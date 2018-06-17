At this point, almost everyone knows what Mercury retrograde is. Mercury goes retrograde several times a year, and it's always something that people discuss — so much so that you might not realize that every planet goes retrograde at some point. Right now, we're inching closer to one that is probably going to have some affect on you. Neptune retrograde in the sign of Pisces begins on June 18, and doesn't end until November 24. Because Neptune is retrograde for so long (40 percent of the year!), we actually don't feel the effects as strongly as we would for, say, Mercury retrograde. But that doesn't mean we won't feel anything! Neptune retrograde comes with some interesting astrology predictions that you'll definitely want to pay attention to.

According to Tarot Astrology, "Neptune is a planet associated with idealism and imagination, but also with illusions and confusion." The planet is the ruler of the water sign of Pisces and the 12th astrological house, which is the house of subconscious and deeper emotions.

Neptune is typically described as "dreamy" planet that sometimes encourages us to live a life of denial. Neptune is a planet that will help you make excuses, live in a world of daydreams and illusion, and assist you in ignoring dark truths that you should actually be confronting head on. But as Daily Horoscope says, "when Neptune goes backward, it can feel like we've had a bucket of cold water splashed on our faces." Neptune retrograde will force you into the uncomfortable situations that you need to be in — and we could all use that sometimes. Check out more of what you can expect below:

1 You're Going To Experience A Big Wake-Up Call Giphy Daily Horoscope says, "Because Neptune's dreamy edge usually allows us to gloss over unpleasant truths (like credit card balances or red flags in our relationship), its move backward gives us the opposite: a harsh wake-up call." In other words, you're going to be faced with some truths you've been trying hard to ignore.

2 You'll Get Really Into Self-Evaluation Giphy If there were ever a time to look inside yourself and figure out what you really want and need out of life, it would be during Neptune retrograde. Spirit Science Central Says, "Neptune, being a planet of spirituality, provides an opportunity for incredible spiritual and personal self-growth. It is the ideal time to focus on your inner world, find what is out of place and what can be worked on." Neptune retrograde encourages you to look inside yourself to see what's working for you and what isn't. Spirit Science Central adds, "Neptune retrograde will help you get rid of self-sabotaging behavior and defeat any addictions."

3 You're Going To Experience Spiritual Growth Giphy Neptune retrograde is also helpful when it comes to spiritual growth. This is a great time to come to terms with your spirituality and to get a better understanding of it. Forever Conscious says, "We may have new ideas or understanding around our spirituality, or we may even feel confused about what we believe in. After turning direct, clarity usually follows and we may receive a new understanding."

4 You'll Have Some Important Revelations Giphy You know how Neptune retrograde is going to force you to acknowledge some things you've been trying to ignore? Well, that also means you'll be having some important revelations. As Spirit Science Central says, "Neptune’s dark side is a real blessing in disguise — it uncovers harsh realities of what you have been avoiding." It might be painful, but it's so important. This is a time when you'll be pushed out of your dream world to start getting real with yourself. Don't be surprised if you end bad relationships or leave a job that makes you unhappy during Neptune retrograde. It might give you the push you need to leave the negative behind.

5 You'll Feel Motivated To Get Things Done Giphy Because Neptune retrograde is pushing you to confront your darkest truths and step out of your dream world, it's also going to give you the push you need to get things done. You're going to feel motivated to step away from the things that no longer serve you and to try something new. Astrology Answers says, "You will begin to remember your dreams more, and certain pieces of them will enter your day in the oddest moments."

6 You'll Be Able To Plan For The Future Giphy One of the best things about Neptune retrograde is that it pushes you to make real plans for your future. All of the spiritual growth, the revelations, and the motivation help you make important goals that are going to be good for you in the end. As Spirit Science Central says, "It shows you how to start actually working towards the life we envision." This is the time to take action.