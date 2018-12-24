7 Bargains In LookFantastic's Boxing Day Sale That You Need To Get Your Hands On
As with many sales around Christmas now, deals are no longer just reserved to Boxing Day. Sneaking up on us earlier and earlier, the festive sales are better than ever this year, with a whole host of high street stores and websites offering great discounts on some of their best products. This year, I am particularly excited about the Boxing Day sale on at Look Fantastic.
Starting at 12 p.m. on Christmas Eve, top beauty retailer Look Fantastic is offering a great selection of deals on some of its most popular brands. For example, they will be giving customers 20 percent off the entire Urban Decay range. Stock up on those Naked palettes, STAT.
In addition, they are giving us 30 percent off Nars' Christmas collection, up to 20 percent off on GHD, and three for two on NUXE goods — and these deals are just to name a few.
With these discounts in mind, I have selected my top products that will be on sale for Boxing Day on the Look Fantastic website. Whether you're looking for a belated Christmas present for extended family, or are trying to pick up the last few bits for your New Year's Eve makeup, here's what you should be buying.
Omorovicza Christmas Intro Set
This intro set contains some of the brand hero products, including the effective thermal cleansing balm. Made with thermal water in Budapest, this removes makeup in one go and leaves skin feeling refreshed. It also smells amazing, too.
NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Multi Usage Dry Oil
A multi-purpose oil that can be used on hair, skin, and body, this is great for travel. It smells totally incredible and nourishes the skin like no other. LookFantastic are offering 3 for 2 across the range.
NARS Cosmetics Ransom Velvet Matte Lip Pencil Set
Invest in this set, which contains four Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in ‘Skin Tight’ (pink beige), ‘Rowdy’ (nude beige), ‘Mayhem’ (mauve) and ‘Trashed’ (orchid). And just look at that cool makeup bag!
Super versatile, this styler straightens for impeccably sleek locks, and is also a brilliant iron to curl hair for beachy waves.
Urban Decay Naked Heat Palette
My personal favourite out of all the Naked palettes, this warm collection of eyeshadows contains beautiful reds, deep browns, and shimmering pinks.
Molton Brown Stocking Fillers Christmas Gift Collection (Worth £50)
Molton Brown bath oil is some of the finest in the business. This collection of miniatures will help you create your own mini-spa experience with a different fragrance each week.
Benefit They're Real! Mascara Duo
Given that one of these mascaras typically retails at £21.50, getting your hands on one of these award winning mascaras for just over £16.50 each is a certified bargain.
Make sure to take a browse of everything else on there to see if there are any other bargains you fancy too. Plus, if you stock up now, you'll feel the benefit of those savings later in the year.