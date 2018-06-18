Planets are constantly moving and rotating, and sometimes, it seems like one of them might actually be moving backwards. Of course, this is just an optical illusion: planets don't spin backwards. It's just that sometimes they spin so quickly that, from where we are on planet Earth, it actually seems like they're moving backwards. This is referred to as a retrograde cycle, and every single planet goes through it. The most common retrograde cycle is Mercury's, which happens quite often and seems to disrupt everything around us. The other retrograde cycles can affect us as well, it's just that we don't hear about them as much. Neptune retrograde is beginning on Monday, June 18, and it's definitely going to come with some side effects. There are some signs that Neptune retrograde will affect the most, but everyone is probably going to feel a little something.

While Neptune retrograde does impact us, it isn't a very strong impact. Neptune moves through the zodiac very slowly, spending about 14 years in each sign. The retrograde cycle for this planet typically lasts between five and six months — this one won't end until November. Because of this slow pace, the effects of the transit won't be felt quite as strongly or swiftly as, say, Mercury retrograde.

While Neptune is in Pisces, we might all feel more absent-minded and dreamy. We might find ourselves daydreaming more than usual, feeling more creative and imaginative, and kind of living in our own heads. However, as we get deeper into the retrograde cycle, we'll find that the way we think changes. Neptune retrograde forces us to accept some hard truths, to look inside ourselves and see things we previously didn't want to confront. We might begin self-evaluating in a way that leads to a big wake-up call moment. Neptune retrograde could also lead to the push we need to change things for the better for our future.

Like any retrograde, though, Neptune retrograde will affect some signs more strongly than others. Which ones can expect to feel the biggest impacts? We spoke to NYC-based astrologer Lisa Stardust, who said, "Neptune RX will affect the mutable signs (Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, Pisces) and the water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces) the most. Neptune is currently in the watery mutable sign Pieces, the dreamer and most creative sign of the zodiac." She added, "Retrograde can point to a time of artistic innovation, romance, and glamour for all the signs below:"

1 Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Cora Foxx/Bustle It looks like this could be a good time to show off a sparkly side of yourself for social media stardum. Stardust said, "Life can be all smoke and mirrors for the next few months, as you opt to showboat the glamorous side of your life on social media, hiding your private life from the public. You may be seen as mysterious and enigmatic over the next few months, which will only boost your popularity and social media followers."

2 Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Cora Foxx/Bustle Neptune retrograde often shatters false realities and forces people to see the uncomfortable truths they've been trying to push aside. Stardust says, "Illusions in relationships may be shattered or created now. Try to see your partner for who they really are, loving them for all their flaws and good qualities."

3 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Cora Foxx/Bustle For Sagittarius, this is a time to settle down. Stardust says, "As the international globe trotter, you are now feeling challenged finding your place in the world. Try connecting to your roots to understand who you are, where you belong, and where you are going. This will help dissipate the fog, allowing you to see more clearly."

4 Pisces (February 20 - March 20) Cora Foxx/Bustle This is a good time for any Pisces to look inside of themselves. Stardust says, "Neptune RX aligns with your Sun, creating a time of inner reflection. You have a wonderful opportunity to heal your body, mind, and soul as you channel self love and practice self care. Just don’t swim away from your problems, try to work on them."

5 Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Cora Foxx/Bustle Neptune retrograde is a good time for you to focus on something new. Stardust says, "Known to claw on to safety, it’s time to think up a new inner dream and commit to a new philosophy — crawling away from the constraints which have held you back. You may find yourself being a bit fanatical as you commit to your new endeavor as you take up a hip new spiritual practice — like goat yoga or daily meditation."