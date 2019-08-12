Bustle

7 Best Small Bags For City Breaks That Will Fit Everything You Need Inside

By Lollie King
Stocksy / Manu Prats

Whether you're heading to Budapest or Barcelona on your next trip, one thing is certain, you'll need a handbag to accompany you. And luggage restrictions usually make taking more than one a bit of a no no. So here are the best bags for city breaks that should take you from the airport to all the major attractions and back again.

Packing is an arduous task, that's for sure, but perhaps an even harder task is finding a small city break bag. But this isn't just any bag, this is a bag that has to fit in all the essentials: your purse, phone, sunglasses, lip balm, SPF, maybe even a small bottle of water. Finding a bag that houses all these things and does so neatly so you don't have to fumble around, is no simple task. But the list of requirements doesn't stop there — this bag must seamlessly take you from seeing the sights throughout the day, to heading out to a restaurant or bar in the evening. It can take years to find a bag that can do all that. So I'm here to lend you a helping hand. Find seven spectacular city break options below.

Reserved Ladies Bag
£24.99
|
Reserved
As city break bags go, this is pretty perfect. It's big enough to fit all your essentials and you could even throw a book in there too. The colour isn't too bold which means that it can be styled with most outfit. This bag is a real winner.
New Look Black Quilted Cross Body Bag
£8
|
New Look
New Look has been one of the best places to find bags for ages and this style is no exception. It's chic and sleek, so would be the perfect accessory to take to on a city break to Paris. With two main compartments, you can keep your essentials organised, plus the pocket at the front is the perfect size for a map. On y va!
Anthroplogie Clara Half-Moon Crossbody Leather Bag
£200
£160
|
Anthropologie
This is quite frankly the bag of dreams. It's seriously chic and, if you're someone that usually only likes black bags, this is the perfect shade to push you out of your comfort zone. And as it's not too bright, there isn't much that this could clash with. It also comes with a matching purse, perfect for storing all your spending money.
& Other Stories Leather and Suede Small Crossbody Bag
£85
|
Endource
With all these pockets and compartments, this cross body bag really is a city-break essential. I would style this with either jeans and sandals or a pastel coloured sun dress and some oversized shades. The combination of the leather and suede on this bag give it a cool contrast. I'm sold.
Croc Effect Structured Top Handle Bag
£59
|
Charles & Keith
This Charles and Keith bag is incredibly stylish. Plus it's neutral brown colour means you can style it with almost any holiday outfit. With the clasp at the front all your essentials will be safe throughout the day, and it won't look out of place should you treat yourself to a fancy dinner out.
Suede Mini Backpack With Ring And Ball Detail
£35
|
ASOS
This bag will brighten any holiday outfit. It's quite literally a ray of sunshine and I'd style it with whites or creams to really make that colour zing. Backpacks are probably the most practical city-break style and, although it is quite small, you'll still be able to fit the essentials inside.
Matt & Nat Vie Green Bum Bag
£90
|
Urban Outfitters
Bum bags are back with a bang and this leather one is a real step up. The lime colour is bright without being overpowering, and it will look seriously chic with a dress. It's not the biggest of bags, but it's ideal to keep your phone, wallet and any travel documents safe.

So now there really is no excuse to lug an entire bag wardrobe around with you the next time you set off for a city break. These seven styles will keep your stuff safe and organised and leave your hands free to check the map, take plenty of photos, and eat lots of treats.