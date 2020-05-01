6 Reasons A Disney+ Subscription Is The Perfect Gift For Mother's Day

This year, Mother's Day is sure to look a little different. Perhaps you've been spending far more time than usual with your mom. On the other hand, your social contact with her may be confined to FaceTime, rendering the typical mother-child brunch out of the question. No matter your distance from her, the perfect gift this year is a Disney+ subscription. Trust us.

First off, you can think of this gift as an opportunity for you to pay it forward. (Just consider how many years you've spent borrowing your parents' other subscription passwords). Beyond that, the hours of original programming, awe-inspiring nature documentaries, escapist Marvel content, and classics are well worth the $6.99 per month price tag. Plus, it's more streaming fodder for you and Mom to binge at the same time. That provides you with plenty of material for your daily phone calls — or twice daily, if you're anything like me.

Read on to see some of the many reasons to sign Mom up for Disney+ this year. She's the most special lady in your life, after all. Enjoy some brunch over Zoom, and it'll just be like any other Mother's Day. And better yet, if you're feeling extra fancy, give her the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle, because moms contain multitudes.

We only recommend things we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article.

1. She Can Explore The World Without Leaving The House

Yosemite may be thousands of miles away, as may the African Savannah. That distance means little with the hundreds of hours of nature documentaries on Disney+. All of the Disneynature docs are available on the service, as well as a large selection of the National Geographic catalogue. Instead of taking a trip to the National Parks for Mother's Day, Mom can watch the eight-part docuseries The National Parks on National Geographic, which is a stunning catalogue of the extremely diverse ecosystems of America's National Parks. If she's looking for something with a bit more narrative, Disneynature's African Cats is the perfect thing for the holiday, which follows two mother lionesses fighting to raise their cubs in the African Savannah. For more animal moms, check out Disneynature's new documentary Elephant. It follows a pachyderm mother and son duo in the midst of their herd's journey to a friendlier ecosystem, and is sure to warm your heart.

2. The Classics From The Vault Are All There

Remember all the Disney movies you forced your mom to watch with you on repeat as a kid? All of those are on Disney+. Beauty & The Beast, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Sleeping Beauty, The Lion King, and all the rest of the canonical Disney animated films that take you back to when your mom was your world are at your disposal. Plus, if you're one of the many of us who grew up watching The Simpsons with your folks, the entire collection is available at your fingertips... in addition to a series of mini-collections.

3. There Are Plenty Of Unexpected Movies On There

The Disney+ throwbacks aren't just limited to the Disney Vault titles. From the iconic family comedy Mrs. Doubtfire, to Big Business (a hilarious showcase for legends Lily Tomlin and Bette Midler), to Splash and Sister Act, you can enjoy some of the must-see movies of the '80s and '90s again, or for the first time.

4. The Disney+ Originals Are Family Feel-Good Candy

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series brings you back to the golden years, as a meta commentary on the title the captivated our generation. (It's parent-friendly, so Mom can get in on it too). We all know how much Moms love singing and dancing, so continue the theater kid candy with Disney original Encore, which reunites high school musical cast members from around the country to reprise their former roles. Family Sundays is another great original, showing different mothers taking on DIY projects with their children; i.e., if you're looking for craft inspiration, this is a great place to look.

5. One Word... Pixar

The Pixar films are well-known as happy cry fodder for children and parents of all ages. There's no better time to dig into those feelings than Mother's Day. Some of the Pixar titles that will make you appreciate your mother include, but aren't limited to: Inside Out, Onward, Up!, Finding Nemo, and more. In short, if you want to weep and have a love-fest with your family, the Pixar Films are exactly where you start.

6. You Can Have A Watch Party

If you happen to be spending the holiday apart from Mom, it doesn't mean you can't watch some of your favorite shows with her. With an easy downloadable plugin from Chrome, you can sync up any title you're watching on Disney+ with another user. In other words, you can screen the perfect mother's day movie, then hop right onto a call afterwards and break it all down.