July's full blood moon occurring on Fri., Jul. 27 is the result of a total lunar eclipse — and you better believe the combination of those factors can have a powerful effect on your astrological experience. For some signs, July's full blood moon will be a sightly catastrophic presence in the sky, so if you're one of the zodiac signs that the July 2018 blood moon will affect the least, you can breathe a massive sigh of relief. For the other signs, communications will be interrupted, intentions will be scrambled and emotions will be running very hot and very cold.

While there are approximately two lunar eclipses each year, astrologists believe that the event holds an uncommon quality and power over our lives. But what will make this full blood moon special in particular is the fact that it will be the longest lunar eclipse of the century, lasting for a total of one hour and 43 minutes. While changes in feelings and surges in emotions typically are a plenty during a full moon, this extra long eclipse will add an extra level of intensity to these changes. Over the course of a single night some of us will experience our feelings might change drastically, while some of us might feel pretty level-headed and psychologically productive or inspired. Astrologist Lisa Stardust spoke with Bustle to find out which astrological signs will be able to relax a bit during this lunar event, because they won't be as affected by the intensity as other signs. Here are the signs that can look forward to a mostly uneventful full blood moon experience.

Aries

While everyone else might be stressing out over relationships that are no longer serving them, Stardust tells Bustle that for Aries, the vibe will be a lot more progressive. She says, "under the full moon eclipse, the wild ram will be happily setting free relationships and friendships no longer serving their higher good," so get ready to lighten the load and free up some healthy mind space.

Libra

According to Stardust, while everyone else might be feeling the heat of the blood moon in a negative way, Libra is going to be feeling it in a romantic way. She says, "romance and flirting will be on the forefront of Libras' minds during this full moon eclipse, as they will have a wild night full of fun with their main squeeze."

Gemini

For Geminis, the total lunar eclipse will lead to some deep thoughts. Stardust tells Bustle, "searching for worldly ideals and truths will lead the twins wanting more philosophical debates and conversations during this luminary."

Virgo

Stardust tells Bustle that Virgos are going to be feeling energized during this full blood moon. They're going to want to do something productive with their energy so Stardust suggests that you "focus on healthier habits and routines — letting go of outdated workouts or activities under the eclipse."

Sagittarius

If you're feeling a little out of touch with friends and family, Stardust suggests heading to the beach and reconnecting to nature and your loved ones at the same time. Sometimes putting you mind on simple and fun summer activities can help you get back into the social groove.

Pisces

While other signs are having chaotic experiences under the blood moon, you're going to sleep through it, literally! You've been burning the candle at both ends and now you're finally able to relax. Get as many hours of sleep that you can, you deserve it!