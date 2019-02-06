6 Unexpected Ways Drinking During The Day Affects Your Body Differently Than At Night

Day drinking is a polarizing subject. Some love a good boozy brunch, while others think it totally ruins their day. In the center of this debate is how your body reacts to alcohol — and whether the time you're drinking really affects how you feel. Turns out, for a variety of factors, the effects of day drinking can be quite different than drinking at night.

The biology of how your body absorbs alcohol doesn't change depending on whether it's 2 a.m. or 2 p.m. "Your body processes alcohol through the same biological mechanisms no matter what time of day you drink," Sal Raichbach, PsyD, of Ambrosia Treatment Center, tells Bustle. "However, the effects that you feel can vary depending on the time of day." Because of the variations of where and how much you're drinking, as well as whether you're drinking before bed or early enough to not mess with your sleep, your body can experience a different response.

As always, drinking in moderation can help you avoid many of the negative effects associated with alcohol consumption. And age-old tips like eating balanced meals, drinking less-sugary drinks, and hydrating as you drink, are always worth following — even during the daytime.

Here are six unexpected ways drinking during the day affects your body differently than at night, according to experts.

1 It Can Mean The Alcohol Doesn't Absorb As Quickly Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock Because day drinking so often revolves around social situations and food — you're way less likely to be drinking on an empty stomach. "Food in your stomach means that it takes longer for the alcohol to be absorbed into the blood system," Caleb Backe, health and wellness expert at Maple Holistics, tells Bustle. "Drinking at night usually means less food and faster absorption of alcohol into your body." While this doesn't give you a free pass to drink more than usual, it may mean your body has a less jarring response to the drinking.

2 The Time Of Day Could Affect Your Next Night's Sleep Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock Whether you're drinking at brunch, at an early happy hour, or having a night cap or two, can drastically affect how you sleep that night. "Alcohol is effective in suppressing melatonin which is the hormone associated with sleep and regulating your sleep-wake cycles," Backe says. "This means that drinking at night affects the quality of your sleep — whereas, during the day, this is less of an issue." If you know that you need to get a good night's sleep, then you likely will want to stop drinking a few hours before bed.

3 Day Drinking May Mean More Moderation Goran Bogicevic/Shutterstock Of course, this isn't always the case, but daytime social situations are often less likely to involve binge drinking than nighttime ones. "Day drinking is often moderated by the fact that most people have other things to do for the rest of the day," Backe says. "The drinking isn’t about the drinking itself but the social scene — unlike nighttime drinking." Because of this, you may be more likely to curb the more harmful effects of alcohol. Making a habit of drinking less, and drinking in the early evening rather than late at night, could be helpful in the long-run.

4 You May Notice Your Motor Skills Are More Affected In The Daytime wavebreakmedia/Shutterstock Day drinking isn't entirely less harmful than drinking at night. Drinking during the day could end up increasing the likelihood that your impaired motor function due to alcohol consumption becomes a problem. "Daytime drinking may lead to impairment of awake functioning," Dr. Brent Boyett, chief medical officer with addiction treatment center Pathway Healthcare, tells Bustle. "The ability to operate a car or to even interact with others can create significant social and physical consequences." Making sure you have a designated driver, or plan for how to get home, is always important — regardless what time of day it is.

5 Day Drinking May Be Less Likely To Affect Your Breathing Problems William Perugini/Shutterstock Being awake for a few hours after you drink alcohol can be especially beneficial if you have certain health conditions, particularly respiratory problems. "Alcohol causes our muscles to relax beyond the point they would sans alcohol, including the muscles in our throat that keep our airway open," Dr. Kent Smith, founding director of Sleep Dallas, tells Bustle. "For anyone with a sleep breathing condition such as persistent snoring, UARS, or sleep apnea (diagnosed or undiagnosed), this is particularly worrisome for your ability to get quality sleep." For those with these conditions, if your doctor says it is OK to drink, it's probably better not to drink before bed.