Daisy Edgar-Jones just might be to Glastonbury what Vanessa Hudgens is to Coachella. The actor has become a staple at the iconic British music fest and has perfected the art of festival dressing by blending fun with practicality.

Edgar-Jones once again proved her mastery of Glastonbury style at the 2025 festival, which she attended with her boyfriend, Ben Seed, and Normal People co-star Paul Mescal. Naturally, she posted all of her looks to Instagram, which included an exposed bra ensemble, a printed mini, and shoes suitable for any weather.

Daisy’s Exposed Bra Top

To kick off the festival, Edgar-Jones watched Gracie Abrams make her Glastonbury debut. For the occasion, she donned a breezy white tank top with a sheer lace-trimmed V-neck, teasing her matching bra underneath.

She tucked her top underneath a pair of high-waisted denim shorts, with frayed edges and a ripped hem. While her look was classic boho-chic, she added a touch of glamour with her Gucci accessories, including a narrow black leather belt, oval-shaped sunglasses, and a Bamboo top-handle bag from the fashion house, crafted from wicker and featuring a brown leather flap.

BACKGRID

She completed her look pairing Hunter ankle rainboots with white socks, which have become the go-to footwear at Glastonbury thanks to the unpredictable weather.

Daisy’s Printed Mini

On another festival day, Edgar-Jones wore a flirtier look to beat the heat. She donned Reformation’s Violane Linen Dress, featuring a black-and-white gingham print, uber-short hem, and square neckline. The dress retails for $198 and is already sold out, but you can sign up for the waitlist.

Instagram / Daisy Edgar-Jones

When it came to footwear, Edgar-Jones stuck with the same sunglasses and her trusty Hunter ankle boots with white socks.

Daisy’s White Dress

Edgar-Jones saved perhaps her most festival-ready look for last. She donned a flowy, canvas white dress with a straight neckline and a frayed hem while walking hand-in-hand with Seed and eating an ice cream cone. It’s basically a scene straight out of a rom-com.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

She once again repeated all of her tried-and-true accessories from Gucci and Hunter, because why fix what’s not broken?