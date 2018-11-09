67 Things On Amazon Prime That Are Sick AF

I'm not exaggerating when I say that Prime is my life. Not only do I write about hundreds of their products on a monthly basis, but I do roughly 95 percent of my personal shopping on there, too. Needless to say, in the last few years, I've come across a ton of cool AF things on Amazon Prime — so cool, in fact, that the free two-day shipping wasn't even the deciding factor; I would've bought them even if they took months to get here.

Of course, it's always an added perk, especially if you hate waiting for that brown box to show up on your stoop. It's also a must for last-minute gifts, that party outfit you forgot to shop for, and all those household problems that can't really wait to be solved. That's because, when you subscribe to Prime, over 100 million of the best, most wished for products on Amazon are eligible for 48-hour delivery without any shipping fees whatsoever.

If you're not subscribed to Prime (and you probably should!), you can try a free 30-day trial, which is useful AF for anyone who wants what they ordered right away. Psyched? Me too. Here's to all the dope things that'll be yours in two days' time.

1 This Rechargeable Moon Light With Touch-Sensor Technology ACED Moon Lamp $20 Amazon See On Amazon Rechargeable and made with advanced 3-D printing technology, this ACED moon lamp brings a whimsical feel to any room just by touching the top. It provides several hours of cordless illumination when fully charged, and it has two light settings — warm and cool —as well as two brightnesses. It even comes with its own wooden stand.

2 An Ultra-Handy Lipstick Organizer That Can Hold 64 Colors Ikee Design Rotating Lipsick Organizer $29 Amazon See On Amazon If you're one of those people with dozens of lipsticks which typically end up strewn about your bathroom counter, this awesome lipstick organizer is a great way to keep them all in one neat place. The rotating stand, which swivels around a full 360 degrees, holds 64 lipsticks on four sides with slanted compartments and a tray on top. The upper piece can be removed for flexible storage and all of the dividers can be rearranged.

3 This French Pink Clay Mask Cleans, Hydrates, And Exfoliates Herbivore Botanicals Pink Clay Exfoliating Mask $22 Amazon See On Amazon "My skin is smoother and softer, and it doesn't strip or dry my skin out," one reviewer writes about this Herbivore Botanicals mask. It's packed with great ingredients like French pink clay for rejuvenation, rosehip oil for nourishment, and chamomile flowers to soothe inflammation. Not only is it awesome for gentle exfoliation, but it also helps with brightening and cleansing pores, too.

4 This Tea That Relaxes Your Mind And Body For A Great Night's Sleep Hey Girl Sleep Tea $17 Amazon See On Amazon Made with traditional herbs like passion flower, chamomile, and lemon balm, Hey Girl Sleep Tea helps you relax your body and mind for an awesome night's sleep. Reviewers say it has a "very warming and slightly sweet" taste to it, and it helps you get a full eight hours without any grogginess the next morning.

5 These Classy AF Wood And Silicone Utensils HomeHero Wood Silicone Utensils (Set of 7) $19 Amazon See On Amazon The handles are made from durable hardwood that's naturally antibacterial and comfortable to grip, the heads are made from temperature-safe silicone that won't scratch your cookware or leech chemicals into your food — no wonder people are obsessing over these HomeHero utensils, which come in a set of seven for everything from flipping to stirring.

6 This Magical Cold Therapy Gel That Instantly Relieves Body Aches And Pains Biofreeze Professional Pain Reliever Gel $12 Amazon See On Amazon The next time you're experiencing body pain, grab this cold therapy pain reliever gel. It's a topical treatment that works to soothe back aches, sore muscles, sprains, strains, joint pain, and bruises. Some people even use it on their forehead when they feel a migraine coming on. This Amazon reviewer says, "When I feel a bit of a muscle tightness, headache or neck pain I roll this on the neck and within 20 minutes I have totally forgotten about the pain and can move freely without pain again. This relief lasts almost all day and I roll it on again and am good for the night."

