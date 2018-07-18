The Lake of Shining Waters, Lover’s Lane, Green Gables — if you’re an Anne of Green Gables fan like I am, the images behind these beautiful landscapes bring to life the spunky, red-headed heroine you know and love. Every moment with Anne feels unique and splendid, whether viewing the island for the first time while riding to Green Gables from the railway station, running through the winter fields after saving Minnie Mae from a rough bout of croup, or bringing home the cows on a color-lit autumn night. Who wouldn’t want to jump back into Maud Montgomery’s vivid imagination, her fierce intellect, and her ability to capture a world she knew so intimately?

For those unfamiliar with the Anne of Green Gables series, the books follow a young orphan named Anne who is sent to Prince Edward Island in Canada to live with siblings Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert, both in their sixties. At first, the Cuthberts are reluctant to let her stay, as they'd requested the orphanage send a boy to help with the farm. But Anne's vivacious spirit quickly wins them over.

If you’ve already marathoned season two of Anne With an E on Netflix (and even if you haven’t) here are the seven best books to curb your every Anne and Avonlea craving:

'Maud: A Novel Inspired by the Life of L.M. Montgomery' by Melanie J. Fishbane This YA novel opens in 1889 and follows the life of a young L.M. Montgomery, known as Maud to her friends, as she discovers her dreams of becoming a writer. With family tensions, a trip out west, and historical facts about the real Lucy Maud woven throughout, Maud is sure to captivate any Anne lover. Click here to buy.

'Marilla of Green Gables: A Novel' by Sarah McCoy Jump back into the world of Avonlea with this historical novel based on Anne of Green Gables character Marilla Cuthbert. In a tale of ambition, struggle, and determination, Marilla of Green Gables follows the journey of a young woman as she branches past the shining waters and attempts to balance her dreams with the reality of the small town of Green Gables. Click here to buy.

'The Anne of Green Gables Cookbook: Charming Recipes from Anne and Her Friends in Avonlea' by Kate Macdonald and L.M. Montgomery If you’ve ever wanted to try a tantalizing raspberry tart or re-create Diana’s favorite raspberry cordial, then The Anne of Green Gables Cookbook is an absolute must. Filled with recipes from the series as well as originals taken directly from L.M Montgomery’s kitchen, author Kate Macdonald (who is one of L.M. Montgomery's grandchildren!) takes you on a fantastic journey through all of Anne’s favorite foods. Click here to buy.

'Anne of Green Gables: A Graphic Novel Paperback' adapted by Mariah Marsden and illustrated by Brenna Thummler Bursting with exuberance and life, this illustrated adaptation puts the “Green” in Green Gables. Brenna Thummler’s colorful illustrations capture the romance and whimsy of Avonlea, and you’ll love seeing the misadventures of L.M. Montgomery’s beloved orphan told in a wholly original way. Click here to buy.

'House of Dreams: The Life of L. M. Montgomery' by Liz Rosenberg, and illustrated by Julie Morstad For young readers and every Anne fan, this beautiful biography reveals the complex and brilliant life of L.M. Montgomery. Using personal journals, House of Dreams reveals the vivid imagination and lifelong struggles of a remarkable woman whose prolific writings inspired kindred spirits all over the world. Click here to buy.

The Emily Starr Series by L. M. Montgomery Want more L.M. Montgomery? After the success of Anne of Green Gables, Montgomery wrote about the courage and wit of another orphaned girl: Emily Starr. Over three books, you’ll see Emily grow from girl to woman, navigating life at New Moon Farms, falling in love, and pursuing her dream to become a writer. Click here to buy.