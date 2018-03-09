6 Ways To Become Closer With Your Family, Even As A Busy Adult

When you're growing up and living at home, getting closer to your family almost happens automatically, since you're with them all the time. But if you don't make a conscious effort, it's really easy to lose touch when you get older. If that's happened to you, it may be time to rekindle your relationship.

Not all of us have the best relationships with your families, and the fortunate thing about being an adult is that you get to choose — at least to an extent — how much they're in your life. You may decide you don't want to put up with their toxic behavior or problematic social views or that you'd rather spend your vacation time with your partner or friends than your parents. And that's your prerogative.

But chances are, even if all you can handle is an occasional text message, you still want your relationship to be as positive as possible. We can simultaneously reject certain aspects of our families and still want them in our lives. Plus, sometimes, relatives we hadn't even thought about much can surprise us and become some of our best friends.

Here are a few ways to become closer to your family, even if you're super busy and you have had a complicated relationship.