7 This Silicone Tray That Presses, Portions, And Stores Your Meatballs Shape+Store MM Meatball Maker $25 Amazon See On Amazon Oh, Shape+Store meatball maker; Where have you been all my life? This thing turns over 2 pounds of meat into 32 uniform meatballs just by filling the compartments and pressing. The non-stick silicone means the meat pops right out or can be frozen directly in the tray, and it's also ideal for portioning and freezing cookie dough, rice, sauces, herbs, and so much more.

10 An Oil That Plumps Lips With Botanical Ingredients JuicyLipz Lip Plumper $28 Amazon See On Amazon Because it's made with collagen-boosting ingredients as well as botanical oils (like coconut, argan, and jojoba) that promote moisture and elasticity, JuicyLipz is actually designed to make your lips look fuller without injections. Reviewers say their lips look "plumped up" as well as healthier, because it also "keeps [their] lips hydrated."

11 This Automatic Rice Cooker That Takes Out All Of The Guess Work Dash Rice Cooker $30 Amazon See On Amazon Cook rice to the ideal temperature and consistency with minimal effort with the Dash rice cooker. It automatically shuts off when it's done, includes a measuring scoop and mixing paddle, and can also make quinoa, soups, pasta, and beans. Reviewers say it's "perfect for small kitchens and dorms," and love that it comes in four different color options.

12 This Gadget That Cleans Your Makeup Brushes In Seconds Sumlife Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner $23 Amazon See On Amazon The nasty truth is that your makeup brushes are home to oil, bacteria, and dead skin cells. This electric makeup brush cleaner can help keep them spic and span. And it's simple to use: add soapy water to the bowl and attach your makeup brush to the spinner. Dip your brush into the water and it spins and cleans bristles in seconds. Then raise and spin your brush to dry it.

13 This Vibrating Gold-Plated Beauty Bar To Tone Pores, Increase Absorption, And Reduce Puffiness Angel Kiss Beauty Bar $10 Amazon See On Amazon If your skin has trouble absorbing moisturizers and serums, the Angel Kiss Beauty Bar is a great option. Its antibacterial 24 karat gold-plated surface vibrates against your skin to increase circulation, promote firmer skin, and help pores absorb nutrients. It's also awesome for puffiness and dark circles, and since it runs on a single battery, you can take it with you in your purse, gym bag, or suitcase.

14 A Cute Felt Letter Board That Adds A Personal Touch To Any Room Felt with Words Letter Board $16 Amazon See On Amazon Leave messages, make signs, or add a seasonal touch to your entryway with this Felt with Words letter board. It comes with a combination of 340 letters, numbers, and emojis, so the possibilities are virtually endless. The grey felt is soft to the touch, but maintains its grip, so you don't have to worry about losing letters — plus it comes with a cute canvas bag to store anything you're not using.

15 This 12-In-1 Multi-Tool That's Handy For Making Small Repairs Convenient Gadgets & Gifts 12-In-1 Multi-Tool Pen $12 Amazon See On Amazon Carry this multi-tool pen with you wherever you go, and you'll never be at a loss when it comes to making minor repairs or putting small things together. The multi-tool includes a hole punch, a short cutting blade, a wire stripper, a long cutting blade, a Phillips head screwdriver, a tiny saw, a stainless steel file, a flathead screwdriver, a scraper, tweezers, a stainless steel fork, and pen for writing.

16 A Smart Way To Store All Your Shoes In One Protected Place SONGMICS Shoe Rack $39 Amazon See On Amazon Made with non-woven fabric, steel tubes, and PP-plastic connectors, this SONGMICS shoe rack is extremely sturdy and reliable. It can store up to 45 pairs of shoes on its ten tiers, and since it's relatively slim, it effortlessly fits into cubbies, closets, entryways, or garages. It's also dust-proof due to its zippered cover, and it snaps together without any tools.

