Kate Middleton's Sneakers Are The Perfect Summer Shoe & They're Just $65

When it comes to royal style, sneakers are probably not a staple that you'd think about, especially considering both Kate Middleton and Meghan Mark's penchant for heels. However, Kate Middleton's sneakers from her visit to her Back to Nature garden for the Chelsea Flower Show proves that royals can rock sneakers so well when the occasion calls for it.

On May 20, Middleton visited her Back to Nature garden that she helped design in collaboration with the Royal Horticultural Society. The garden is part of the Chelsea Flower Show, an event that helps promote the importance of gardens in society. The Duchess of Cambridge's space is all about the way gardens can help to promote early childhood development. She visited the green space on May 20 to speak with press about the garden and visit with children.

Of course, considering that Middleton would be in the middle of a garden, heels probably wouldn't have been the best idea. While the Duchess has worn some great boots in the past, the warmer weather rules those out as well. Instead, Middleton wore a pair of white Superga sneakers that are the perfect summer shoe, and the best news is that the shoes are just $65 and still available.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to Harper's Bazaar, Middleton's look featured a pair of super comfy-looking khaki culottes from Massimo Dutti and a white, eyelet button up shirt from M.i.h Jeans. The duchess's simple, white Superga sneakers, however, were the star even if the footwear is unassuming.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The white Superga sneakers paired perfectly with Middleton's culottes, but thanks to their neutral color and simple design, the shoes are going to be perfect with nearly anything during the summer. Whether worn with a sundress, a pair of shorts, or even jeans, Middleton's sneakers need to make it into your wardrobe ASAP thanks to their incredible versatility.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While many of Middleton's items are quite pricy, the Duchess is no stranger to affordable finds, and her Superga sneakers ring in for just $65.

Superga 2750 Cotu Classic White Sneaker $65 Superga Buy On Superga

While the shoes are versatile thanks to the multiple ways they can be styled, there's also the fact that if you're just not feeling classic white, you've got options. Currently, the sneakers come in 22 colors other than white including pink, blue, and even a yellow shade. See? Perfect for summer.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While the Duchess of Cambridge may wear some luxe shoes, she's also got a few that are definitely affordable. Back in winter 2018, Middleton rocked a pair of Sorel snow boots that retailed for under $100. Plus, royal fashion fans may also note that outside of her footwear, she's also worn plenty of cost-effective clothing as well. Her Zara jeans and J.Crew choices are some of her most notably affordable choices.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Now, lovers of Middleton's style can add her classic Superga sneakers to the list of affordable fashions the Duchess has worn. However, if you want to shop the shoes yourself, you may want to move fast. While Middleton is no Midas, basically anything she wears turns to gold and sells out within days. Grab those sneakers and get your summer style ready.