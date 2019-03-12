7 Beauty Products For Mercury Retrograde March 2019 To Keep You Calm & Collected All Month Long

By

If you're into astrology, you'll be fully aware that a pretty major astrological occurrence is happening right now. The planet Mercury went into retrograde on March 6, and it is set to last for around three weeks. While many will not find this alarming in the slightest, others could worry about feeling the effects of this planet change. Here's everything you need to know, including some top tips and the beauty products to help calm you during Mercury retrograde.

So what exactly is Mercury retrograde? Well, somewhat confusingly, it is an optical illusion that makes the planet look as if it is moving backwards to us here on Earth. As Susan Miller's Astrology Zone reports, Mercury is the planet that rules expression and communication, therefore astrologers may fear a negative impact on these areas during this period of retrograde.

Astrologers advise avoiding things like making big decisions, especially when it comes to anything involving communications (launching a website or magazine, for examples). Mercury being in retrograde can apparently also lead to things such as fallings out with people, and misunderstandings in communication.

In short, if you believe in the effects of a planet in retrograde, it sounds as though this is a time to lay low. It may also be worth investing in some calming, soothing beauty products to help keep you balanced during these three weeks. Here are my top seven beauty products for mercury retrograde March 2019.

1The Soothing Tea

The Ritual Of Ayurveda Vata Organic Tea

£6.50

Rituals

Specifically designed to nourish your energy, this calming herbal chai tea features cinnamon, and cardamom. Not only is it a great replacement for caffeine during this three week period, it also tastes absolutely delicious.

2The Cooling Facial Roller

Herbivore Rose Quartz Facial Roller

£36

Liberty

Perfect for de-stressing stressed out skin and a stressed out mind, rose quartz helps to contentment and positivity, making it the perfect tool to tackle Mercury's retrograde. It will also reduce any puffiness on skin and contour the face. Win, win.

3The Healing Bath Salts

Himalayan Healing Salts

£42

Mauli

A bath can solve a multitude of problems, and is the ultimate saviour at the end of a long week. For this reason, invest in some therapeutic bath salts such as these and take some time to fully relax, letting this astrological sensation float on by.

4The CBD Oil

Miracle Drops 1% CBD

£22

Disciple

CBD is a bit of a wonder ingredient at the moment. Known to calm the senses and ease things like anxiety, it's the perfect addition to your life when Mercury is going through its retrograde. Use half a dropper and mix in with your morning coffee or smoothie each morning.

5The Nap Spray

This Works Sleep Power Nap Spray,

£22.40

Feel Unique

If there's any time to indulge in a midday snooze, it's now. This ultra relaxing formula creates the perfect napping environment, and soothes the senses like a dream. Take a quick power nap for 20 minutes, or indulge in a full 90-minute sleep cycle.

6A Rejuvenating Bath Oil

Retreat Bath & Shower Oil

£32

Verdant Alchemy

Featuring relaxing lavender, uplifting ylang ylang and calming rosewood, this is the perfect concoction to generously pour into your bath during this stressful time. It smells incredible and how cute is the packaging, too?!

7An Indulgent Set

ESPA Time For Calm Set

£15.40

Feel Unique

Go all out and invest in a real pick me up like this ESPA Time For Calm set. Featuring the incredible Restorative calming balm (perfect for rubbing on pulse points), along with a bath oil and body oil, this is the easiest way to get some TLC.