17 An Easy-To-Install Shelf To Create A Charging Perch Above Your Outlets Power Perch (2-Pack) $11 Amazon See On Amazon The Power Perch is a must-have in houses with minimal counter space — and a should-have anywhere else. They install alongside your average switch-plate cover, but provide a sturdy shelf for electronics, toothbrushes, razors, charging phones, power tools, and virtual assistants. They even come in three color options — white, black, or almond.

18 This Magnesium Oil Spray That Soothes Aches, Pains, And Cramps Seven Minerals Magnesium Oil Spray $19 Amazon See On Amazon Magnesium deficiencies are fairly common, and can lead to all sorts of aches and pains. This topical magnesium oil spray is easily absorbed by the skin and can increase your body's magnesium levels. It works to soothe sore muscles, leg cramps, aches, and migraines. It also promotes calm and relaxation, so you can get a good night's sleep. This Amazon reviewer is a fan: "This oil is wonderful!! I was skeptical but it works! I spray it on my legs and I can actually sleep at night. My legs have stopped twitching. Amazing. I feel better all day after getting a full nights sleep."

19 The Thickening Spray That Adds Volume Without The Crunch, Stickiness, or Discoloration R+Co Dallas Thickening Spray $12 Amazon See On Amazon "It goes on clean, dries clear, is not flaky [or] sticky, and provides just the little bit of lift I need at the roots without the unnatural stiffness," one reviewer raves about the R+Co Dallas thickening spray, and tons of others agree. It adds mega-volume whether you're blow drying, curling, or air drying, and it provides thermal protection as well as protection from the sun.

22 An Anti-Chafe Balm Made With Five Natural Ingredients Ruby's Lube $16 Amazon See On Amazon Apply this anti-chafe balm to any part of your body where you usually experience annoying, irritating chafing and behold its powers: it soothes dry skin and protects about chafing often caused by friction with your clothing. Even better: it gets the job done using just five natural ingredients: olive oil, lemongrass, calendula, beeswax, and benzoin. This balm was created by a seven-time Ironman winner who obviously knows a bit about the harsh realities of chafing and it works on all skin types and ages — you can even use it to prevent diaper rash.

23 A Deodorant Spray That Doesn't Have Harsh Chemicals Thai Deodorant Stone Crystal Mist Natural Spray $15 Amazon See On Amazon Let's face it: sticky, crumbly deodorants suck. This all-natural deodorant spray offers an amazing alternative to anti-perspirant sticks that keeps your pits fresh without turning them into a white, chalky mess. Made from a simple combination of mineral salt and purified water, the solution helps kill unwanted bacteria from growing. The best part is that it works without any harsh chemicals or ingredients prone to irritating your skin.

24 A Color-Correcting Palette That Covers Up All Kinds Of Skin Imperfections Aesthetica Color Correcting Palette $8 Amazon See On Amazon This color correcting palette is super versatile for covering up skin imperfections. There are four different creams that perform different functions. Green reduces redness and acne, yellow brightens up dull areas and camouflages prominent blood vessels, purple balances out sallowness, and orange/red masks discolorations. The creams are cruelty-free and talc-free, and the palette comes with instructions for application and choosing the right hue. This Amazon reviewer says, "I've bought a lot of products that promise to reduce the dark spots under my eyes but this one is really great. I also used it to cover some redness from pimples and on a few discolored spots on my face and it worked wonders."

25 This Hand-Operated Tool That Makes Fast And Easy Zoodles Out Of Any Vegetable Lakemint Zoodle Chef Vegetable Spiralizer $10 Amazon See On Amazon One end makes zoodles while the other creates ribbons and chips, meaning you can turn virtually any vegetable into your ideal shape with the Lakemint spiralizer. It's hand-operated for use anywhere, has stainless steel blades that cut through zucchini, potatoes, and carrots, and even comes with a safety cap, recipe book, and cleaning brush.

