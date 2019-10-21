6 Zodiac Signs That Win Arguments Every Time

Knowing how to win an argument is a skill that not everyone can master. But there are zodiac signs that know how to do it. According to astrologers, if you happen to find yourself in an argument with an Air sign, prepare to lose. Among the zodiac, Air signs know how to win arguments every single time.

"Air signs are the cleverest," Francesca Oddie, astrologer and author of Astrology IRL, tells Bustle. "They're quick-witted and able to flip an argument around."

Unlike Fire signs who are driven by passion or Water signs that are all about their emotions, Air signs are very logical. They're known for their intellect and communication skills. They like analyzing people and ideas. They also know how to keep it cool under pressure, so it's easy to see why they win arguments regularly.

There are some signs that tend to be more argumentative than others. But that doesn't necessarily mean that they know how to win arguments. For instance, Tauruses are known for being stubborn and fixed in their ways. Getting a Taurus to see that they're wrong when they're so adamant about being right can just be frustrating. According to Oddie, Tauruses don't really win arguments. Instead, whoever they're arguing with may get fed up and comes to the realization that there's no point in wasting their breath. Other signs like Sagittarius and Cancer hate being wrong, but won't really fight you until you see they're right.

Air signs know how to win arguments due to their logical nature. But they aren't the only signs who know how to win. Here are the zodiac signs that win arguments every time, according to astrologers.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle "Aries is the warrior and is prepared for any and all battles," astrologer Elisa Robyn, PhD, tells Bustle. "They're always fully armed and are ready to attack in order to win." When it comes to fighting, Aries believe that the best defense is a strong offense. "If they love you they might tone down the rhetoric and be a bit kinder, but they still intend to win," Robyn says. As a Fire sign, Aries is naturally passionate. As the first sign in the zodiac, they like being number one. When they don't get their way, they have a tendency to lose their temper. According to Oddie, it can be really frustrating to try to win an argument with them. Even if they're wrong, they will likely say whatever they need to say in order to win.

2. Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Gemini is Mercury ruled, so they're all about communication. They like talking to people, they absorb a lot of information, and because of that, they tend to know everything about everyone. If you're trying to win an argument against a Gemini, good luck with that. According Oddie, you just can't win. "Gemini are so hard to argue with because they know so much and can play on words," she says. "They're arguably the cleverest sign of the zodiac. They're very nimble and agile in their thinking."

3. Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle "Leo is the Lion, the Queen of all she sees, and she knows it," Robyn says. "A Leo will walk into an argument with an entourage and a file folder full of details, research, and information. They can win an argument because it is the Queen's right to do so." A Leo comes into arguments prepared. Because of that, it makes them feel like they're powerful and have the upper-hand. Since they put in the time to research the facts, getting them to see that they aren't completely right will be a major challenge.

4. Libra (September 23 - October 22) Libra is represented by scales. While they are known for being a little indecisive, all they really want is fairness. According to Oddie, Libras tend to win arguments every time because they're master negotiators. "They're clever and will appeal to your voice of reason," she says. "They have the gift of not losing their temper and staying in balance." They love to play devil's advocate and know how to win people over using their words. Since they seem so calm and rational, Oddie says it's hard not to agree with them.

5. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpios are known for their intensity. According to Robyn, you never want to get into an argument with one because of their reputation. "They can be a force of nature and stare down any opposition," she says. "They may not have the correct information, but you will believe that they have the answers due to their passion and presence." Before you get into an argument with a Scorpio, make sure it's going to be worth it. According to Robyn, they do have a reputation for going for the jugular if you get them really heated.