The seasons are changing and with the shift, comes a wide array of new Spring 2020 heels trends to explore. And, whether for day or for night, the most popular styles in footwear for the warm weather season boast an elevated heel of some sort. Whether kitten or chunky platform, you will quite literally rise to new heights for Spring 2020 if you follow the lead of some of your favorite runway designers, who, for the moment, are giving flats a well-deserved break.

This season’s heel trends bring with them an air of nostalgia, looking back to the ‘90s in particular. The retro decade is back by way of strappy sandals, thong styles, and platform heels. And while the towering shoe styles really stand out when styled to perfection with that little black dress you’ve been dying to wear, they look equally stellar paired with your favorite worn-in, vintage-style jeans. Now how’s that for a versatile addition to your wardrobe?!

Heels are always a great investment when you’re looking to up the ante on the coming season’s wardrobe. With a simple swap-out of footwear, even your most well-worn outfits feel new again.

Ahead, find the top six heel trends for Spring 2020 — and exactly where to shop the looks for yourself.

Strappy Sandals Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lace it up with a retro take on the Gladiator trend, with spaghetti straps made of suede and leather. From toe to calf, it’s a ‘90s dream, especially when paired with a short stiletto heel to finish off the look.

Thong Sandals Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Another retro trend rising up the ranks is the thong sandal, which has been further elevated (quite literally), by way of a small heel for Spring and Summer. From the runways of Proenza Schouler to fast fashion brands like Mango, there’s a heeled thong sandal for every budget this season.

Heeled Loafers Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The classic loafer is back this season with a variety of heel styles to refresh your springtime wardrobe. This cult like trend gained momentum from this season’s Prada show, and it's been reinterpreted by luxury and affordable brands since. Pro tip: shop this style in a bright summer color or a chunkier heel.

'90s Minimal Sandal Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The '90s are having a major comeback when it comes to shoes for this coming Spring. Classic square shapes and minimal silhouettes are pulling on your nostalgic heart strings and it's time to jump on the bandwagon.

Espadrille Platforms Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While espadrilles are a summer staple every year this season’s take on the trend brings with it a wide array of platform soles. Whether a chunky heel or flatform style, you will rise above the rest when you slip into these naturally-woven, warm-weather kicks.