26 A Bracelet That Repels Mosquitos So You Can Ditch The Smelly Sprays Kinven Mosquito Insect Repellent Bracelets (12 Bracelets) $17 Amazon See On Amazon found in many sprays is a somewhat controversial chemical. Here’s a completely natural alternative: a mosquito repellent bracelet that controls mosquitoes for up to 15 days. These PU-leather wristbands are infused with citronella, geranium, lavender, and peppermint oils and have absolutely no toxic chemicals. You’ll get 12 bracelets in one set and you can wear them on your wrists and/or ankles. Reviewers who have traveled to places like the rainforest in Honduras report experiencing few or no bites, though there is some talk about the colorful bracelets working better than the black bracelets.

27 This Soothing Balm For Bug Bites And Other Skin Irritations Emu Joy Bug Bite Relief Stick $15 Amazon See On Amazon Take this bug bite relief stick along the next time you head out to the lake. It soothes skin and stops itching with deeply-penetrating emu oil, aloe vera, cocoa butter, and an array of botanicals. Plus, the pocket-sized balm works on more than just bug bites. You can use it to relieve scratches, chapped lips, sunburns, and minor burns.

28 A Pair Of Bamboo Socks That Wick Moisture Without Being Seen Bambu Women's Premium Bamboo No Show Socks $14 Amazon See On Amazon Unlike cotton socks which soak up moisture and get sticky easily, these bamboo socks are ultra-light and breathable, absorbing sweat and wicking it away from your skin. The toes feature seamless stitching that maximizes comfort and reduces the chance of chafing or bisters. Plus, the sleek, no-show design makes them perfect for wearing under flats or sneakers, offering protection that's hidden and bulk-free.

29 This Super Portable Lunch Pot That Fits In Your Average Cup Holder Black+Blum Lunch Pot $25 Amazon See On Amazon Even though it fits in your average cup holder, the Black+Blum lunch pot has two watertight sections for everything from soup to cereal. The included spork utensil slips right into the carrying strap, and it's all microwave- and dishwasher-safe. If you're not a fan of the orange, it's available in six other colors.

30 These Detergent Sheets That Make Doing Laundry A Cinch Lucky Fiji Detergent Sheets (45 Pack) $12 Amazon See On Amazonj You know about dryer sheets, but do you know about detergent sheets? They forego the mess out of liquid or powder detergent, and they're super lightweight and easy to use. Simply toss a sheet in the wash and it dissolves in the water. The lavender and lemon-scented sheets use approachable ingredients like baking soda, papaya fruit enzyme, and coconut to get your clothes fresh and clean. There are 45 sheets in each pack, which is equivalent to 3 liters of liquid detergent.

32 This Lightweight Cocktail Of Vitamins And Oils To Make Your Skin Glow Valo Arctic Berry Cocktail Hydra-Oil $19 Amazon See On Amazon Shake this Valo Arctic Berry Cocktail to apply two phases of healing simultaneously — seed oil from the extremely-nutritious arctic cloudberry, and a cocktail of vitamins C, B3, and B5. Reviewers are saying it's their "new favorite skin care product" because it stops flaking and makes your skin glow, all while remaining lightweight, non-greasy, and matte under makeup.

33 A Chromatic Nail Polish That Morphs Into Different Colors When You Move KBShimmer Shade Shifter Multichrome Nail Polish $10 Amazon See On Amazon Forget your boring, one-shade color that stays the same all day — this unique multi-chromatic nail polish changes color based on the angle you're holding your fingers. Depending on the light and the tilt of your hand, the color will shift from cyan, to blue, to red-orange, to purple, all without you ever reapplying a coat. Just wave your fingers around in the air and watch how they sparkle and flash.

34 This Eyeliner Pen With A Stamp On It, So Both Winged Eyes Actually Match Vogue Effects Eyeliner Stamp $13 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you have trouble matching your winged eyes or can't even do one to begin with, you need to check out this Vogue Effects eyeliner. One side has a felt-tip liner while the other has a brilliant stamp, both of which dry quickly and hold strong all night without smudges. It has over a thousand reviews and a 4.5-star rating because buyers "have never been so excited about a makeup product."

