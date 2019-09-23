Just in case you missed it, all of Trader Joe's Halloween and pumpkin products have officially hit shelves for 2019, so autumn is finally in full delicious swing. Joining all of our spooky favorites in this year's lineup is the Trader Joe's Haunted House Chocolate Cookie Kit, a crowd-pleaser and returner from last year that will tide you over until gingerbread house season finally arrives. (Although this is arguably much better — what gingerbread house can also boast that it's haunted?)

As usual, Joe is nothing if not prepared — the kit comes ready with everything your spooky little HGTV-loving heart desires. It contains six different chocolate cookie pieces to make up the house, plus an extra cookie ghost for spooky ambiance. These are all bound together by two packets of pre-made icing, one in orange and another in black, so you can really get your Halloween palette going. It also comes equipped with jelly beans, candy pieces, candy bones, and candy bats. Plus, the back of the box comes equipped with instructions and a whole list of equipment, so you have a guide if your inner Ron Swanson fails you and you lose your way.

Here's what the Haunted House Chocolate Cookie Kit looks like, so you can spot it on shelves. I found this one above one of the refrigerated aisles, but every Trader Joe's is a little bit different, so keep your eyes peeled.

Emma Lord/Bustle

Although you have license to get creative, please make sure that you are, in fact, providing a decent home for the ghost resident that Trader Joe's has provided. In fact, for extra credit, you can go ahead use other Trader Joe's Halloween products to give it some extra pizzazz. For instance — worried that your little ghost buddy might get lonely? Trader Joe's brought back its Ghosts & Bats Crispy Potato Snacks, so you can use it as the site of a delicious haunted rave. (Plus, every chocolate connoisseur knows that a "Crispy Potato Snack" makes for a delicious chocolate flavor pairing.)

Emma Lord/Bustle

Or maybe you just want to get a little spooky this season, but don't have the time or energy to build an entire Haunted House for a ghost you don't even know. In that case, Joe's has got your back too — their Boo Bark also hit shelves, a massive chocolate bar equipped with candy eyeballs, candy corn, Joe-Joe's pieces, and a truly Halloweenie orange and chocolate aesthetic.

Emma Lord/Bustle

You could, of course, just skip all of this and decide to go ham on all of the pumpkin products to hit Trader Joe's this year. But no matter what direction or Trader Joe's aisle your Halloween plans take you, the Haunted House Chocolate Cookie Kit is always a timeless, spooky option for your seasonal needs. The housing market may be so bonkers that you'll be renting for the rest of your life, but hey, at least you can make yourself a homeowner this Halloween — at least, until you eat it down to the very last delicious chocolatey bite.