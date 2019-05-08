Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius definitely have their differences. But since they're air signs, they're all very logical and in their heads. So when it comes to dating and relationships, their tendency to overthink can hold them back from making major moves. So how will you ever know if an air sign likes you? According to astrologers, there are a few things you can look out for.

"A lot of people say that earth signs are the least emotional of the Astrological chart, but my vote is 100 percent on air signs for that title," astrologer Tiffani Purdy, tells Bustle. "Air signs are rarely sentimental. Breaking down the signs into love languages, we’d probably find air signs in the 'words of affirmation' and 'quality time' categories."

They may not go out of their way to do nice things for you like an earth sign would. Unlike fire signs, air signs aren't really into grand romantic gestures, and you likely won't get any emotional declarations of love. But if an air sign is showing up for you and making an effort to keep the communication going, they may be into you.

Here are some things an air sign will do when they like you, according to astrologers.

1. They'll Flirt With You Andrew Zaeh for Bustle "Air signs are notoriously flirtatious," Purdy says. "If you can be quippy and flirt back, it’s a fairly solid guarantee that an air sign will like you." It's worth noting that air signs have a tendency to lose interest easily. So if you've known them for a while and they're still flirting with you, that's a pretty good sign they're into you.

2. They'll Keep Communicating With You Throughout The Day Ashley Batz/Bustle "No matter the sign, there will always be a desire for frequent communication from them when they like you," astrologer Olga Verk, tells Bustle. You'll know an air sign likes you when they call you just to talk or send you long texts throughout the day. If you like them back, don't try to play it cool. Be sure to respond. "They lose interest quickly if their crush doesn't feed their hunger for all things intellectual, so it's important to respond if you also have a crush on an air sign," Verk says.

3. They'll Compliment You Andrew Zaeh for Bustle When an air sign is crushing on you, they'll use their words. "If they like you it will come through in the things they say to you," astrologer Brittany Goss, tells Bustle. "So listen for compliments, even when they're subtly embedded in little jokes."

4. They'll Ask For Your Opinion Andrew Zaeh for Bustle In order for an air sign to really start crushing on you, they'll need to connect with you on an intellectual level first. "Good conversation is essential to them," Goss says. So they may ask for your opinion on things like politics, pop culture, or anything that's worth talking about. According to Goss, air signs are the most driven by the exchange of ideas. "This lets them show off their natural intelligence and cleverness," she says. "They also do it because they really want to get to know you."

5. They'll Remember The Details Ashley Batz/Bustle Air signs can be tricky to figure out because they're naturally talkative and friendly. "They're most comfortable making mental, verbal, and conversational connections, so their intent can be confusing," astrologer Kathy Biehl, tells Bustle. It's easy to mistake their friendliness for something more. But you'll know an air sign is crushing on you if they pay close attention to to the things you say. They'll try to remember the small things you've mentioned, especially your likes and dislikes. "They'll recommend books, movies, or video games that 'you'll LOVE,'" astrologer Suzie Kerr Wright, tells Bustle. "If you show interest, they'll just be more engaged because then they can tell you everything they know about them."

6. They'll Always Have A Funny Story To Tell You Ashley Batz/Bustle Air signs may be in their heads a lot, but they're also very fun-loving. "They'll always have funny stories to tell you or they'll come up with fun things to do in order to keep you engaged in their world," Wright says. They'll do these things as a way to get to know you and to see if you get them. If you go with the flow and keep things light and airy, they'll crush even harder.