot more for their bag of roasted plantain chips anyway.

July seemed to be a month of abundance and, clearly, exciting product research in the company. I'm not sure what else would explain these six amazing items that hit the shelves. You'll laugh. You'll cry. You'll start drinking vinegar for the first time, and you're actually going to enjoy it.

Next time you stop by to pick up a jar of cookie butter and one of their fresh turkey wraps, keep an eye open for these six new products, which hit stores this summer and are out #OutOfThisWorld.

1. Everything Ciabatta Rolls Trader Joe's Have you just so happened to be looking for ciabatta rolls made by a kosher bakery specializing in artisan bread? Oh my gosh, same. Joe's Everything Ciabatta Rolls are what you want. It's a tender and moist bread that goes well with your favorite smoked salmon or... literally anything else. They're topped with sesame seeds, sea salt, poppy seeds, dried minced onion, and dried minced garlic, and I'm crying. You're probably drooling already. Heat the rolls at 400 degrees for about three to four minutes and serve with your preferred deli meat, cheese, and all the other fixings for a scrumptious sandwich.

2. Strawberry Greek Frozen Yogurt Parfait Bars Trader Joe's These parfait bars were part of the frozen product planning last year for summer of this year. The main ingredient is Greek yogurt, which gives it a velvety texture and a touch of tart. The strawberry puree offers a dusty rose taste, while the ripe berry flavor blends well with the creaminess of the Greek yogurt. There are strawberry pieces for added fruitiness, and vanilla almond granola bits make it the perfect breakfast popsicle.

3. Mac and Cheese Bites Trader Joe's We take our snacks seriously, and so does Joe. When their vendor stopped producing the Mac and Cheese Bites for them, they found a new one. However, they did make one slight alteration: more cheese, which we all know is never a bad thing. These bites are a blend of havarti, cheddar, gouda, Swiss cheese, monterey jack, pecorino romano, and cream cheese.

4. Turmeric Ginger Coconut Beverage Trader Joe's In India, it's called "haldi doodh." In western countries, they call it "golden milk" — a combination of milk and turmeric that's part of Ayurvedic practices. It can be combined with a lot of different liquids, and now Trader Joe's has a blend of its own. Their base is non-dairy coconut mixed with turmeric powder, honey, cinnamon, ginger juice, and black pepper. There's a subtle sweetness to it compared to the original spiced classic, which you can consume hot or cold.

5. Organic Sparkling Apple Cider Drinking Vinegars Trader Joe's Put any assumptions about this aside, because this stuff is on another level. Trader Joe’s Organic Sparkling Apple Cider Drinking Vinegars are what you need to refresh your palate and keep a happy gut. This slightly tangy and sparkling ready-to-drink beverage contains one ounce of vinegar, diluted in carbonated water. You can choose from Cucumber Mint or Strawberry and Basil, and I can confirm that both are extraordinary. They never cook or heat pasteurize the drink, and it contains protein, good bacteria, and enzymes. A perfect drink for vinegar enthusiasts!