When you play the game of thrones, you either live or you die. Cersei warned Ned Stark about this back during Season 1 and it's a sentiment that's proven to be true time and time again throughout the course of the series. So now that we're down to the final six episodes, you better believe that body count is going to increase tenfold. And while there's sure to be at least some survivors, the signs that Bran dies on Game of Thrones feel too prominent (and downright chilling) to ignore. As painful as the thought may be, odds are that this Stark is doomed.

Bran's journey throughout this Westeros story has been unlike any other. At the start of it all he was just an adorable young boy who loved to climb up things, even if it was against his mother's wishes. Then he happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time and loss the use of his legs.

Then he became the Three-Eyed Raven and the rest, as they say, is history. He still has a pretty important conversation to have with Jon about the true identity of his parents, but after that happens, Bran is certainly marked for death, and here's why...

1. His Absence From The Crypt Promo

The first teaser of Season 8 to get released featured Arya, Sansa, and Jon walking through the Stark family crypt only to come face-to-face with their own statues. However, Bran was nowhere to be found. Could this signify that he's not long for this world or is that icy figure heading toward them at the end of the clip supposed to suggest that he is there after all in the form of the Night King? Either way, it doesn't look good for him.

2. His Broken Wheelchair In The Aftermath Teaser

Another promo to come out prior to the premiere showed the aftermath of the Battle of Winterfell. We see Tyrion's Hand of the Queen pin, Jaime Lannister's golden hand, Jon's sword Longclaw, and Bran's broken wheelchair. Sure these could all be red herrings meant to make us nervous — or it may imply that none of these people will make it out of Season 8 alive.

3. The Night King Connection

Many fans are convinced that Bran is the Night King due to his ability to warg into other people and time travel back into the past. We'll have to wait and see if this ends up being true, but if it is, then it's highly doubtful his villainous reign will last very long. After all, the Night King can't really win this thing, right?

4. He's The Three-Eyed Raven

Bran isn't the first Three-Eyed Raven to exist and he probably won't be the last. His predecessor proved that they aren't immune to death. In fact, it's probably what's made the Night King set his sights on him in the first place. All-in-all, it's bad news for poor Bran.

5. He's A Stark

Anyone who's watched this series right from the beginning knows that Starks don't fair well on this show. It's sad, but true.

6. He's Already Dead

If you stop and think about it, Bran isn't really Bran anymore. Once he became the Three-Eyed Raven he stopped being the person he was. He even admitted it himself during Season 7, telling Meera Reed: "I remember what it felt like to be Brandon Stark, but I remember so much else now." So, in a way, Bran is already long gone.