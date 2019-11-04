6 Ways Pet Owners Can Prepare For Bonfire Night

Remember, remember the 5th of November. With fireworks and festivities Bonfire Night can be a serious vibe. But for some, it's not so fun. For dog owners who have to deal with their poor angel babies being super stressed out by all of that racket and those constant banging noises, it can be a stressful time. The whole fireworks and bonfire thing is pretty unavoidable, but there are ways that dog owners can prepare for bonfire night.

Zoe Costigan, a vet at flea subscription service Itch Pet, shared some advice on how best to get ready for the big night. She explains how there can be a lot of unpleasantries for pets associated with all of those fireworks and bonfires. "Cats and dogs tend to get frightened of loud bangs and flashes caused by fireworks, heightening feelings of anxiety, making them unpredictable and potentially putting their safety at risk," she said in a statement.

Luckily they have some excellent tips on not only identifying stresses and anxieties in your pets but also ways to prepare ahead. Making the whole event as stress free as possible.

1. Know The Signs Shutterstock Above all, it's absolutely vital to be able to identify symptoms of stress and anxiety in your pet. According to Costigan, there are some clear indications that your pet isn't coping well. These include trembling and shaking, excessive barking, yawning or drooling, pacing and panting, clinging to owners, soiling indoors, hiding behind furniture, and destructive behaviour.

2. Find Out The Location & Time Of Firework Events Ensuring you know the location and timings of everything is vital. Because you'll need to ensure that your pet is tucked up safely at home. As well as that, it might be safer to avoid areas where you know there are set to be events in the days ahead of bonfire night. Costigan said: "Check out when and where the local firework displays will take place in your area and avoid taking your pet there. Keep your pets indoors during this time and lock cat flaps."

3. Choose A Different Time For Walkies Shutterstock Make sure if you have a dog that you bring it for its daily constitutional far earlier than usual. Not only to stay away from all of the shindigs but also to use up a lot of that nervous energy. Costigan advised: "Walk your pooch earlier in the day to avoid large crowds and loud noises. If you take longer daytime walks than usual, then this will tire your pet out more which can be a good stress relief."

4. Reduce The Sound & Light Able To Come Into The House Costigan recommended making your home a relatively noise and light-free zone by keeping windows, curtains, and doors closed. If possible figure out which part of the house is least affected by noise and hang out there with your pet.

5. Create A Safe Space Shutterstock Who doesn't love an excuse to build a fort, am I right? In this case, make an area that's super cosy and quiet and gentle. It can be your pets usual bed or you can go totally wild and create a den of comfy blankets and cushions. Costigan advised: "A pet den can be your pets usual crate, or you can be more creative, covering a table or furniture with a blanket, leaving a small entrance hole. If there is a place your pet usually retreats to when frightened, then it is best to work around this naturally safe haven." It's important to get that ready ahead of time and leave a few treats in there. So they know it's a lovely, safe place to hang out.

6. Ensure Your Pet Is Identifiable Your pet might get spooked and run off. Make sure it has relevant tags on its collar and of course has been microchipped. Costigan noted: "Making sure your pet’s microchip details are up to date is key, as many more pets are reported missing at this time of year."