36 An Exercise Ball Chair With A Stability Base And Attachable Resistance Bands Trideer Exercise Ball Chair, Stability Ball with Ring & Pump $37 Amazon See On Amazon Replace your desk chair with this exercise ball chair and work out your core muscles throughout the day for better, improved posture and overall strength. This inflatable ball comes with a stable base and attachable resistance bands. Together, it's designed not to burst and can be a great option if you're looking to tone up your muscles and increase flexibility. It comes in a variety of colors and can be a great accessory for prenatal accessories.

37 The Perfect Cropped Legging For Working Out Goodsport Moisture Wicking Fitted Cropped Legging $23 Amazon See On Amazon Some leggings have one or two features that make them ideal for a tough workout, but these moisture-wicking cropped leggings have every element you could possibly want. Made from polyester and spandex, they provide plenty of stretch while wicking away sweat the second it’s detected so that you stay cool and comfortable. They have a wide waistband that won’t pinch, an interior drawstring for the perfect fit, flatlock seams that reduce chafing, and they even come with side pockets (which everyone loves). Choose among four colors: steel gray, black, navy, and gloxinia purple.

38 A Cream That Will Give You The Softest Hands You’ve Ever Miracle of Aloe, Miracle Hand Repair Cream, $6 Amazon See On Amazon It makes no difference if you spend hours with your hands submerged under water or have exposed your hands to other drying, irritating elements: this is the hand cream that’s going to transform your hands from rough to baby smooth. Its key ingredient is 60 percent aloe, harvested from organic aloe plants, which is celebrated for its ability to soothe the most aggravated skin. This cream is lightweight and absorbs in seconds, but it’s also potent enough to deliver much-needed hydration to rough elbows, knees, and ankles.

39 This Electric Egg Cooker That Does More Than Boil Eggs Gourmia Electric Egg Cooker $23 Amazon See On Amazon No matter which way you like your eggs, this electric egg cooker has you covered. Not only does it make omelets and poached eggs, it also boils them soft, medium, or hard. The hollow lid prevents eggs from cracking or exploding, guaranteeing you won't have a mess to clean up. Each cooker comes with a tray to boil up to six eggs, a steaming tray, two poaching trays, and a measuring cup. And the cooker's not limited to eggs — use it to steam, fish, rice, and veggies as well.

40 A Smart Plug That Saves You Money On Your Electric Bill KKUP2U WiFi Smart Plug (2 Pack) $30 Amazon See On Amazon Nearly a quarter of your electric bill is from appliances that are plugged in but not in use. This smart plug allows you to shut off your appliances completely without having to actually unplug them. Simply connect the plug to your Google Home or Amazon Alexa and control your appliance's on-off mode with voice command. You can also set the plugs on timers so that lights, fans, or coffee makers turn on and off at scheduled times. You'll save tons on electricity.

41 A Sit-Up Bar That Allows You Do Crunches Without Anyone Holding Your Feet CAP Barbell Adult Ab Trainer $19 Amazon See On Amazon Constructed with strong steel bars and a sleek ergonomic design, this easy-to-use ab trainer will help you crush your fitness goals. Instead of sticking your feet under the sofa every time you do sit-ups, this clever contraption offers simple-grip bars and a cushioned neck pad to create one smooth, fluid motion. As a result, you'll improve your core strength without straining your neck or back.

42 Scrub Your Feet Without Bending Over Using This Suction Cup Bristle Pad Body & Sole Foot Scrubber $14 Amazon See On Amazon The Body & Sole foot scrubber suctions to the bottom of your shower or bath so you can clean your feet without bending over. It has over 1,500 gentle massaging bristles that you can add your own soap to, and it also helps to boost circulation and exfoliate callouses. According to reviewers, their "feet feel wonderful," and they don't have to worry about losing their balance while cleaning their heels.

