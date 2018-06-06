In case you haven't heard, Friday is a pretty important holiday: it's National Best Friends Day, which falls annually on Jun. 8. National Best Friends Day is the best day of the year to celebrate your besties and how awesome they are. Think about it: would your life really be as exciting, fun, and wonderful if they weren't a part of it? Probably not! Would you have anyone to vent to if they weren't there to listen to everything? Chances are good that you wouldn't! Your best friend deserves to have a great time this weekend, with you by their side, of course. Luckily, some brands are taking advantage of this day by offering some pretty great National Best Friends Day deals and freebies you and your bestie can take advantage of.

These deals give you guys a great opportunity to plan a unique hang-out session, maybe something you've never really done together before. You can go get some free ice cream (seriously!) or do something entirely different and get in a workout together. Or do both, since they pretty much balance each other out. Some of the deals include cheaper chocolate and dinner, which is something I think everyone is always down for.

So, this National Best Friends Day, don't just post a really cute photo on Instagram with an amazing caption, and don't just send your BFF a nice text message about how much you love them. Go do something with them and have an amazing time together. There's no doubt that you guys both deserve that.

1 Free Breyer's Ice Cream breyers on Instagram To celebrate National Best Friends Day, Breyers ice cream is making everyone's lives a little bit sweeter. They'll be delivering free ice cream pints of Cookies & Cream Breyers to ice cream fans and their best friends. The deliveries start at 12 p.m. local time for fans in New York City, San Francisco, Chicago, and Philadelphia. Each person can receive two pints of Cookies & Cream while supplies last. So how do you get them? On June 8th, you can tweet out the hashtag #BreyersBFF with two emojis (two-hearts emoji + ice cream emoji). And if you don't live in any of those cities, you don't have to miss out - you can go to Breyers website for a $2.50 off coupon.

2 Free Workouts At Gold's Gym Giphy Gold's Gym is celebrating National Best Friends Day by offering free workouts and group exercise classes for pairs of best friends. It's called Gold's BFF Day, and it's open to everyone — no membership is required, which is pretty awesome. Guests can go to their nearest Gold's Gym with their best friend, check in at the front desk, and get access to a workout. Gold's Gym also partnered with celebrity personal trainer Melissa Alcantara and national fitness model Karina Elle to put together a BFF workout with step-by-step instructions for different partner moves and exercises. You can access that right here if you can't make it into the gym.

3 Godiva Happy Hour Giphy If you're more into the idea of eating chocolate with your best friend rather than sweating it out with them, then head over to Godiva. Many stores in many malls across the country are offering a Happy Hour in honor of National Best Friend's Day. From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., you can get buy one, get one 50 percent off Godiva Chocolixirs. So far, I've seen the deal at Smith Haven Mall in New York, Woodfield Mall in Illinois, South Park Mall in Ohio, and Premium Outlets in Arizona, amongst others.

4 Massages And Facials Giphy If you're in the Chicago area, you're in luck: Spa At Dana, a boutique spa located insider River North's Dana Hotel & Spa is celebrating the holiday with a #BYOBF (bring your own best friend) promotion. One friend can get a facial while the other gets a massage, then they switch. It's between $105-$115, which is not a bad deal.

5 Half-Off Psychic Readings Want to do something different? Get a psychic reading! The app Purple Garden is offering 50 percent off psychic video and chat readings for National Best Friends Day.