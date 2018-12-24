As with many sales around Christmas now, deals are no longer just reserved to Boxing Day. Sneaking up on us earlier and earlier, the festive sales are better than ever this year, with a whole host of high street stores and websites offering great discounts on some of their best products. This year, I am particularly excited about the Boxing Day sale on at Look Fantastic.

Starting at 12 p.m. on Christmas Eve, top beauty retailer Look Fantastic is offering a great selection of deals on some of its most popular brands. For example, they will be giving customers 20 percent off the entire Urban Decay range. Stock up on those Naked palettes, STAT.

In addition, they are giving us 30 percent off Nars' Christmas collection, up to 20 percent off on GHD, and three for two on NUXE goods — and these deals are just to name a few.

With these discounts in mind, I have selected my top products that will be on sale for Boxing Day on the Look Fantastic website. Whether you're looking for a belated Christmas present for extended family, or are trying to pick up the last few bits for your New Year's Eve makeup, here's what you should be buying.

Omorovicza Christmas Intro Set £65 £45.50 Look Fantastic This intro set contains some of the brand hero products, including the effective thermal cleansing balm. Made with thermal water in Budapest, this removes makeup in one go and leaves skin feeling refreshed. It also smells amazing, too.

Make sure to take a browse of everything else on there to see if there are any other bargains you fancy too. Plus, if you stock up now, you'll feel the benefit of those savings later in the year.