43 A Mulberry Silk Pillowcase That Keeps Your Hair And Skin In Good Condition While You Sleep YANIBEST Mulberry Silk Pillowcase $24 Amazon See On Amazon This mulberry silk pillowcase will help you get your beauty sleep... literally. The slippery texture of silk helps prevent hair breakage while you sleep and unlike cotton — won't dry out your tresses by absorbing your hair's naturally moisturizing oils. The silky texture is also kind to side sleepers, helping to prevent facial wrinkling when your face rubs up against the pillow. The pillowcase is hypoallergenic, breathable, and features a hidden zipper closure for a streamlined look.

44 These Simple But Powerful Roller Balls Give An Incredible Massage Vive Massage Roller Balls (Set of 2) $15 Amazon See On Amazon The Vive roller ball fits comfortably in the palm of your hand and has a latex-free resin sphere that rolls effortlessly over your skin, massaging tense muscles and improving circulation. It genuinely feels amazing when it comes to knots or sore areas, and this set comes with two, so you can keep one at work and one at home.

45 This Orange Blossom Toner That'll Brighten Up Your Complexion Foxbrim Orange Blossom Facial Toner $17 Amazon See On Amazon This all-natural orange blossom facial toner is super nourishing for your complexion. It's made from the purified flowers of the bitter orange tree and it's alcohol-free, so it won't over-dry skin. The toner removes excess dirt, balances skin pH, and provides natural moisture. It helps reduce the appearance of pores and keep skin looking smooth. Plus it's vegan and cruelty-free. This Amazon reviewer is a fan: "I pat a splash of this into my face and neck as a second step after cleansing, with moisturizer put on immediately afterward, and I noticed significant skin smoothing and brightening effects after about a week, and my acne calmed down."

46 A Set Of Silicone Wine Glasses That Are Impossible To Break Brovino Silicone Wine Glasses (4-Pack) $15 Amazon See On Amazon If you're someone who tends to get a little, ahem, "clumsy" when you drink, these genius silicone wine glasses will ensure you never shatter another glass again. Made with a flexible, shatter-proof material, you can sip your vino freely without worrying about them dropping or breaking. On top of that, the glasses are super portable which makes them a great option to toss in your bag for picnicking, barbecuing, or tailgating. The lightweight cups are stain-proof, even when drinking red wine, and fully dishwasher safe.

47 This Wood-Grain Essential Oil Diffuser That's Affordable, Safe, And Reliable Neloodony Essential Oil Diffuser $18 Amazon See On Amazon If you haven't jumped on the aromatherapy bandwagon yet, the Neloodony diffuser is a reliable and affordable way to get started. People love its wood-grain design and color-changing LED light, and it provides an impressive output with its BPA-free tank. Since it uses ultrasonic waves, it's virtually silent and won't compromise the health-giving qualities of your essential oils.

48 This Adorable Magnetic Cloud That Keeps Your Keys Right Where You Need Them TWONE White Cloud Key Holder $8 Amazon See On Amazon The TWONE White Cloud is both a whimsical addition to your decor and a foolproof way to keep your keys from getting lost. It utilizes powerful magnets to cling onto your keychain (or office supplies), and it attaches to virtually any surface using its adhesive backing. No wonder one reviewer calls it, "One of the most useful purchases I've ever made on Amazon."

49 A Magic Potion (AKA Biotin Serum) For Stronger Hair Pureauty Naturals Biotin Hair Growth Serum $15 Amazon See On Amazon In a sea of hair serums this growth serum stands because it combines biotin, pro vitamin B5, pea sprout extract, and other ingredients that are excellent at strengthening hair follicles and helping to regrow hair. A quarter-size amount is all you need. Apply the serum to washed hair (roots and ends) and allow it to absorb before styling. Amazon reviewers claimed this product made a big difference when it came to thinning hair. While everyone should be reluctant to call any product a miracle, this one is lightweight, doesn’t leave roots greasy, and is great for conditioning dry, brittle hair.

