These 4 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Argumentative

While everyone argues from time to time, there are definitely some zodiac signs that like to argue more than others. This characteristic often has to do with a few personality traits that can make a person more inclined towards sharing opinions, getting into debates, being sensitive, and/or simply arguing for the sake of arguing.

And none of that is necessarily a bad thing. It's great that these signs have the innate ability to speak their mind. But sometimes, an argumentative personality can be stressful not only for the one who's doing the arguing, but for friends, family, coworkers, and partners on the receiving end.

And that's why being aware of this tendency can be beneficial. Arguing shuts down the brain in an unhealthy way, since "when you're arguing, you're not in receptive mode to learn," Joshua MacGuire, an astrologer and life coach, tells Bustle. But even if your sign is a stubborn Taurus, or sensitive Leo, it's important to remember that not all characteristics attributed to your zodiac sign will ring true for you, but that your sign can be used as a guide to add another layer of understanding to the qualities you can relate to.

If you do find some commonalities with this aspect of your sign there is hope — these signs can learn to be more receptive, once they're aware of their argumentative ways. "In catching yourself and recognizing that you may be unnecessarily argumentative, you can harmonize your relationships, broaden your mind, and create a more pleasant atmosphere," MacGuire says. "When you argue, your head is in charge. If you let your heart lead the way, it will help your relationships to miraculously flourish." For the four signs listed below, that might be just what they need.

Tina Gong/Bustle If anyone's going to challenge you on your opinions — and maybe have a few arguments in the process — it's Taurus. "Taurus is a fixed sign, which means they are 'fixed' in their beliefs and getting them to reason is like trying to get blood out of a stone," says MacGuire. Although, "they see other viewpoints [as] a threat to their value system and status quo," MacGuire says, "their hearts, however, are usually in the right place: As the teachers of the zodiac, they can be overly determined to get people aligned with their way of thinking." And sometimes this can mean forcing their opinions and beliefs on people. And yet, since having a healthy convo means hearing both sides, Taurus can definitely benefit from occasionally taking a step back and letting others have the floor. "In realizing that other people's values are just as valid as their own, they'll be better teachers, reaching others where they are," MacGuire says. "By being more flexible, they'll allow themselves to evolve and grow." And that means Taurus can learn something, too. "It may be helpful for Taurus to realize that others' perspectives are not an affront to their own," says MacGuire. "The more Taurus learns (by not browbeating dissenters) the more they'll be able to teach. By being more flexible, Taurus can experience more ease in their lives, which they love."

Tina Gong/Bustle Leo might get upset easily due to their innate sensitivity. And that's OK. But they can also get upset (and argue) when things don't go their way — which can be a little more problematic. "Leos tend to argue about those things that personally affect them, as they [might not] really have much interest outside of themselves," MacGuire says. "They argue when their will is thwarted ... [and] they tend to strong-arm people into their way of thinking." While Leo should hang onto their high self-esteem and all their fabulous opinions, it's easy to see why this way of living might not win people over. So really, the more often Leo can open up and focus on others, the better. "They should understand that diplomacy goes a long way, and that in taking into consideration others' feelings, life will be more of a celebration for everybody, and Leo loves to celebrate," MacGuire says. And it's these benefits that Leo should keep in mind when interacting with other people. "In cooperating with other people, Leo may find a more creative solution to the problem that works even better for them," says MacGuire. "Leo loves to have fun," and once Leo realizes that arguing can kill the fun, MacGuire says they are more likely to nip it in the bud.

When it comes to arguing, Libra often can't help themselves. "You say the house is green; they'll say it's more blue. You concede, and say the house is blue, and they'll counter that it's more green," MacGuire says. "Being ruled by the House of Partnerships, their sense of self is contingent on having a partner or an opponent. Their arguments are not malicious; they're more like gentle 'love bites' — the kind that puppies exchange. They're Venus ruled, so arguing about inconsequential things is a way for them to relate." But since it can be a bit much for their friends and family at time, it's good for Libra to keep this tendency in check. "Libra should understand that not everything has to be a contest, and that some people don't really find the back and forth pleasant," MacGuire says. "By not thinking of a counter-argument in regard to absolutely everything, Libras will have a chance to exchange with others in more harmonious ways. To argue less, Libra may want to channel their chronic countering by playing tennis, writing essays that argue their points, or [even] becoming a trial attorney." That way, they can release their need to argue in a healthier way.