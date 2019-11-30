We might not even be in December yet, but Christmas is truly around the corner. The John Lewis advert has dropped with a cute dragon that keeps destroying Christmas, you can’t go into the supermarkets without seeing lines of Christmas crackers and chocolates. But really, is it even the festive season without some seriously cheesy Christmas movies?

There’s nothing highbrow or complicated about Christmas films, and that’s what makes them so good – instant gratification. Dodgy storylines, another retelling of how Santa delivers Christmas presents, or an “I-hate-Christmas” character who finds festive joy by the end of the film. You can basically tell the plot just by looking at the movie artwork, but we’re not here for Oscar-worthy films, just for that good old fashioned Christmas spirit.

And Netflix is the place for some of the best corny christmas flicks. With what seems like 50 originals being shot out every second, there is no shortage of Christmas films for the whole family to enjoy. And with so many options it can be a struggle to know what to dig into first. So I’ve picked out some of the best cheesy films they have to offer. From the hopeless romantic, to the magical adventures, here are 7 of the best cheesy Christmas films on Netflix:

1. 'Rise Of The Guardians' Netflix / Rise Of The Guardian A magical adventure about Jack frost and all the other festive mythical creatures. They join forces to defeat nightmare-inducing evil spirit Pitch (played by Jude Law). It may be a kids' film, but there’s something in there for everyone. Santa has tattoos, Hugh Jackman plays the Aussie Easter bunny, it's a lot of fun.

2. 'The Knight Before Christmas' It literally doesn’t get much cheesier than this. 2019 Netflix original sees Vanessa Hudgens taking in a time travelling knight from the 14th century (played by Poldark’s Josh Whitehouse) of course. She thinks he’s got amnesia after running him over in her car, and well I’m sure you can guess the rest.

3. 'You Can’t Fight Christmas' You Can’t Fight Christmas / Netflix This made-for-TV film has all the makings of a wonderfully corny "opposites-attract" Christmas love story. A business-minded man and his Scrooge wife are making over his family hotel and plan to do away with all its Christmas traditions. But oh wait, is that a lovely festive-obsessed designer working in the hotel who could change his thoughts on the holiday season?

4. 'The Grinch Who Stole Christmas' This is by far one of Jim Carrey’s most iconic roles. Nothing quite screams Christmas like a film about someone who despises Christmas, (personally I think it's a commentary on the commodification of Christmas). With probably more adult jokes than children's ones, this classic Christmas film from the mind of Dr Seuss, is a must watch. s

5. 'The Princess Switch' The Princess Switch / Netflix Vanessa Hudgens is really making a name for herself in the Christmas movie scene. Here in Netflix’s 2018 retelling of the classic The Princess and the Pauper, a baking Vanessa and British princess version of Vanessa swap lives over the festive season.

6. 'Nativity!' Nativity! is definitely a staple British Christmas film. Primary school teacher Paul (played by Martin Freeman) gets caught up in a little white lie when he says a Hollywood producer will be coming along to his school’s nativity play.