50 This Shiatsu Massager With Heat, Bi-Directional Movement, And Eight Deep-Kneading Nodes InvoSpa Shiatsu Massager $65 Amazon See On Amazon Using its eight 3-D massager nodes (four big ones and four small ones), the InvoSpa Shiatsu massager offers deep tissue relief anywhere on the body. It has three speed strengths, a bi-directional rotation, and even produces infrared heat that reviewers call a "life saver." The arm holes offer even more control and leverage, and the two adapters mean you can use it at home or in the car.

51 A Waterproof Pillow That Cushions Your Neck And Back In The Tub Gorilla Grip Spa Bath Pillow $26 Amazon See On Amazon In my opinion, baths are the best way to unwind — until your neck goes numb from the corner of the tub. The Gorilla Grip spa pillow attaches to the side of your bath with six sturdy suction cups and cushions your neck and shoulders with its plush material. Since it's made with open-weave mesh technology, it won't hold onto moisture or mold, and it even comes with a free loofah.

54 A Vanity Tray That Puts All Your Makeup On Display So You Can Find Just The Lipstick You're Looking For Acrylic Vanity Tray $14 Amazon See On Amazon Digging through your makeup drawer in the early morning is a drag. It can be near impossible to locate that burgundy cherry lip stain when it's buried under a pile of eye shadow and highlighter. Instead, put it all on display for easy-viewing with this see-through vanity tray. It has space for lipsticks, nail polish, and large compartments for powder, blush, eye shadow, brushes, and moisturizers.

55 These Squishy Pads That Cushion The Balls Of Your Feet DR JK Forefoot Cushions $12 Amazon See On Amazon These forefoot cushions are a godsend if you spend a lot of time on your feet or struggle with chronic foot pain. The set contains two pairs of uniquely-designed cushions that absorb shock and redistribute weight. The first pair attaches to your foot by looping around the second toe. The second pair can be placed directly in your shoe. The cushions are made from squishy medical-grade gel and are washable, so they can be used again and again.

56 A Rechargeable Silicone Face Brush To Massage, Purify, And Exfoliate Laxcare Sonic Face Brush $38 Amazon See On Amazon With its seven speeds, two working modes, and three different textures, the Laxcare sonic face brush is suitable for any type of skin, and it's way more affordable than similar brands. It's made from waterproof, food-grade silicone that won't cling onto germs or cause irritation, so it's a gentle way to unclog pores, remove makeup, and improve circulation — plus, since it's totally USB-rechargeable, you don't have to worry about batteries.

57 An Ultrasonic Plug-In Tool To Repel Mice, Mosquitoes, And Other Pests Neatmaster Electronic Bug Repellent $21 Amazon See On Amazon Currently, the Neatmaster electronic repellent has a perfect five-star rating because it covers a huge area, won't bother pets or humans, and actually works. It repels mosquitoes, mice, rats, roaches, and other pests using an electromagnetic and ultrasonic wave technology, and has three modes for different infestations. Simply plug it in and turn it on for a pest-free home without scents or chemicals.

58 An Essential Oil Diffuser That You Can Control With Your Alexa RENPHO Essential Oil Diffuser $30 Amazon See On Amazon This essential oil diffuser is straight 21st century. It's compatible with your Alexa device, so you can use voice commands to turn it on and off or make adjustments. It holds up to 300 ml of water and can release a continuous mist of essential oils for 6-8 hours. It has an auto shut-off feature and has two settings: strong or soft output. Use it to relieve allergies and stress and to encourage a good night's sleep.

