6 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Break Up With Their Partners This Holiday Season

As joyful as the holiday season can be, it can also put a lot of strain on your relationship. If you've been having problems for a while, the holiday season can turn even the smallest disagreements into something much worse. While some people will choose to wait until after the holidays are over to consider ending a relationship, astrologers say there are zodiac signs that won't hesitate to break up with their partner during the holiday season.

"If you're going strictly on Sun signs versus the Moon or Venus, which governs relationship bonding styles, I would say that Fire signs (Aries, Leo and Sagittarius) are most likely to initiate a breakup before the holidays are over," Toni Galardi, PhD, professional astrologer and psychotherapist, tells Bustle.

According to Galardi, Fire signs tend to be more impulsive and live in the moment. If a relationship really isn't working, they're not going to waste their time.

Air signs, like Aquarius and Gemini, would also break up with a partner during the holiday season as they tend to be more detached in their bonding styles. Since they tend to be more logical, it wouldn't make that much sense to them to wait until after the holidays are over to end a relationship when it's not working out right now.

With that said, Galardi says this holiday season is particularly interesting. "A transit from Uranus, which is the planet of lightning bolt radical change, in the month before Christmas or Hanukkah, cause even the most traditional sign like Taurus to bolt unexpectedly," she says.

Here are the zodiac signs that won't hesitate to end a relationship during the holiday season, according to astrologers.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Aries is not only a Fire sign, they're the first sign in the zodiac. So they tend to have a "me-first" attitude when it comes to relationships. They're also known for falling for people really fast and leaving just as quick. According to astrologer Debra Silverman, an Aries may end it immediately if they're no longer happy in their relationship. It's most likely going to be a decision they make in the moment. Luckily for them, they can easily move on and find someone else to spend the holiday season with.

2. Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Cancer is an emotional and sensitive Water sign. They value spending time with family and being in the comforts of their own home. While it may come as a surprise to see that a Cancer would break up with someone over the holidays, Silverman says it really isn't. If you put them in a bad mood during their favorite time of the year, you just won't hear from them anymore. "They’ll be in their house decorating," she says.

3. Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle "If it’s not fun, they’re done," Silverman says. Leo is another Fire sign who won't hesitate to take action if necessary. Since they enjoy getting out there and being the center of attention, they need a partner who wants to hit every holiday party with them. They care what people think of them. If they see that their partner isn't matching their need to impress, they will not hesitate to end things then and there.

4. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Scorpios are known for their mysterious nature and intensity. They're very careful about who they let into their life, and they don't like opening up to just anyone. They tend to take their relationships very seriously. If their partner does something hurtful, they will take it pretty hard and will likely end things regardless of the season. If you think about reaching out to them on Christmas to apologize and make peace, you may be disappointed. According to Silverman, once a Scorpio breaks up with you, it's done and over. "You probably won’t ever hear from them again," she says.

5. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Among all the signs in the zodiac, Sagittarius is the one who wouldn't mind being single during the holidays. They're adventurers. They like to travel, explore, and they tend to get restless if they stay in one place for too long. If they're with a partner who wants to drag them to every family event during the holiday season, they're likely to check out. They need space to do their own thing. According to Silverman, the next time you text them to join you, they will have already left.