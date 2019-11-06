7 Apps To Track Your Followers' Instagram Activity

If you're trying to appeal to your audience and grow your Instagram following, learning from your followers could be the key to success. While Instagram itself does offer analytics about how your followers engage with your posts, you have to have a business account to access these. But that's not your only option — there are also several third-party apps you can use to track followers' Instagram activity.

Before it was removed, you could check Instagram's Following Activity Tab to find out which posts and accounts your individual followers were liking and following. Instagram Insights, which is available for business accounts, offers more in-depth info by giving you a breakdown of your interactions, reach, and impressions. This can really help if you put out a lot of sponsored or paid content and want to see how it's doing. A business account also allows you to see the gender, age, and location of followers and other users that are interacting with your posts.

If you don't want to convert your account to a business profile, however, there are apps you can download that let you in on your followers' activity trends as well as information about how much they're interacting with your posts. These features usually come included in apps that help you check who's unfollowed you. All you have to do is download them, give them permission to access your account, and let them do the rest of the work.

Here are seven apps to use to track your followers' Instagram activity:

1. Followers Track for Instagram! Syeda Khaula Saad/Bustle The Followers Track for Instagram! app allows you to understand who follows you, who unfollows you, and who interacts with your posts. Through this information, the app also allows you to see who your most and least active followers are, based on who likes and comments on your posts the most and least. Plus, the app lets you see which accounts you're following that don't follow you back and vice versa. This can help you decide whether or not to keep around certain followers.

2. Tracking Instagram Followers Tracking Instagram Followers lets you in on a lot of information regarding your followers. Aside from main tools like tracking unfollowers, the app also shows you which of your followers are inactive, which users like or comment on your posts without following you, and which followers interact with you the most. It also gives you other analytic information like which of your tags is the most popular, what timings are the best to post at, and even what timings are best to put up a Story at.

3. Reports+ for Instagram Syeda Khaula Saad/Bustle Reports+ for Instagram lays out an impressive amount of information about your followers. The app advertises "over 30 insights about your followers," including which followers are your "best" and "worst," based upon how many likes or comments they give you. It also breaks down your account growth in charts that track the followers you've gained and the interactions your posts have over time.

4. Followers Pro - For Instagram Followers Pro - For Instagram claims to be the "fastest and most accurate Instagram analytics app" and uses official Instagram API for information. Plus, with a 4.7 out of 5-star rating on the Apple App Store, it seems like a good choice. The app gives you information about your followers as other tracking apps do, and it also gives you a list of your "Secret Admirers" which are accounts that interact with almost all of your content, even if they're not following you. It also comes with a few extra tools such as one that helps you plan and schedule posts based on your followers' activity trends.

5. Followers Track, for Instagram Syeda Khaula Saad/Bustle Followers Track, for Instagram allows you to stay updated on your relationship with your followers. The app lets you see one-on-one interactions with followers, including how many likes and comments you two have given each other. You can also analyze two of your posts side by side and see which followers liked one photo and not the other. On top of all of this, you can do other things like use the app to repost Stories or determine what hours on Instagram are the best for a chance at interaction from your followers.

6. Iconosquare Iconosquare is an insight analytic app for both Instagram and Facebook. Aside from giving you information about which followers like your posts the most, and the app also tells you the average number of likes and comments you receive per post, as well as the growth of your followers over time. And, if you want to boost your account likes and followers using other accounts or sites, you can use the app to embed your Instagram account to other places.