59 This Sleek Box Filled With Thought-Provoking Ice Breakers And Conversation Starters TABLETOPICS Original $25 Amazon See On Amazon Filled with 135 thought-provoking questions, TABLETOPICS is amazing for dinner parties, dates, family gatherings, work events, or strengthening your existing relationships. The sleek cards are clearly printed and come in an attractive box that looks awesome on your desk or coffee table — and this remake of the original version comes with updated questions.

60 These Bamboo Toothbrushes That Are Good For Both Your Gums And The Environment WowE Natural Bamboo Toothbrush (4-Pack) $11 Amazon See On Amazon Eco-friendly and made with zero-waste packaging, these WowE bamboo toothbrushes are super soft and easy on sensitive teeth. They're constructed with nylon bristles and a smooth bamboo handle. Best of all, the toothbrushes are individually numbered for different family members or housemates so you don't mix them up in the bathroom.

61 An Adult Card Game That Reveals A Lot About Your Friends This One Time, I... $18 Amazon See On Amazon Your friends have some of the most hilarious stories to tell — so get them flowing with This One Time, I.... It's an adult card game that includes explicit and hysterical questions on 450 professionally-printed cards, including rule cards and confession cards. Reviewers say it's "not for the easily embarrassed," but they "hadn't laughed that hard in such a long time."

62 These Salt Sachets That Eliminate Shoe Odor Crystalline Salts Shoe Deodorizer (2 Pack) $17 Amazon See On Amazon Shoe odor comes about when a combination of bacteria and sweat is exposed to the air. You can keep shoe odor at bay — and extend the life of your athletic shoes — with these shoe deodorizer sachets. The mesh sachets are filled with mineral salts that are harvested from the mountains of Thailand. These salts have antibacterial and antimicrobial properties that neutralize bacteria that may lead to odor. They're all natural and chemical and fragrance-free.

63 A Wearable Clay Pack That Relieves Muscle Aches FOMI Premium Lumbar Ice Pack $12 Amazon See On Amazon Gel cold packs are fine and dandy for muscle aches and pains, but they also tend to lose their therapeutic temperature quickly and can shift around far too much to be comfortable. This wearable clay pack, made from medical grade ceramic clay and non-toxic oils, is a genius alternative. Pop the pack in the freezer and it keeps its temperature for long periods of time. It’s flexible and can be worn on your back, neck, abs, shoulders, or calves and, thanks to a durable PVC cover, it won’t tear or leak.

64 This Vibrant Dye Inspired By Unicorns That's "Super Pigmented And Easy To Apply" Lime Crime Unicorn Hair $16 Amazon See On Amazon Inspired by everyone's favorite mythical creature, Lime Crime Unicorn Hair brings a vibrant, color-explosion of rainbows to your head. It offers full, never-dull coverage in a semi-permanent dye that washes out gracefully, and it's made with vegan and cruelty-free ingredients. This one is Blue Smoke, but it's also available in 15 other colors like Bubblegum Rose and Sea Witch.

65 The Contoured Eye Mask That's Comfortable And Breathable, But Still Totally Blocks Out Light Drift To Sleep Eye Mask $9 Amazon See On Amazon Rather than using a typical eye mask that puts pressure on your face, try this one from Drift To Sleep — it's contoured enough to allow you to blink freely when it's on. Its soft strap can be adjusted to any size, and it blocks light entirely while remaining lightweight and breathable. It's also totally washable, so you can clean it after you've used it on an airplane.

66 This Matte Gel That Tames Unruly Eyebrow Hairs Beauty Junkees Eyebrow Gel $13 Amazon See On Amazon This eyebrow gel is great for taming any unruly strands without actually plucking them and thinning out your brows. It dries quickly, isn't sticky, and won't leave residue. Plus, it dries matte, so you won't get that obvious shiny brow gel look. You can use it alone, or after using a pencil to fill in any sparse areas. This Amazon reviewer is a believer: "Have been looking years for a product like this. All the other brow pencils, pens, powders take so long to apply correctly. This goes on quickly, looks natural, and stays on all day."