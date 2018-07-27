7 Amazing Walmart Beauty Finds That Will Speed Up Your Morning Routine

Maybe happy hour turned into happy hours. (Oops.) Or maybe you somehow turned off all three of your alarms in your sleep. (Hey, it happens.) Whatever your reason for waking up late in the AM, the stressed-out, I'm-definitely-late feeling is always the same—and always the worst. But speeding up your morning routine doesn't have to mean ditching your beauty regimen completely. With the right tricks, no one will know the difference.

The right products can help streamline the process without sacrificing your usual look. They should take you no more than a few minutes, tops—meaning you might even have time to pick out an outfit that actually works! All it takes is a little preparation and some strategic beauty products (so, not liquid lipstick). That's why we’ve partnered with Walmart.com to bring you the beauty buys that’ll actually make your mornings easier, such as a double-duty moisturizer and color-adjusting lipstick that doesn’t even require a mirror. The upside? With these time-saving products, you might even be able to sleep in.

Look More Awake With Brightening Eye Patches

Wake Up To Good Hair Days With A Satin Pillowcase

Courtesy of Walmart Sweet Dreams Luxury Satin Pillowcase with Zipper $9 Walmart Swap out your cotton pillowcase for a satin one. The super-smooth fabric is non-absorbent—meaning it won't sap moisture from your skin—and creates less friction, which cuts down on frizz and tangles. Translation: Way less work when you wake up. Shop Now

Hydrate & Soothe Skin With Organic Sunscreen

Green-To-Pink Lipstick Custom Tinted To Your Lips

Courtesy of Walmart Lipstick Queen Lipstick in Frog Prince $22 Walmart Wait! It's not actually green. The balm-like formula reacts with the warmth and pH of your lips to create a pretty rosy tint. It's sheer enough that you can swipe it on sans mirror, and you definitely don't have to bother with lipliner. Shop Now

Fake Awake With Easy-On Volumizing Mascara

Courtesy of Walmart Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara $23 Walmart Unless you can swipe on liner perfectly in under 10 seconds, it's not worth the trouble. Instead, play up your eyes with an inky volumizing mascara. Add liner-like definition by wiggling the brush at the base of your lashes to deposit mascara there. Shop Now

Skip AM Hair Washes With Detoxifying Dry Shampoo

Courtesy of Walmart Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Biotin Dry Shampoo $18 Walmart Skip the shower and refresh your hair with a squeeze of this dry shampoo, which is actually good for your hair. Tapioca and rice starches absorb grease on the spot, while charcoal detoxifies and biotin promotes hair health. It's a win-win-win. Shop Now

Easy-To-Blend Concealer Means Less Time Applying

Courtesy of Walmart bareMinerals Bareskin Complete Coverage Concealer $18 Walmart Who has time for primer? Hold your usual complexion lineup and simply dab on concealer only where there may be redness, like around the nose, in the inner corners of the eyes, and on any breakouts. A creamy concealer means you can blend it in with your finger, too, for a fast application. Shop Now

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.