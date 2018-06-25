I'm a sucker for a good celebrity nonfiction book. Whenever I hear that a favorite actress has written a collection of essays or funny recollections (think Lauren Graham, Mindy Kaling, Retta) I am all over it. Who doesn't want to get a behind-the-scenes look at the set of their favorite TV shows, or learn more about the trials and tribulations is took for our favorite creatives to become celebrities in the first place? If you're like me, you're probably searching for new celeb books to add to your TBR on the regular. If so, you're definitely going to want to keep reading the list below.

I've gathered six different upcoming books, all written by celebrity authors, for you to get excited about right now. Some are essays, some are memoirs, and some are non-fiction, so you're bound to find something you'd like to get your hands on. And all of them promise to be intriguing, illuminating and entertaining reads that will make you feel closer to your faves than ever before. Some will be out soon enough to pop into your beach bag, while others won't be here until the Pumpkin Spice Lattes have returned. But if you ask me, it's never too early to get excited about new books.

With remarkable candor and a refreshing perspective on life in the spotlight, Parker Posey opens up about the art of acting, life on the set, and the realities of its accompanying fame. In You're On an Airplane, Posey delves into her personal style — unique, famously inspiring, and never indebted to trends — as well as her approach to everyday life on and off set.

Reese Witherspoon has made a name for herself as a modern Southern Belle of sorts, and she's finally sharing all of her secrets in Whiskey in a Teacup. Her Southern upbringing is reflected in how she entertains, decorates her home, and makes holidays special — not to mention how she talks, dances, and does her hair. From delicious recipes and southern traditions, Witherspoon hopes to bring a little bit of that charm to every home.

Legendary actress Sally Field has graced our screens for five decades, but she has never written about her extraordinary life until now. In Pieces brings readers behind-the-scenes for not only the highs and lows of her star-studded early career in Hollywood, but deep into the truth of her lifelong relationships — including her complicated love for her own mother.

America Ferrera has long paired her comedic roles on-screen with activist pursuits off-screen, and its the latter that inspired her to put together American Like Me, a book of essays from her peers — including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Randal Park, and Uzo Aduba — that all dive into an particularly American experience: living life between two cultures.

Actress Busy Phillips is best known for her roles in Freaks & Geeks and Dawson's Creek, but that doesn't mean she hasn't been busy for the past decade. In her book, Phillips offers the same unfiltered and candid storytelling that her Instagram followers have come to know and love, from growing up in Scottsdale, Arizona and her painful and painfully funny teen years, to her life as a working actress, mother, and famous best friend to Michelle Williams.